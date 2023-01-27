The Difference Between Soft And Full Glam Makeup

We all have days when we just want to stay in bed and avoid makeup brushes altogether. However, we also get excited for the days when we can do ourselves up like a member of T-Rex and stand out from any crowd we happen to be amongst! In fact, a recent survey from Statista found that most people aimed to look glamorous with their makeup rather than natural for the holiday season. And that trend looks set to stay for 2023.

Some people are a bit shy when it comes to a full glam makeup ensemble. However, you shouldn’t be! A stylish take on glam makeup can enhance your personality and can look incredibly eye-catching.

That said, there is always a time and place for everything, and there are moments when your best in-to-face glam makeup just won’t be suitable. This is where soft glam comes in.

Soft glam isn’t as well-known as full-on glam. However, this doesn’t mean it should be overlooked in any way, as it’s an incredibly attractive and adaptable look that deserves utilizing and perfecting.

Below, we show you the best way to glam it up and also how to achieve a beautiful soft glam look.

Soft Glam

Soft glam makeup aims to make you look delicate and other-worldly. When you choose this look, you’re looking to accentuate the features of your face and make them stand out in an attractive way. It is a far more natural look than its glam counterpart.

Foundation

Use a thin layer of foundation and concealer in a shade that is natural to you. If you’re unsure, test a little on your skin to see if it’s a close match.

Eyeshadow

Keep your eye makeup simple and natural. A light dusting of matte eyeshadow should do the trick. You may also choose to add a gentle shimmer to your eyes if you feel like it, but it is purely optional.

Glam makeup

Glam makeup is all about making a statement and standing out from the crowd. Wearing glam makeup will likely make you feel confident, outgoing, and extravagant.

Achieving a glam makeup look can take a little longer than soft glam and it also may be slightly harder to perfect. However, once you’ve got it right, it’s well worth the trouble.

Glam makeup requires darker, bolder, more vibrant colors than soft glam. If you want to fully glam it up, here’s how you should do it:

Primer

Add a glow to your full glam makeup by using a dewy primer. Once this is done, add a full-coverage foundation and concealer. Ensure it is blended thoroughly across your face so that you achieve an even and smooth look.

Add contours

Add structure to your face by using contour to accentuate parts of your face like your cheekbones and jawline. This should add to your truly glam look.

Blush

Set your makeup with loose powder, then add some blush and highlighter to complete your dramatic look.

Eyes are all-important

Your eyes are one of the most important features when it comes to this look, so feel free to experiment and try out new things here. You can use graphic eyeliners or subtle cut creases, but this isn’t necessarily the limit. Providing you can achieve a dramatic look, that’s all that matters! Once you’ve created your look, you can use either mascara or kajal to finish it off nicely.

And finally…

Pick a lipstick shade that’s striking and that will stand out, be that dark red, shocking pink or something else that will work well with your look.

Whichever type of glam makeup you choose, don’t forget to have fun creating your look and enjoy wearing it for whatever reason you choose!