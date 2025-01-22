Jakiyah Brown Thiaw- @ jakiyahbrownthiaw

If you want to take your business to the next level, follow Jakiyah Brown Thiaw. She discusses why building a brand is essential on her Instagram and gives practical tips on creating a standout business. Her programs and content are about helping you care for yourself while growing your business.

You can listen to one 60-second video and get step-by-step instructions on creating content that resonates with audiences. Plus, it is soothing to hear advice from a successful Black woman who is rooting for and supporting other Black women.

One of my favorite things about her account is that she consistently goes against the grain. Social media gurus and influencers will tell you to follow the herd to grow your business. Jakiyah doesn’t gatekeep and tells you how to be authentic and not create run-of-the-mill content.

Sofi- @the_odditty

Have you ever been told that you’re too much? Perhaps you’ve been told to dim your light so you don’t outshine others. For the women and business owners who feel like they’re a bright orange crayon in a box of grey colors, Sofi, aka The Odditty, is the person to follow. She is all about creating authenticity in business and life. She will inspire you to step out of the box and break industry norms. With practical marketing advice, Sofi speaks to you as if you’re a good friend and business partner.

Alex Wolf- @Alexwolf

If you want to learn from someone who has been a successful entrepreneur for over a decade and has transitioned through industries such as technology and philanthropy, then Alex Wolf is the girl to follow. As a thought leader in the tech space, Alex can help you develop an entrepreneurial mindset and the confidence you need in a competitive market. With practical advice on marketing, critical thinking, and seizing overlooked opportunities, Alex can help you build your business’s ultimate toolkit.

Kellie Brown – @itsmekellieb

If you run a fashion business or are just into styling, following Kellie Brown will help you improve your fashion game. As a body-positive fashion influencer, her content is about authenticity and storytelling. You can see how she communicates with audiences and works with brands, you can apply her strategies to your business. Kellie inspires me because she shows up in her brightest and most authentic self. I admire how she’s created a business around doing something she loves.

Tabitha Brown – @iamtabithabrown

I’ve been a fan of Tabitha Brown for years, and it’s been inspiring to see how she started off by sharing videos of her veganism and became a multi-faceted entrepreneur. Her platforms are a space where she frequently has encouraging words to share. As an actress, author, and entrepreneur, watching her balance her talents and business can show you how to turn your passions and interests into profit.

Winnie Harlow – @winnieharlow

Winne Harlow is an outstanding model and entrepreneur who is a prime example of perseverance and the importance of representation. Winnie’s career started as a contestant on America’s Next Top Model. Although eliminated after the second week, she didn’t stop making a name for herself. After making a YouTube video in July 2011 titled “Vitiligo: A Skin Condition, not a Life Changer,” she began a career in public speaking, talking about the importance of her experience with vitiligo and the importance of representations. As a multitalented woman, she has also started her own skincare line, Cayskin, which offers safe ingredients for all skin types.

Follow Winnie to be inspired and learn how to navigate multiple careers.

Miracle Watts- @miraclewatts00

Miracle Watts is the Black Influencer and CEO you need to follow for a role model in being a mom and having a successful career. She then became CEO of Miracle Lifestyle, which offers Women’s fashion and beauty products. Additionally, she has an Instagram following of around 2.9 million.

Following her feed, you’ll receive fun vlogs and day-in-the-life videos and see how Miracle balances mom and work responsibilities.

Jessica Nabongo- @jessicanabongo

For the girlies that love to travel, you need to follow Jessica Nabongo. Not only is she the first Black woman to travel to every country, but she is also an entrepreneur and a best-selling author. If you’ve been thinking about where you want to travel next, Jessica’s travel feed will give you insights on where to travel, the best time to travel, and tips on how to get there.

As someone who loves to travel, I love watching Jessica’s videos to learn about countries I never knew about and being inspired to travel as far and wide as possible.

Cinneah E- @Fly.nanced

Tired of your current job? Cinneah E will help you level up in your career. Not only does she share her experiences of starting off being underpaid and ultimately reaching six figures, but she also gives advice to help you do the same. Her content focuses on creating the life you want by still working a 9-5 job. Yes, you can travel, make good money, and live your best life when you know your worth and work for the right company.

What I appreciate about Cinneah’s content is that she shares what she’s going through and her process to success. You don’t just see the results with her; you see what it took to achieve her goals.

Shontay Lundy – @shontay-lundy

Being a successful entrepreneur is all about finding a need within the industry and fulfilling that need. That’s precisely what Shontay Lundy did when she created Black Girl Sunscreen. She saw that the cosmetic industry didn’t prioritize skin care for more melanin skin and decided to make something for her people. Now, she has a million-dollar business, and her product is sold in stores such as Ulta, Target, and CVS Health.

Following her feed, you’ll get inspirational messages on pursuing your dreams as an entrepreneur.