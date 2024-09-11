During the train ride to work, while tidying up the house or doing self-care, is the perfect time to habit-stack by tuning into podcasts for a healthy dose of empowerment. Listening to podcasts offers a refreshing alternative to jamming to music or scrolling on TikTok. If you’re ready to expand your mind and reach new heights, then keep reading for our list of 20 podcasts hosted by women of color that will inspire you to start living your best life now. Go ahead and bookmark this post for later, when you’re ready to add a new podcast to the queue!

Shirin Eskandani shows up every Monday on Wholehearted Coaching: The Podcast to help listeners start their week with gentle reminders that inspire action. Shirin draws on her experience as a life coach and alchemist to provide coaching session-style episodes and insightful interviews with influential guests. You can find episodes about releasing self-limiting beliefs, trusting your intuition, finding your purpose, and more. Wholehearted Coaching: The Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Marty McDonald is an entrepreneur and media powerhouse who started The Audacity of Ambitious Women podcast to share a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of audacious women achieving their goals. This podcast brings forth real stories of women of color sharing their truths and journeys toward cultivating their unique versions of success. Making career pivots, pitching to brands, and facing fears are just a few of the many topics covered on the podcast. The Audacity of Ambitious Women is exclusively available on YouTube.

Social media blogger Bria Jones is the internet bestie that you didn’t know you needed. On the Because I Love You podcast, she tells you everything a best friend should tell you, from overcoming a scarcity mindset to manifesting your dream life and everything in between. The Because I Love You Podcast is available for listening on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

Dr. Joy Harden Bradford is a licensed psychologist who makes mental health more accessible to black women through the Therapy for Black Girls podcast. There are over 300 therapy session-style episodes with content surrounding trauma, identity, and overall wellness. No matter what you are facing in life, Dr. Bradford has you covered. This is the kind of podcast that you can turn to at any time to feel seen and to help you better understand and process your emotions. You can listen to Therapy for Black Girls on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

In the award-winning podcast Flourish in the Foreign, business strategist Christine Job has candid conversations with women of color who are living abroad (even if you’re not planning on leaving your home country, there are so many black women dropping gems on the podcast!). As an expat for over six years, Christine understands that building a new life in a foreign country can be overwhelming, to say the least. That’s why she uses her platform to amplify the voices of black women and empower aspiring expats to not just survive abroad but to thrive in all aspects of their well-being. To learn about Christine’s origin story, check out this episode. You can listen to Flourish in the Foreign on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

As the name suggests, Girlboss Radio is for aspiring and current girl bosses seeking inspiration from successful women in leadership. The host, Avery Francis, is a CEO, HR leader, and DEI advocate who interviews women from different industries and backgrounds, bringing forth raw yet profound conversations. You can find Girlboss Radio on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Devi Brown is a well-being educator with years of experience providing knowledge on spiritual modalities to help raise the consciousness of those seeking to heal. Each episode starts with a guided affirmation of being deeply well. As host of the Deeply Well podcast, Devi focuses on trauma-informed care, inviting other experts to share holistic approaches to transforming from the inside out. If you’re into all things wellness, spirituality, and psychology, then this is the podcast for you. You can listen to the Deeply Well podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

Tyra The Creative is the host of the Affirmations for Black Girls podcast, a safe community for black women to reflect, heal, and release shame around concepts that we’re often afraid to openly speak about. She is the virtual cheerleader you didn’t know you needed who offers support and guidance to move through the ebbs and flows of life. On the Affirmations for Black Girls podcast, you can find episodes about cultivating boldness, unpacking doubt, and how to self-regulate during moments of chaos. Tune into weekly episodes on Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music.

A huge aspect of living our best lives is feeling fulfilled in our careers. Podcast host, coach, and keynote speaker Diana Bernal shares her professional experience on The Corner Office Latinas Podcast to help Latinas make their career aspirations a reality. Navigating corporate environments as a Latina comes with its own unique challenges, but this podcast is a safe space to learn how to overcome those challenges, like negotiating salary, getting unstuck, and taking control of your career trajectory. Tune into episodes every week during your morning routine or commute to work on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

We boss babes need spaces to talk about the microaggressions we face in the workplace as women of color and how to handle them so we can continue thriving in our careers. Top LinkedIn Voices Dee C. Marshall and Mita Mallick are doing just that on the Brown Table Talk podcast. They get into the juicy details of topics like surviving a toxic boss, regaining confidence after a layoff, asking for a raise, and everything you could possibly face in the workplace. Not only do they keep it real by sharing their real-life stories in corporate America, but they also provide practical tips that allies can implement into their leadership and hiring practices. You can listen to Brown Table Talk on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

