Black women founders are launching exceptional businesses at record rates, yet they continue to be overlooked for funding opportunities. Despite Black women’s innovation and economic contributions, less than 0.35% of all venture capital funding is awarded to Black women founders. That’s why access to investors, grant programs, pitch competitions, and business accelerators catered to supporting diverse communities is essential. Below, you will find 20 resources to elevate Black women entrepreneurs in 2025 and beyond.

Start.coop aims to break generational poverty by connecting traditional entrepreneurship and economic development with the co-op community. Much of its work revolves around growing and providing capital for co-ops that are owned by or in support of marginalized communities.

This year, Start.coop is launching its Fall 2025 Accelerator, a 12-week program specifically designed to support Black-led cooperatives in America. Utilizing their Lean Co-op methodology, the accelerator focuses on refining both business and ownership models to ensure sustainability and meaningful community impact.

Key details:

Program start date: September 4th , 2025

Deadline to apply: May 28th, 2025

Awards : $10K grant, weekly workshops, 1:1 business coaching, access to online curriculum, discounts on top business management tools, and more.

For more information about the program and how to apply, visit the Start.coop Accelerator page.

Black Girl Ventures (BGV) provides funding to early-stage, revenue-generating businesses with under $1 million in revenue. BGV’s contributions to under-resourced entrepreneurs have impacted over 20,000 people globally, and this year is no exception.

BGV is kicking off 2025 with a pitch competition for founders based in Austin, Texas. This competition offers more than just funding but also coaching and networking opportunities to further support winning founders. No experience is required for this competition, so newbies are welcome to apply!

Key details:

Competition start date: May 5th, 2025

Deadline to apply: April 25th, 2025

Award: $5K to $15K depending on winning place, membership to the BGV Connect Incubator , networking opportunities, and more.

Learn more about the competition’s submission guidelines and access the application here. Refer to their website for more details about BGV and future opportunities.

Together, the HBCU Founders Initiative (HBCUFI) and the United Negro College Fund host the annual pitch competition, Better Futures. Better Futures highlights startups founded by HBCU students and alumni from the HBCUFI network who are developing groundbreaking technology and solutions. Through this competition, 15 founders will have the opportunity to present their startups to top investors and corporations. The founders will also be flown out to connect with investors prior to the competition.

Key details:

Competition start date: According to their website, “The competition will take place in spring 2025. Founders interested in applying can remain on the lookout for applications to be released then.”

Award: $25K in prizes distributed across the top three winners.

Visit their Better Futures Pitch Competition page to stay up to date on important dates and details.

Nike Communications created the Black Acceleration Initiative to further drive opportunities for the next generation of rising Black founders. This accelerator program sets entrepreneurs up for success by offering a range of support, from content marketing and mentorship to connections with industry contacts and brand partnerships.

Key details:

Program start date: Although the 2025 application cycle has just closed, more details about the 2026 cycle will be available in the fall of 2025.

Awards: public relations support, strategic collaboration, mentorship, brand partnership opportunities, and more.

Don’t miss out on the next application cycle! Keep track of key dates for this initiative here.

Girls For Technology (GFT) is a Black woman-led organization that focuses on assisting women of color to build wealth through their innovative ideas within STEM industries. Since the organization’s inception, the co-founder and president, Sabrina Tucker-Barrett, has raised over $3 million in funding, showing her tireless commitment to helping underrepresented women entrepreneurs thrive.

GFT is now accepting submissions for their 6-week accelerator and pitch competition for Black and Latina entrepreneurs of under-resourced communities in Connecticut. The Building for Equity program goes beyond the basics and strives to educate business owners on how to scale. It also includes intensive training covering topics such as legal and accounting considerations, financial modeling, marketing, branding, and more.

Key details:

Program start date: Spring 2025

Deadline to apply: TBA

Awards: the potential to win up to $20K in business funding, weekly masterclasses, monthly coaching calls, networking opportunities, and more.

For more information about the program and access to the application, visit their program page. Be sure to check out their website to learn more about GFT and future funding opportunities.

Since 2020, Nomfro Technologies’ Entrepreneurship Empowerment Project (NTEEP) has been committed to empowering African startups to reach success. Through this program, over 1,600 small and medium enterprises in Africa have been equipped with support and training for sustainable growth. This month-long opportunity is open to 500 startups with a focus on international early-stage startups that impact women, youth, or children.

Key details:

Program start date: April 14, 2025

Deadline to apply: March 30, 2025

Awards: intensive entrepreneurship and digital marketing training from industry experts, access to cutting-edge technological tools, a sponsored business website, and long-term mentoring.

