5 Tips for Achieving the Perfect Self-Tan Safely

Summer is right around the corner, and for many of us, that means it’s time to start thinking about getting that perfect summer glow. While the sun can give us that bronzed look we all love, we also know that prolonged exposure to UV rays can harm our skin.

Fortunately, self-tanning products from Bondi Sands are a safer alternative to achieving that perfect tan. This blog will explore tips for getting the ideal bronze tan without the risk.

Exfoliate Before Self-Tanning

One of the keys to getting a perfect, streak-free self-tan is to start with smooth, exfoliated skin. This means taking the time to exfoliate your skin thoroughly before applying any self-tanner. This will help remove dead skin cells or dry patches, which can cause the self-tanner to cling unevenly to your skin.

Use A High-Quality Self-Tanner

When it comes to self-tanning, not all products are created equal. To achieve the perfect bronze tan without the risk, a high-quality self-tanner must give you a natural, even-looking tan.

Look for self-tanning products that contain natural ingredients like aloe vera and coconut oil, which can help to nourish and moisturize your skin while giving you that perfect summer glow.

Apply Self-Tanner Evenly

The key to achieving a natural-looking self-tan is to apply the self-tanner evenly. To do this, apply a small self-tanner to your skin and work it using circular motions.

Pay close attention to areas like your elbows, knees, and ankles, which can be more challenging to tan evenly. If you’re using a self-tanning spray, hold the can at least six inches away from your skin to ensure even coverage.

Build Up Your Self-Tan Gradually.

If you’re new to self-tanning, it’s a good idea to start with a lighter shade and gradually build up to a deeper tan. This will help you better understand how the self-tanner works with your skin and help you avoid mishaps that could leave you with an uneven or streaky tan.

Once you’ve achieved your desired shade, maintain it by reapplying self-tanner every few days.

Moisturize Your Skin Regularly.

To keep your self-tan looking its best, it’s essential to moisturize your skin. This will help to prevent your skin from drying out, which can cause the self-tanner to fade unevenly or even peel off. Be sure to moisturize your skin regularly, using a high-quality moisturizer that is designed specifically for use with self-tanners.

Conclusion

Getting the perfect bronze tan without the risk is all about preparing your skin correctly and using high-quality self-tanning products designed to give you a natural, even-looking tan. By following the tips outlined in this blog, you can achieve that perfect summer glow without putting your skin at risk. So enjoy the sunshine, but do it safely with a self-tanner that will give you the perfect tan you’ve been dreaming of.