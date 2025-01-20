Forging a path isn’t easy in the restaurant industry. This is especially true for Black women, who comprise only 9% of restaurant owners according to the National Restaurant Association. It takes an innovative and intentional leader to build a brand in this space, which is why Candi Dailey has succeeded. Candi is the CEO of the Potomac Hospitality Group. Through the Potomac Hospitality Group, Candi has created a deeply multi-faceted business that has garnered clients like Duke University, Microsoft, and Marriott Hotels.

Boasting brands such as Ruby’s Southern Comfort Kitchen and Potomac Hospitality Group have become synonymous with fantastic food and top-tier experiences. Now, this seasoned entrepreneur is sharing her insights on how to combine community and culinary creativity.

Embrace Your Natural Talents

Candi didn’t just stumble into her career. Candi’s family nurtured her interests and encouraged her to consider culinary school early.

Candi shares, “After finishing school and working in the kitchen of hotels, I realized that I wanted to be front of house. The jump from the kitchen was not a big jump because I am very naturally inclined to be a person of service. From there, I wanted to go to the sales space and be involved with events. So, I moved to full-service catering companies.” Despite wearing different hats, Candi’s career has had common themes: hard work, an aptitude for service, and a commitment to creating memorable moments for clients.

Learn the Ropes

Candi spent years being a key contributor in different catering companies. In these roles, she understood how to serve clients, establish a strong reputation, and innovate in the hospitality space. But ultimately, she embraced her dreams of entrepreneurship.

Candi explains “I knew how to build it. I realized that if I could build [a brand] for someone else, then I could build it on my own…My husband encouraged me to trust what God was doing for me. He has been such an amazing part of this journey. So, I started my own business, and I worked for the company for six months as a contractor. I had been putting the pieces together. That meant bootstrapping it from home at first. I eventually got 2,000 square feet of space and started earning government contracts. I knew that the company could not be just dependent on foot traffic.”

Now, the Potomac Hospitality Group has evolved to include multiple brands. It is also a member of Goldman Sachs’ prestigious program, 10,000 Small Businesses.

Do Your Research

Starting a new business can be inherently risky. There are various unknowns and unpredictable factors that can make or break the journey. But there is a way to improve the odds: doing your homework ahead of time.

Candi emphasizes, “I am a studier, and I read a lot when trying to understand the layout of the land. I knew we had to be prepared. In the beginning, there was a lot of hustle that we had to do. I knew we needed capital coming in. Then I began to hone in on key demographics and built a customer base. If I was starting all over again, I would do all the networking all over again to find RFP opportunities that were happening two to three years ahead to see the scope of work. So, I would know who the buyer is and introduce myself to them.”

Researching opportunities that bring revenue is crucial. At the same time, business owners must work to build financial fluency as well. This is a tip that rings true for Candi. She shares, “The first CPA that I ever worked with said to check the bank account every single day because, at the end of the day, you need to know your numbers. Don’t micromanage; but you need to be aware of pricing and product.”

Satisfy Your Clients’ Cravings for Community

The Potomac Hospitality Group offers excellent culinary experiences. At the same time, the company has tapped into the community’s desire to come together. It’s no secret that in-person gatherings are back in a big way. Candi and her team have proactively given their clients the space to build camaraderie. For example, Potomac Hospitality Group has started Secret Supper, which is an elevated dinner party and networking event where attendees enjoy entertainment, good conversation, and phenomenal food from award-winning chefs.

Candi reflects, “Secret Supper is really exciting. We started off by bringing movers and shakers in the area together… Then, people saw images on Instagram and so we decided to open it to the public. We had to think about what makes it different from other events.” Candi also exclaims that her client base is focused on building and spreading wealth.

To that end, Candi has been a member of the BOW Collective, which provides networking and mentorship opportunities for Black women. Candi gushes, “It’s important to be involved in your community. BOW has helped us scale above six figures. The Bowcollective.org is for Black women who do business with over one million dollars in revenue The power of that ecosystem bar none has been amazing. People can join with the intent to learn and be connected.” That ethos, of connection and excellence, drives the Potomac Hospitality Group and will continue to do so in the future.