Get additional information about the program and the application here. Check out NTEEP’s website to learn more about their impact and future projects.

360 Venture Collective is an early-stage venture capital firm that champions diverse founders by providing access to funding. In addition, they provide strategic guidance and networking opportunities to help entrepreneurs scale their pre-seed and seed-stage tech-enabled companies.

Key details:

Deadline to apply: Founders can submit investment applications at any time.

Awards : requested funding, mentorship, industry connections, and more

Find out more about 360 Venture Collective and submit founder investment applications here.

Since 2014, BBG Ventures (BBGV) has made it their mission to close the venture capital gap by providing diverse and women-led startups with early-stage funding. They believe the next generation of underestimated founders who support underrepresented Americans will create solutions for the 99%. On top of that, BBGV recently announced its second institutional fund of $60M to continue helping founders bring their visions to life.

Key details:

Deadline to apply: Founders can submit inbound pitches at any time.

Awards: potential investment of $500K to $1M, support with leading or co-leading rounds to help find the right investors, constructive feedback, regular meetings to provide guidance on brand strategy, public relations, and more.

Before submitting an inbound pitch here, visit their page to review their investment guidelines, thesis, and current funds.

Camelback Ventures is going on 10 years of supporting over 178 ambitious and solution-oriented entrepreneurs and ventures from diverse communities. In their 16-week Camelback Fellowship program, the psychological safety of fellows is nurtured alongside community, capital, coaching, and curriculum. Many of the alumni of this fellowship have successfully raised over $50 million and made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Key details:

Program start date: TBA

Next application window: Spring of 2025

Awards : investment of $40K in each venture, dedicated 1:1 coaching, opportunities to connect with investors and strategic partners, a supportive community of like-minded peers with similar challenges, and more.

Once the application window opens, you can apply here. In the meantime, you can familiarize yourself with the program and Camelback Ventures by visiting their website.

Founded in 2014, Female Founders Fund (FFF) is a venture capital firm that exclusively invests in women-led startups. The fund backs early-stage technology companies across various industries, including healthcare, e-commerce, and fintech. By providing capital, mentorship, and networking opportunities, FFF seeks to close the gender gap in venture funding and help women-led businesses scale sustainably.

Key details:

Deadline to apply: Founders can submit inbound pitches at any time.

Awards: check sizes ranging from $500K to $750K, access to well-respected female leadership, founder-focused programming, assistance with the next round of funding, and more.

To learn more about how FFF can take your startup to the next level and to submit your pitch for consideration, visit their website.

Harlem Capital is a venture capital firm committed to transforming the landscape of entrepreneurship by investing a minimum of 50% of its capital in diverse founders (women, minorities, LGBTQ, and veterans). Their mission is to change the face of entrepreneurship by backing underrepresented founders and helping them create generational wealth through their businesses. With over 60 investments and $174 million in assets under management, Harlem Capital is actively working toward its goal of investing in 1,000 diverse founders over the next 20 years.

Key details:

Deadline to apply: Founders can submit inbound pitches at any time.

Awards: initial check size ranging from $1M to $2.5M, financial analysis, media, partnerships, and more.

For a deeper understanding of Harlem Capital’s mission, their approach to investing, and how to apply, view their investment pitch page.

The Cartier Women’s Initiative is a prestigious international entrepreneurship program designed to develop and expand the businesses of women entrepreneurs. Since 2006, the initiative has supported female founders by providing funding, mentorship, and business development resources.

Through their fellowship program, they provide hands-on coaching and guidance from industry experts and leaders to ensure success. Fellows walk away from this program with valuable connections and feelings of empowerment to take their business to the next level.

Key details:

Program start date: TBA

Next application window: April 18th to June 24th, 2025

Awards: 3-day executive leadership program, 1:1 customized training, leadership coaching, well-being activities, and more.

To learn more about the Cartier Women’s Initiative, its impact, and upcoming opportunities, visit their homepage.

Launched by Ulta Beauty in 2022, MUSE Accelerator was created to support early-stage beauty brands founded by BIPOC entrepreneurs. The program is part of Ulta’s MUSE initiative, which aims to magnify, uplift, support, and empower underrepresented voices within the beauty industry. Through funding, mentorship, and retail education, the accelerator equips often-overlooked founders with the tools they need to succeed in the competitive world of beauty and retail.

Key details:

Program start date: TBD

Next application window: According to their website, “Check back in early June when applications open for the 2025 cohort.”

Awards: $50K to help accelerate business growth (potential to win an additional $10K), 10-week brand development training, mentorship, and more.

For the latest updates, application details, and to apply, visit the MUSE Accelerator page.

