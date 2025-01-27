What is Imposter Syndrome?

The inner belief that somehow one’s achievements are not deserved or are fraudulent has reportedly plagued the minds of many since the rise of Social Media in the last 20 years, especially for those who face unique challenges on their career paths and in professional settings. Due to societal stereotypes and underrepresentation in leadership roles, black women are constantly battling the pressures of competition and feelings of inadequacy. We must ask ourselves the most important question when found in this position, are these facts or simply the power of projection?

Due to the impact of marginalized treatment in the corporate world, and experiences with gender and racial discrimination, studies have indicated that a large majority, (75%) of women executives are affected by Imposter Syndrome. It is also believed by many, that it is falsely imposed upon women of color. Many argue that it is time to reexamine the condition, and what it means for people of color, given the rise in popularity of the term in recent years. Understanding the impact of these societal pressures highlights the crucial role that confidence plays in entrepreneurial journeys.

Why Confidence Matters for Black Women Entrepreneurs

Most times women of color are made to feel as if their efforts have to be doubled to achieve great success. Meaning, that once a goal is reached, there is no time to celebrate or acknowledge the “win”. Time is of the essence and the next task on the agenda needs immediate attention. This often limits room for reassurance and stability, and excludes one of the most essential keys to success; Confidence. If one is unable to see what they have accomplished, it can be difficult for others to see past insecurities, let alone understand their qualifications and skills.

5 Ways to Overcome Imposter Syndrome

There are many ways to battle Imposter Syndrome. Along the lines of delusion, there is a strong need for a reality check. Taking the time to reflect on one’s journey is the initial step. It allows the opportunity to take stock of where you have been and what direction to take. Most times, there is a tendency to forget how many accomplishments have been achieved over time. A powerful tool to start with can be creating a list. It is believed that once the facts are outlined, that is exactly how people receive the individual.

Tip 1: Acknowledge Your Accomplishments

No matter the size, celebrating each achievement is vital. Create an achievement log to track your milestones and wins along the way. It is easy to give into the notion of being self-indulgent, however, this is not the case. Do not feel guilty about normalizing the reinforcement of your self-worth and capabilities.

Tip 2: Challenge Negative Self-Talk

Pessimism is often deeply rooted in trauma or one’s environment. Start taking stock of the people and influences you choose to surround yourself with, as well as paying attention to how you feel when they’re around. Refrain from indulging in negative self- talk by creating a routine that combats intrusive thoughts. Instantly replace negative ideas with positive reinforcements such as meditation and affirmations at the beginning of each day. Set your mindset with intention before letting thoughts of daily responsibilities take over.

Tip 3: Seek Out Mentors and Support Networks

Connecting with like-minded individuals is crucial for black women entrepreneurs. To elevate, it is beneficial to seek guidance from mentors, role models, or networks of other businesswomen of color, who can also provide genuine encouragement. Use your discernment in choosing the right individuals to accompany you on your entrepreneurial journey. Do not align this with seeking constant validation, as endless flattery is not the goal. These connections are important for boosting confidence when needed, as everyone needs a push on what can sometimes be a very bumpy road to success.

Tip 4: Take Risks and Embrace Growth & Redefine Failure

Growth often comes from discomfort. Do not be afraid to take calculated risks in business! What we desire is always on the other side of fear. Taking bold steps can help build confidence in your capabilities. Making mistakes is a natural part of life, it is always important to remember that there is never a loss in making an error. There is always a lesson to learn from. Distance yourself from a lack of mindset and always look for the bright side in any circumstance.

Tip 5: Redefine Failure as a Learning Opportunity

When speaking to a fellow entrepreneur, especially a black woman, there is never a success story that doesn’t include setbacks, roadblocks, and failures. Take comfort in knowing that if others can overcome these obstacles, then it is very much possible for you to do the same. Eliminate the spirit of competition and align yourself with a positive narrative. You are not alone.

Real-Life Stories: Black Women Entrepreneurs Who Conquered Imposter Syndrome

The real question is: Does Imposter Syndrome truly exist? Morgan DeBaun, founder of Blavity and AfroTech, believes it is more of a self-fulfilling prophecy than an actual condition. Here’s a clip where she explains her thoughts on Imposter Syndrome.

In contrast, Media Host, Zuri Hall, believes Imposter Syndrome is real and that it is easy to to be influenced by these thoughts. Take a listen to her explanation here.

Whatever approach or perspective taken, it is apparent that the only way to eliminate insecurities, self-doubt, and negative self-talk, is to create a positive force field around one’s self entirely. Not indulging and actively blocking it out is the best way to navigate through.

Additional Resources for Building Confidence and Leadership Skills

On the road to building confidence and success, visit our previously listed resources from BAUCE women who can inspire daily. Embrace your power with confidence! Above all, trust your talents, and unique perspectives and take pride in your journey. It is just that, YOURS! Overcoming Imposter Syndrome is very much possible with the right mindset and support system.