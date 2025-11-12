Kellie Pean on Blending Data and Culture: How Brand New Breathes Creativity into Authentic Marketing

Successful marketing begins with collecting data and continues with crafting a message that resonates with audiences on both an emotional and cultural level. No one understands this better than Kellie Pean, co-founder of Brand New: A Boutique Marketing Agency. Blending analytics with cultural insights is how Pean helps brands stand out and be authentic in an oversaturated market.

Here’s how she has carved out her own path and created a business authentic to herself and the brands she represents.

Breaking Away from the Traditional Path

Growing up in the Midwest, Pean was the youngest of six. As the first in her family to pursue a college and graduate degree, she knew that education would help her create a better life for herself. After graduating, she set her sights on being the best she could be and built a career working with some of the top businesses.

“I was on a traditional corporate marketing track, [and] it served me well. I worked with amazing brands like Motorola, Coca-Cola, and Piaggio—legacy companies,” Pean explains.

The more time she spent working in media and entertainment marketing, the more her perspective broadened to new possibilities.

“I realized there are multiple pathways to the same destination. I had the flexibility to create my own story beyond what I thought. Accepting that allowed me to make different decisions outside my prior path, and it was liberating.”

The idea of stepping out from under the corporate umbrella began to bloom. Pean began meeting and talking with her now co-founder, and they realized they could take their careers to the next level by working for themselves. With the idea of fusing brand marketing with cultural creativity, Brand New was born—a boutique team that breathes creativity into business marketing.

Brand New’s Unique Approach and Philosophy

Starting Brand New meant understanding how to use data in a nuanced way that takes cultural elements into account to improve marketing strategies.

“Cultural connectivity and consumer behavior nuances aren’t captured by data alone; you get that from immersion and lived experience,” Pean explains.

With a strong focus on cultural relevance, Brand New: A Collective is made up of professionals deeply rooted in the cultures they represent. They focus on bold creativity that leads to conversion.

“Travel and experiencing diverse communities is key,” Pean adds. “We have offices in New York, Mexico City, and Los Angeles, and being out in different markets keeps us culturally connected. We participate in cultural moments—music festivals, fashion, culinary—and produce a quarterly ‘cultural report’ to track culture. We’re always observing and absorbing to expand our mindset.”

Having a team with their ears, eyes, and feet on the ground has helped Brand New create unforgettable experiences for clients, as they did for a Crown Royal event.

“We fused the NFL, country star Kane Brown, and country spirit into an immersive experience for service members and veterans,” Pean shares. “We partnered with the Cowboys for a watch party turned field backyard party. We had performances curated as a thank you, not just a party. It was about brand generosity and creating unique, memorable experiences.”

What Young Professionals Can Learn from Kellie Pean

Branding and marketing are ever-growing fields, and succeeding isn’t always easy, especially for women of color. Pean encourages young professionals not to discount themselves. “You won’t please everyone, and that’s okay. Be your own cheerleader and motivator.”

She reminds anyone pursuing their career—whether independently or within the corporate system—that it’s okay to try and fail. What matters most is that you try again. Everyone faces setbacks, but with a strong mindset, failure is never an ending point—just another lesson on the journey.

Likewise, working as a marketer means never underestimating how savvy consumers are.

“Consumers, especially younger generations, do in-depth research,” Pean shares. “We must be intentional and authentic in our work.”

What’s Next for Brand New

As the new year approaches, Pean is focusing on meaningful and sustainable growth for 2026. “We’ll continue to explore new industries, challenge ourselves to innovate in our services, and have big plans for 2026.”

Pean’s journey is a reminder that it’s okay to stray from the path you think you should follow. Don’t be afraid to pursue your own passions.

Brand New serves as a reminder that successful marketing and branding should always incorporate representation of the consumer’s culture and background to create memorable brands.