Builders of Africa’s Future (BAF) is an annual program that spotlights and supports early-stage African entrepreneurs who are solving issues within the health, education, agriculture, financial inclusion, and sustainability sectors. Since the program’s launch in 2018, BAF has accelerated over 50 African startups through targeted training and positioning to increase brand visibility.

Each year, BAF awards 15 to 20 promising African entrepreneurs with everything they need to scale their businesses, and this year is no different. BAF’s eighth cohort of 2025 will be focused on helping a new generation of visionaries advance their investment potential through tailored training and mentorship.

Key details:

Program start date: TBA

Deadline to apply: March 21st, 2025

Awards: mentorship in preparation for pitch sessions, virtual training workshops, the Builders of Africa’s Future Award, media coverage, and more.

For more details and to apply, visit the official BAF 2025 application page.

The FEMPIRE x SoGal Annual Membership is a membership program specifically for women founders seeking community, mentorship, and access to angel investment opportunities on their entrepreneurial journeys. In collaboration, SoGal Foundation and SoGal Ventures provide educational resources and networking and investment opportunities to close the diversity gap in venture capital funding.

Key details:

Membership fee: $500 per year

Membership offers: access to the FEMPIRE x SoGal angel investing curriculum on demand, investment opportunities, monthly office hours, community-led discussions, and more.

To learn more and become a member, visit the official FEMPIRE x SoGal Membership page.

Boss Women Media is a platform dedicated to uplifting women of color entrepreneurs and rising founders. Through a range of programs, events, and funding resources, Boss Women Media connects women with the path to execute their dream business ideas and build strong networks.

One of the many ways they support women entrepreneurs is through their Boss Business Showers initiative. Boss Women Media is celebrating women entrepreneurs as they launch or expand their businesses and providing them with the village to nourish their next big thing. Much like a baby shower, founders can request a list of resources they need and will receive the ultimate baby shower celebration.

Key details:

Deadline to apply: Entrepreneurs can submit their story and business needs at any time.

Awards: surprise business shower celebration with necessary funding, community support, and more.

For more details about Boss Women Media and a chance to win a business shower, be sure to visit their website.

Launched by Amazon in 2021, the Black Business Accelerator (BBA) was created to help Black-owned businesses thrive in e-commerce. This accelerator program strives to break down barriers and encourage Black founders to scale their retail businesses on Amazon’s platform.

Key details:

Deadline to apply: Entrepreneurs can register for enrollment at any time.

Awards: 3-year sponsored certification through SupplierGateway, $500 enrollment credit, free imaging services for up to 50 products, up to one year of Amazon seller account support, opportunity to apply for grant opportunities, and more.

Visit the official Black Business Accelerator page for more information about the program and enrollment process.

Created in 2020 amidst the pandemic, Comcast RISE is a national initiative that offers impactful resources to small businesses owned by diverse founders. Comcast is so committed to the mission of RISE that in 2022, over $110 million in monetary, marketing, and technology grants had been awarded to 13,000 small businesses owned by women and people of color. The numbers continue to increase as the initiative creates more opportunities for economic mobility in minority communities.

Key details:

Program start date: TBA

Next application window: TBA

Awards: $5K grant, business consultations, commercial production, tech makeover services, access to online entrepreneurship courses, and more.

For updates on the 2025 application cycle and additional information about the program, visit the official Comcast RISE website.

Revenge Capital is a global impact venture capital firm built specifically to fund businesses owned by founders who have historically been excluded from traditional funding pipelines. With a commitment to equity, access, and power redistribution, Revenge Capital partners with global leaders and policymakers to further increase accessibility to economic empowerment and success.

Key details:

Deadline to apply: Founders can submit their pitches at any time.

Awards: access to a global network, mentorship, increased visibility, brand growth support, and more.

For more details about the firm’s portfolio and to pitch your business, check out the official Revenge Capital website.

Advancing Black Entrepreneurs is an educational program led by JPMorgan Chase in collaboration with the National Urban League, the U.S. Black Chambers, and Black Enterprise. This free program equips Black entrepreneurs with the necessary tools, strategies, and insights needed to build long-term success and sustainability within their businesses. In response to the historic underfunding and systemic challenges faced by Black-owned businesses, this program focuses on educating and guiding founders to make wise financial decisions throughout their entrepreneurial journeys.

Key details:

Six on-demand learning sessions covering topics such as:

Developing contingency plans for the future

Identifying which financial data is important

Tips on increasing your cash in and decreasing cash out

Establishing a foundation for sustainable business growth

Positioning your business so it stands out in a saturated marketplace

Accessing corporate supplier diversity programs for future partnerships

For more information about the program and to register for each session, visit the official Advancing Black Entrepreneurs page.