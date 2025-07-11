Focused on Family Planning? Here’s What You Need To Know About Egg Freezing

What do Michaela Coel, Tamron Hall, and Eboni K Williams have in common? They are all deeply inspiring and accomplished women who have openly shared their experiences of using modern medicine to enhance their fertility journeys. For BAUCE women who are considering motherhood, medical advancements have provided the option to have children later in life than previous generations did. According to Northwell Health, the average age of mothers in America having their first child was 27 as of 2024. This represents an increase from 1970, when first-time mothers were 21 years old on average. Thanks to processes like egg freezing, women have more control over their timelines for starting a family. The process can be daunting and expensive. But it can also be rewarding and empowering. BAUCE has leveraged medical experts to demystify the egg freezing journey.

What is Egg Freezing

The end result of a successful egg freezing process allows a patient to preserve their eggs in case they decide to use them at a later date. According to NYU Langone’s Fertility Clinic, people going through the egg freezing process take hormones to release multiple eggs at once. The hormones come in the form of injections, which patients take for ten to twelve days during the egg freezing process. BAUCE women considering egg freezing should note that they may require more than twenty injections to achieve their desired result. There is also the logistics piece to consider. Medical professionals have to monitor your progress through ultrasounds and blood tests closely, so frequent trips to the doctor are required.

Why do People Pursue Egg Freezing?

Dr. Nuamah, an Obstetrician-Gynecologist (OBGYN) who educates and uplifts patients, has seen people undergo egg freezing for various reasons. Dr. Nuamah explains, “There are many reasons why patients decide to freeze their eggs. Whatever the reason is, the main goal is to preserve future fertility. The most common reasons I have seen in my practice include: 1) Medical necessity: Medical treatments such as pelvic radiation or some chemotherapy for certain cancers can be toxic to the ovaries. Therefore, before such treatments, fertility preservation options such as egg freezing is recommended for those who may be interested in future fertility. Also, patients with genetic conditions that may lead to Primary ovarian insufficiency (or early menopause) may opt to freeze their eggs. 2) Career Aspiration and pursuit for financial stability: It is well documented that women are increasingly delaying childbearing to pursue higher education, advance their career, and attain financial stability. As a result, many of my patients who undergo egg freezing do so for one of the reasons above. 3) Relationship status: Those who are single or not yet in a committed romantic relationship by a certain age may opt to freeze their eggs as security for future fertility planning.” Dr. Nelson, an OBGYN who encourages self-advocacy and medical empowerment, has observed, “It used to be the medical recommendation that patients consider freezing their eggs in their thirties. Now we’re seeing more people in their twenties doing it to have it just in case.”

What are the Difficult Parts of Egg Freezing?

Choices bring power, and the choice of potentially using your eggs at a later date is no exception. But the process comes with its challenges. Dr. Nelson shares, “In general, having the extra hormones can come with risks. [With the injections] your body is creating new follicles and your ovaries are getting heavier. You can’t do as much physical activity when you’re freezing your eggs, like working out, because you don’t want the ovaries to twist on themselves. [Egg freezing] can be a lot on the body. The daily injections can have a large financial and physical toll. After the process concludes, you also pay for storage fees, which can be expensive as facilities charge yearly.” While the process takes about a month from consultation to conclusion and extraction, people considering the egg freezing option should not underestimate how taxing the journey can be. Dr. Nuamah emphasizes, “Egg freezing is not at all a simple process although many are influenced to think so. Many underestimate the physical and emotional demands associated with the process. The process involves weeks of daily hormone injections, frequent monitoring appointments, potential side effects like significant bloating, mood changes, ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome and multiple medical procedures. People often assume one cycle will provide enough eggs, but many need multiple cycles to bank an adequate number, especially with increasing age.”

Clearly, the path to parenthood can be winding and complex. Many financial, emotional, medical, and physical considerations factor into family planning. But for BAUCE women who dream of having a child, the reward may outweigh the risks and stress. Dr. Nuamah also recommends the following resources for those who want to learn more: RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, The American Society for Reproductive Medicine, Fertility Within Reach, and FertilityIQ.