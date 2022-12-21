Skin Expert Shani Hillian Shares 5 Tips For Healthy Winter Skin

Oh, the winter weather outside is frightful but our skin is so much more delightful, especially when healthy! BAUCEs, our skin in colder months tends to be a lot more sensitive and delicate especially when prone to blemishes, acne, hyper-pigmentation, dark spots, and the horrors of dryness. With these 5 remedies along with tips from Expert Holistic Esthetician, Shani Hillian, you can sleigh the winter season and ho ho ho your way through the cold, feeling and looking good!

1. Apply Vitamin C Oil Serum while in a lukewarm shower

BAUCEs, don’t fear the hyperpigmentation and sudden dryness that may occur from the winter air since it’s normal for our skin to be out of whack due to weather changes. Our skin is just as important as our bodies and by taking showers daily and letting the lukewarm water hit your skin, you will see a major difference in your skin. What difference does the temperature of the shower water make? Esthetician Shani Hillian highly recommends that you don’t take steamy hot showers as they will have an effect on your skin- “Don’t take long hot showers as that can dehydrate your skin.”

Soothe your skin by applying a Vitamin C Serum such as the Hyper Even Brightening Dark Spot Vitamin C Serum owned by Hyper Skin’s Desiree Verdejo, which will penetrate your skin with the use of your shower’s steam, providing help for dryness, retain inner moisture, and combat future hyperpigmentation. With Anti-inflammatory ingredients like turmeric and salicylic acid (less than 1%), the winter season won’t stand a chance.

2. DIY Raw Honey Mask for inflammation

The cold weather has set in and if you don’t feel like going out in the snow or cold rain to restock on your favorite face mask, you have the option of making it right at home using ingredients such as raw honey! Raw honey masks can combat inflammation, tone down blemishes that may have occurred from hormones or stress, and even brighten your skin. Shani Hillian personally loves raw honey masks and you will too. “I love raw honey masks as it’s an emollient that locks and retains moisture,” she says.

BAUCEs, a homemade raw honey mask will make your skin feel like it went through a spa facial, offer anti-bacterial ingredients, minimize dark spots, moisturize dry skin, and most of all relieve any tension absorbed from the long day. Don’t have any raw honey in the cabinets? Well, grab some from Amazon, your local Target, or any black woman-owned business such as The Tea Bar 901, owned by Titile Niamke. Her brand specializes in raw and organic products such as local honey – a sure way to make your skin a sweet honey hit!

3. Hydrate your skin with healthy fruit smoothies

Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you can’t have a delicious cold smoothie, that will not only make your body glow from the inside but hydrate your skin on the outside. BAUCEs, our diets are crucial to the way our body functions, including the way our skin looks and feels. By adding healthy fruits and water, your skin will be hydrated in the most natural and beneficial way beyond store-bought products.

Skin Expert Shani Hillian says, “Hydration can be obtained in many different ways from drinking H20 to eating foods high in water content from fruits like melons, cucumbers and raspberries.” Your skin will thank you for taking care of it, and the cold winter air won’t stop your skin from looking its very best. So, pick up some of your favorite fruits from the local market, grab a bottle of sparkling water, and make a cold smoothie that will flush your system out and give your skin the appearance of a healthy, hydrated, and smooth finish.

4. Humidify your skin at night

BAUCE’s a good night’s sleep is not only essential to your body’s health but also to your skin’s health. Not getting enough sleep or sleeping in spaces that are congested can clog the pores, cause dirt buildup, new inflamed acne, and much more. Add in the cold, bitter weather and your skin will start to dehydrate. But, one solution can be to use a humidifier at night to open and purify your skin cells. Expert Shani Hillian says, “Sleep with a humidifier on and have it running in your place at all times if in a dry climate/heated apartment.”

So, keep your toxins flushed and your skin free of dehydration. You can buy a humidifier online via Amazon or even at your local Walmart.

5. Apply a hydrating face cream/butter

BAUCEs, face cream or butter can sometimes be the missing link to hydrated skin! When doing your skincare routine after a long, cold day at the office sometimes you just want to skip the 10-step process and perhaps make it more simple by applying your serums, oils, and face cream/butter. Wintertime can create all sorts of skin issues ranging from severe dryness to flaming eczema, and a face cream can be that extra protection, especially after washing your face of the day’s dirt and greasy oils.

Expert Shani Hillian advises that: “You should always apply a face cream when skin is damp to better help skin retain moisture.” The last thing you want to do is apply your makeup before school or work, and it’s patchy due to dehydration. Appy that face cream like a BAUCE, and your skin will be the shining light on a cold winter day. You can restock up on your favorite face cream from Sephora or even nab Unsun Cosmetic’s Face + Body Healing Butter, black woman owned and founded by Katonya Breaux. This natural and organic face and body butter is a cream filled with essential oils that encourages hydration and leaves behind gorgeous skin fit for a BAUCE!