We’re all trying to attain more balance in our daily lives, yet no one ever teaches us how. On the Balanced Black Girl podcast, Les Alfred cultivates dialogue about balance, mindfulness, and holistic wellness with leading gurus in the industry. From hormone balancing and nutritional health to developing friendships and leveling up in your career, Les discusses a wide range of relatable topics, no matter where you are on your spiritual path. If you’re ready to start your journey toward becoming a balanced baddie, tune into the Balanced Black Girl podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

Co-hosts Ri Turner and Sunset Tim understand that health goes beyond the green juices and pilates classes. It takes going deep inside yourself, addressing trauma, and letting go, which are the kinds of conversations that are happening over on the podcast, for the healthy hoes. Listening to this podcast feels like chatting about the woes of life with friends over a cup of tea. for the healthy hoes is available for listening on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

The To all the People Podcast goes beyond the romanticization of what wellness and mental health are supposed to look like. Instead, Janell Roberts is unfiltered, shedding light on the real issues that we face in our daily lives as young people navigating the highs and lows. Every Monday, Janell authentically shares the lessons she has learned from her journey as a first-generation college graduate who has endured traumatic life events. You can tune into the To all the People Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

If you’re on the hunt for your new favorite podcast, Habits of A Goddess is the one. Think of the host, Jasmine Rasco, as your mindset coach. She has more than 200 episodes sharing targeted affirmations and self-improvement advice, all from her personal experience—successes, failures, and all. Listening to Jasmine’s affirmations during an afternoon walk or before bed will make you feel aligned with your desired goddess lifestyle. The Habits of A Goddess podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

The Black Girl Flow podcast is for all the young black women navigating life in their 20s. From the growing pains of friendships to taking risks and maintaining financial wellness, co-hosts Lexy and Livi create a sense of sisterhood for listeners through thought-provoking conversations. Although the Black Girl Flow podcast has come to an end as of June 2024, there are 100+ episodes available for listening on Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

Sarah Jakes Roberts is a woman of faith, an outstanding storyteller, a trailblazer, and the host of the Woman Evolve Podcast. Each week, Sarah shares an uplifting message and dives into the vulnerable yet inspiring testimonies of people who have overcome life’s greatest obstacles and taken control of their lives. By the end of each episode, you’ll feel stronger, more courageous, and motivated to live out your purpose every day. Listen to episodes of Woman Evolve on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Through relevant and relatable conversations, Mpoomy Ledwaba is spreading nuggets of wisdom with each episode of the Wisdom & Wellness Podcast. She invites expert guests such as Dr. Mpume Zenda and Lwanele Khasu to talk about taboo topics surrounding sexual and mental health. This podcast is shamelessly raw and deep while inspiring listeners to grow through the inevitable adversities of life. Tune into the Wisdom & Wellness Podcast weekly on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Black Girl Burnout is the go-to podcast for black women who are ready to let go of toxic work environments and reclaim their time. Licensed therapist Kelley Bonner shares her 15+ years of expertise on the podcast to help black women heal from burnout and opt into a life of joy. Each 15- to 20-minute episode is filled with manageable practices and tools to combat burnout in various aspects of life. If you’re ready to connect deeper with yourself and be free, listen to episodes of the Black Girl Burnout Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Every Tuesday, OG Youtuber Hailey Gamba drops gems on self-love, healing from toxic relationships, and saying “hell yes!” to the things that fulfill us in life on The Hail Yes Podcast. Hailey’s career as a successful digital creator has shaped a lot of her life experiences. On her podcast, she’s keeping it real, giving advice from the lessons she’s learned throughout the years, and encouraging listeners to step into their “main character energy” era. Give this episode a listen to learn more about Hailey’s testimony and how she was dragged to her purpose. You can find more episodes of The Hail Yes Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Money may not buy happiness, but it does open doors to resources and opportunities to live our best lives. As the first millionaire in her family, Rachel Rodgers is helping other women gain financial independence on the Hello Seven Podcast. Not only does Rachel share tips from her experience as CEO of an eight-figure business, but she also brings on other successful entrepreneurs and leaders to give actionable advice. The Hello Seven Podcast features discussions about scaling your business, creating million-dollar offers, building wealth in the black community, and more. You can catch episodes of the Hello Seven Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.