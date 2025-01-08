A good meal is at the heart of all life’s important moments, making food one of the universal languages of love that brings people together. Restauranter and real estate investor Ebony Austin proudly embraces this truth, using her culinary talents and boundless generosity to feed the bodies and souls of those who need it most.

A prominent figure in Atlanta’s food scene, Austin’s Nouveau Bar & Grill has attracted high-profile diners such as Keri Hilson, Kandi Burruss, and 2 Chainz. However, it’s not her celebrity guests that have put her in major headlines. It’s her relentless efforts to give back.

Austin has diligently used her resources to raise over $1 million in scholarships for HBCU students, provide housing for low-income families, and spearhead numerous charitable initiatives. From running a thriving business to building a real estate empire, she wears many hats. Yet, her most cherished mission is ensuring no one goes hungry on her watch.

Early Beginnings

Austin’s path to becoming an influential businesswoman took years in the making but has roots in her early experiences with food and family. Her culinary journey began during childhood as she was inspired by the women in her family who guided her in the kitchen.

She credits her mother, grandma, and aunties for their major influence on her cooking skills, with her mother specifically playing a pivotal role. As a teenager, Austin helped her mother run a restaurant on the South Side of Chicago, giving her an early introduction to the culinary business. Over the course of 15 years, her love for cooking blossomed, spending years cooking professionally and preparing homecooked meals for her then-boyfriend.

Austin’s appreciation of serving others further developed at the beginning of her career as a Business Development Manager for Godiva Chocolatier. During the 12 years with the company, Austin traveled the world as she curated experiences for customers through their products, crafting gift sets and other delicacies for special occasions. After leaving the corporate world, she began to explore the world of real estate and soon developed a love for the industry. However, she began to miss the service aspect of her former position and made a decision that put her life on an unimaginable path.

“I thought like, why don’t I do something that I absolutely love, and that’s cooking, that’s serving people. And so I connected the two things that I cared about the most, and that’s how Nouveau became,” Austin tells BAUCE.

The Origins of Nouveau Bar

Ebony Austin was drawn to the vibrant culture and black empowerment present in Atlanta, so it felt right to plant roots in College Park with her first restaurant Nouveau Bar & Grill. The Chicago-themed restaurant has become a staple in the Atlanta food scene. The appeal is not only from its delectable dishes such as its signature Ultimate Cajun Seafood and Grits but also due to its vibrant and inviting atmosphere.

Austin always envisioned Nouveau as more than a place for fine dining but also a community hub. She cites the classic TV show Cheers as inspiration. “One of the things that I loved about it is they would go to the same bar every day and everybody knew each other’s name. It felt like family.” Austin explained she was able to take this concept and create a brand new vibe in the restaurant lounge, stating that Nouveau is Cheers with a twist.

Like the show, the Nouveau staff take pride in knowing customers on a personal level, but they also go the extra mile to better serve the College Park community. From celebrating neighboring businesses to assisting families in need and supporting various causes through generous donations, the hub has made a big impact in the area.

Persevering through Hard Times

The pandemic brought challenging times to the establishment. Yet, Austin and her team powered through, acting as true civil servants. Whether it serving food to first responders or creating gift baskets for children, they made it a mission to uplift the city in uncertain times.

“We put our footsteps in the community very, very early on. When kids couldn’t have a graduation due to COVID, we had a whole ceremony outside of our restaurant,” said Austin. “Even though we were at our lowest, we made sure we took care of the community.”

Since the opening of Nouveau Bar & Grill in 2019, Austin has expanded with a second location in Jonesboro and is gearing up to bring the Georgia hot spot to North Dallas, TX.

Grits That Give Back

Nouveau Bar’s claim to fame may be their mouth-watering grits, but there’s a deeper significance to the dish than most realize. Austin intentionally placed grits at the center of her menu as a tribute to her late grandmother’s famous dish. This act of homage serves as the foundation for one of her most impactful philanthropic efforts to date.

Grits That Give Back is a nonprofit grits line that donates 100% of its proceeds to HBCU students. The charitable grits are available in 45 Food Lion stores across Georgia and can also be purchased online. Austin plans to maintain this generous initiative forever, inspired by her own experience of receiving support as a student.

“That was a promise that I will always stand on because God allowed people in my life to be able to bless me. So it’s only right that I give that back in return,“ Austin explains. ”I get to find purpose every single day when I look at those grits.”

As a Langston University graduate, her connection to the HBCU experience is personal. While obtaining her business administration degree, she learned the fundamentals of running a business, but it was her journey that taught her the importance of financial mastery, which heavily influences the mission behind Grits That Give Back.

“If you ask me, what years I would love to repeat in my life, it would be my college years, and I would do it all over again. Those were the best years of my life. I met some of the most amazing people. We figured it out together, which ultimately taught us teamwork and team building.”

Community Building Through Real Estate

Austin’s passion for real estate didn’t fade once she opened Nouveau Bar. She has a diverse portfolio of properties that she also utilizes to uplift numerous communities. Back in her hometown of Chicago, she owns a building that upholds affordable rent for tenants and mentions plans to invest in a youth center.

Her most recent acquisition is a shopping plaza in Forest Park of Atlanta which she plans to lease exclusively to black-owned businesses. “When I opened up Nouveau. I had no restaurant experience. All I had was good credit, money in the bank, and a decent business plan. But my landlord believed that much in me to give me the opportunity. And so I’m really big on paying it forward.”

She’s not done yet. Austin shares plans to invest in more real estate to provide more affordable opportunities for black people to become homeowners. “2025 is looking amazing. We are already closing on lots, so we should have homes ready to be sold at the top of the first quarter of 2025 so we’re super excited about that.” Austin has accomplished a lot in the past few years but she gives big props to her team for helping her bring her visions to life. As she reflects on her journey, she offers this advice: surround yourself with people who share your mission.

“People want to believe with entrepreneurs that every day is sunny and amazing, but it’s really the people that stand beside me, my team, that keeps me going”

To keep up with Ebony’s latest ventures, follow her on Instagram @ebonyakira and for the latest updates on Nouveau Bar & Grill, check out @nouveaubaratl.