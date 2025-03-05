Persevering through pain and exhaustion has long been the norm, especially for Black women navigating high-pressure careers. What happens when the body demands rest? Entrepreneur and powerhouse, Danika Berry, found herself at that crossroads after being diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), a condition that jump-started her journey of healing, ultimately leading her to redefine success as a business owner. Berry recently opened up about her diagnosis, the challenges of stepping back from her business, and how self-care later became her most powerful tool in finding the perfect balance in relaunching Glam Body.

Facing the Reality of PMDD

Berry’s battle with PMDD was a long and confusing one. “For years, I struggled with extreme mood swings, anxiety, and exhaustion that worsened before my cycle,” she shares. “It wasn’t just PMS—it was something that affected every part of my life, from my mental clarity to my ability to function in my business.” After speaking with doctors, she was finally diagnosed. With it, came clarity. Also, the realization that significant lifestyle changes were necessary. “That knowledge allowed me to take back control of my life and focus on what I needed, to heal,” Berry explains.

Prioritizing Health Over Hustle

The first step in her healing journey was a radical shift in priorities. “I had to eliminate stress and make my well-being non-negotiable.” This meant seeking medical treatment, focusing on nutrition, and developing a self-care routine that honored both her body and mind. The process also deepened her appreciation for sensory experiences. “The smallest details—a warm shower, a comforting fragrance, the luxurious feel of soft lather—can transform not just your skin, but your entire mood,” Berry reflects. “This realization later inspired my approach to creating self-care experiences that go beyond skincare.”

Breaking Free from the ‘Strong Black Woman’ Narrative

Berry once equated success with relentless hard work, even at the cost of her health. “For so long, I believed resting meant falling behind. But the truth is, ignoring my body didn’t make me stronger—it made me weaker.” It wasn’t until she asked herself, ‘What’s the point of success if I’m too exhausted to enjoy it?’ that everything shifted. “Real power is in protecting your peace, and sometimes, that means stepping away, resetting, and coming back with even more clarity and purpose.”

Taking a break from her brand was one of the toughest choices Berry had to make. “My work is deeply personal to me, and the idea of stepping away felt like losing a part of myself.”Initially, she naturally struggled with guilt, but over time, she recognized that rest wasn’t a failure—it was a strategy. “Stepping away wasn’t quitting. It was making sure I could return stronger than before.” The time off gave her the space to reevaluate her priorities and reimagine her future from a place of true wellness, not just work.

The Power of a Support System

Berry credits much of her strength to her loved ones. “My parents were my foundation, constantly reminding me that my well-being was more important than any business or success.” She also leaned on close friends, including Cynthia Bailey and Angel Love, who checked in regularly and offered unwavering support. “Healing isn’t just about what you do for yourself—it’s also about who surrounds you during that process.”

Berry’s approach to life and work has transformed. “I no longer believe that working harder equals success,” she says. “Now, I focus on alignment—making sure that everything I do is in sync with what truly brings me joy, fulfillment, and peace.” Rather than operating from pressure and expectation, she now makes decisions with intention and balance. “It’s about doing what feels right, not just chasing results.”

Reclaiming Balance

“If there’s one thing I want people to take away from my story, it’s that it’s okay to pause, reset, and choose yourself first. Success isn’t about how much you do—it’s about how well you take care of yourself in the process.” Stepping back isn’t a weakness—it’s a power move. “No matter how strong you are, you can’t pour from an empty cup. Taking time to realign isn’t a setback—it’s setting yourself up for an even greater comeback.” Danika Berry’s story is a testament that true success starts with mindset. By prioritizing her well-being, she didn’t just recover—she came back stronger, more intentional, and more aligned with her purpose. Her advice for other women who share the same experience? Berry lists four key ways to reclaim balance:

Eliminate stress wherever you can. Stress is the number one silent killer of health, creativity, and joy.

Build a life, not just a business. Your success should enhance your life, not consume it.

Listen to your body. If you’re constantly exhausted or anxious, it’s time to reassess.

Create rituals that reset your mind. Whether it’s a warm shower, a quiet moment in the morning, or a skincare routine that makes you feel luxurious. Small indulgences can change your entire mindset.

The Road to Recovery and The Relaunch Of Glam Body

Berry turned to prayer, yoga, and pilates as anchors for her recovery. Beyond structured wellness routines, she found comfort in her spirituality and sensory rituals. "The warmth of water, the feeling of silky butters and oils melting into my skin, the scent of fresh citrus—all of these small experiences helped me feel more present and grounded. People underestimate the power of scent. It's exhilarating." This deep connection between self-care and sensory experiences is the foundation for Glam Body's revitalized approach.

