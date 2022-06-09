The Ultimate Guide For Black Women’s Hair 

Whenever you see the latest hair care trends or haircare guides they very rarely feature advice on black women’s hair. Black women’s hair can look just as beautiful and need the same TLC as regular hair. So if you are in need of some much-needed advice on how to keep your black locks in tip-top condition then you have come to the right place. Here we have put together a guide on how to keep your black hair looking its very best.

How To Wash Your Locks

Black hair is much more delicate so really you don’t want to be washing it too frequently as the ingredients in shampoo and conditioners can easily strip your hair of its natural oils. Washing it once a week or even every 10 days is enough to keep it looking fresh without stripping your hair of all its lovely moisture.

You can always dilute your shampoo or conditioner with water as well if you feel you want to wash it more often, that way it will be a lot more gentle on your scalp. Using a shampoo or conditioner that is specifically for black hair is the ideal solution but if you cannot find this then a range that is designed for dry hair will be sufficient for providing some much-needed nutrients.

Is a Brush or Comb Best?

If you are wondering whether it is best to brush or comb your lovely natural black hair then the answer is no to the brush. Black hair can break more easily especially when it is dry so really you want to avoid brushing it through at all unless it has been straightened first, to prevent you from splitting your lovely hair.

Ideally, you want to use a wide-tooth comb if you do need to comb it through as opposed to a brush which will break your hair much more easily.

Treat That Pesky Dandruff Problem

Just like any other hair type, black hair can still suffer from dandruff. So if you notice that you have an itchy scalp and white flakes near the roots it may be a sign of dandruff. As black hair tends to be naturally curly, ideally you will want a shampoo and conditioner that is both gentle to your hair but will also get rid of dandruff without drying your scalp out. So it’s important to look for the appropriate shampoo and conditioner that is specifically made for black hair.

Our top tips for treating dandruff on black hair are:

Avoid scratching your hair, despite it being very itchy as this will make the problem even worse!

It’s worth knowing the difference between dandruff and dry scalp in case it is a persistent problem that will not go away and you need perhaps a product that is designed specifically to treat your dry scalp.

Maintain That Frizz

A good solution to keeping your frizz at bay is to swap your cotton-rich pillowcases in favour of satin ones. Cotton is normally a great option for bedding as it allows your skin to breathe but in relation to your hair unfortunately it is not so kind. Cotton pillowcases have a tendency to cause breakages due to friction. They also have the ability to draw out the moisture in your hair which is not a good thing. If anything you want to maintain as much moisture in your hair as possible.

Satin pillowcases on the other hand will be much kinder to your hair and will prevent any breakages or frizz occurring when you sleep. At least that way you won’t need to wake up in the morning with your hair looking worse than when you went to bed.

You can also use a satin or silk scarf as a hair accessory during the day as a way of maintaining your frizz but also to add a vibrant accessory to your hairstyle. This can be particularly good in the summer months when the weather is hot and is more likely to be frizzy due to the humid atmosphere.

How To Style Your Hair

If you want to do something different with your hair then here are some great suggestions as to how you can style your natural black hair.

The Braided Bun– Instead of a normal updo bun why not make it more interesting and get your hair braided and then tied up into a high bun. It’s ideal if you want a more sophisticated look or just want your hair up and out of the way when the weather is hot.

The Half Up/Half Down Look– To get the best of both worlds you could have the bottom section of your hair in your natural curly style and then create a small bun on top of your head. This enables you to place some of your hair out of the way whilst also showing off your gorgeous natural curls.

Add More Volume With Micro Box Braids– If you want a hairstyle that is flattering but also adds some much-needed volume then you can opt for the micro box braid look. These are thin braids that are woven into your hair which create the illusion of more volume. So it is ideal if you want to add some much-needed texture to your everyday look.

The Natural Wave Look– If you want a simple hairstyle that doesn’t require too much effort then you can braid it before you go to sleep, unravel the braids in the morning and see that you have lovely natural wavy hair. It will look as though you had it professionally done but is in reality very easy to achieve.

The Cornrow Braid– A good way to style your dry and washed hair is to create a Cornrow braid. This enables you to section off parts of your hair and braid it close to the scalp. You can choose to braid all your hair or parts of it to create a more interesting look. You have the ability to be as creative as you want when you opt for the Cornrow braid. As a style it is also very good at protecting your hair so is a great option when you want to tie it up and rest it from your straighteners.

The Afro Style– If you normally have braids or cornrows then why not let your hair be free and celebrate it in its natural form. By reverting your hair to its natural afro style you can marvel at the texture and full body of your hair in all its afro glory.

So the next time you are wondering how to keep your gorgeous natural black hair in tip-top condition you can always refer back to this guide to help you out. Your hair is something that needs taking care of, just like the rest of your body and is something that should be revered in all its black natural glory.