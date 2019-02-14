Every woman knows the importance of independence and self-reliance. After all, the ability to work and earn an income wasn’t always available to all women. But as competition for work gets tighter, more women need a job that pays well and gives them the flexibility that they need.

Fortunately, work from home jobs are now an option. What’s more, many online jobs don’t require applicants to have any experience. In this post detailing how to make money from home, we will look at 15 good jobs that women can do from anywhere without experience.

Remote Jobs for Women

1) Pet Sitter. If you love animals and are able to provide excellent care, then being a pet sitter is an ideal part time work from home for you. As the name of the job suggests, you get paid by your clients for looking after their pets while they’re away. Managing an online listing for your services is, of course, essential for building your clientele.

2) Bed and Breakfast Host. Another work from home option is being a bed and breakfast host. If you have an extra room or a guest house, you can list your property for short-term rentals. That said, make sure that your property has an online listing and that you’re easy to contact. Also, ensure that your property is clean, comfortable, and welcoming. Finally, make sure you have the necessary social skills for interacting with clients.

3) English Teacher. Many people from other countries learn English through the internet. As such, there is an entire industry that hires people with good English communication skills to teach clients across the globe. Note, though, that while experience is often not required, fluency in a foreign language may be a requisite for some companies.

4) Online Tutor. Online tutoring is also one of those no experience jobs that can get you earning extra money. While you’re not required to have any experience as a tutor, this job may require you to have extensive knowledge on a specific area, especially if you’re tutoring clients in higher academic levels such as college students.

5) Online Writer. Online writing basically involves producing written content for your clients and covers anything from crafting letters to drafting articles. A lot of writing jobs require little to no experience, particularly simpler writing tasks. For example, CustomEssayMeister hires freelance writers who have no experience, provided that they can produce output with high quality. However, having effective writing skills is a solid advantage.

6) Blogger. As a blogger, your main job is to come up with content for your personal website. Regardless of what you share, whether recipes, do-it-yourself craft tutorials, or your reviews of products, your goal is to make your content worthwhile as to grow your internet following and attract ad placements from companies. Experience in this field is not necessary, but creativity can certainly get you far.

7) Transcriptionist. This job basically involves converting audio files to transcripts by listening. Most transcription companies do not require any experience, although good hearing and typing skills are certainly needed to be effective in this job.

8) Translator. This online job requires you to translate audio or written documents from one language to another. Whereas more advanced jobs necessitate some experience, simpler tasks are perfect for beginners. Make sure, though, that you’re fluent in the foreign language you choose and that you do not just translate literally but also consider cultural context.

9) Virtual Assistant. Like a traditional assistant, the job of a virtual assistant involves executing tasks delegated to you by your employer such as transcribing data, drafting letters, and managing schedules among others. This job requires little to no experience, but soft skills such as attention to detail, organizational skills, a strong work ethic, and communication skills are vital.

10) Survey Taker. One of the easier ways to make money online, this job requires you to answer surveys such as opinion polls, questionnaires from researchers, and product reviews. Although this job is relatively easy, note that honesty and integrity are important in this field.

11) Website Tester. Website testing involves navigating given websites and providing reviews of the experience afterwards . The goal is to give a company the common user’s perspective on the user-friendliness of a website. Note, though, that tasks are not that many, and thus this is more ideal as a part time job than full time employment.

12) Search Engine Evaluator. The main task of this job is to evaluate the efficiency of search engines in delivering results. For example, you will be given a topic by your company to search, and then you will evaluate the results for accuracy and relevance. Experience is not needed when signing up for this job, although companies usually look for wide knowledge on various topics and contemporary culture when considering applicants.

13) Telemarketer. The job of a work from home telemarketer is generally the same as that of a telemarketer based in an office. And just like how companies hire telemarketers who have no experience, you can easily find a home-based telemarketing job without any background on the field. Nevertheless, soft skills such as effective communication as well as patience and determination are expected for someone who applies for this job.

14) Customer Service Representative. Although working as a customer service representative has been traditionally office-based, more companies today are allowing employees to work remotely. No experience is required for this job, but you will likely undergo a period of training before you’re competent enough to start working at home.

15) Social Media Manager. As the name of job indicates, a social media manager is about managing content on social media with the intention of enhancing online presence, advancing the brand, and fostering customer relations. While it is usual for social media managers to be hired even without any experience, knowledge on how social media works is a must for this job.

As more and more women want to know how to make money online, online jobs from home are fast becoming a viable option. These 15 decent jobs that women can do from anywhere without experience give women the flexibility and income that they need. However, women must note that while most of these entry-level remote jobs do not require any experience, the criteria and compensation set by companies still vary. The important thing is for you to consider what your situation and conduct research to know which job best fits your needs.

