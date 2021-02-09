6 Ways To Tell If Your Hair Is Healthy

Your hair is an important part of your body. It’s not only the first thing that people see when they look at you; it also regulates your body temperature and protects your head, among many other health benefits.

With such an important role to play in both cosmetics and health, keeping your luscious locks healthy should be of top priority. Read on to discover six ways to tell if your hair is healthy.

1. Elasticity

Don’t worry – we’re not saying that your hair needs to jump around to be healthy. The elasticity of hair actually refers to the measure of its strength. If your hair holds a curl all day with very little ‘droppage’, you can take pride in knowing that the elasticity is great. If you struggle to maintain shape in your hair and often have to rearrange it, however, this may be a sign that it’s not as strong as it should be.

The best way to check the elasticity of your hair is by gently stretching a strand when it is wet. If it springs back into its original shape, the elasticity is healthy. If it stays static in the place you pull it, however, your hair may not have the right levels of strength.

2. Smooth & Shine

Smooth and shiny hair is a sign of a healthy, flat-lying cuticle. While the actual shine is just a result of the light reflecting on your hair, damaged or unhealthy hair won’t be able to achieve this sheen. There are many conditioners out there that can help you to win the shine back, but don’t overdo it, otherwise you may strip the hair and cuticles of their natural oils.

3. Easy To Detangle

Have you ever returned from a windy day out, only to dread brushing through your hair? Although the occasional tangle is perfectly normal, having a constant battle when detangling your hair may be a sign of poor hair health. It’s the smooth surface of a healthy cuticle that makes detangling your hair easy, so if the hair doesn’t separate easily, your cuticles may be to blame.

4. Frizz-Free

Frizz occurs when moisture gains access through a damaged or lifted cuticle. While some frizz is normal, depending on the air’s humidity, constant frizz is a tell-tale sign of poor hair health. Healthy hair will not react as dramatically to the moisture in the atmosphere, making it easier to go about your day without constantly checking a mirror.

5. Very Little Breakage

When your hair is overworked, whether it be due to heat-exposure or constant colouring, it will start to break more than usual. This breakage can cause unwanted ‘spikes’ of hair, which gives off a static effect 24/7.

The occasional bit of breakage is normal; you can’t always control what your hair interacts with, and sometimes new growth is healthy growth, However, if you find that you always have short strands of hair that aren’t growing into healthy luscious looks, you may need to take a closer look at your care routine.

6. Very Little Hair Loss

Did you know that we naturally lose up to 125 hairs a day? The hairs on our head are constantly growing, making shedding a completely normal part of the cycle. However, losing large clumps of hair at a time or a noticeably large amount each day may signal an underlying health condition. Make an appointment with your doctor to discuss this further if you are concerned.

Looking After Your Hair

From cutting down on heat appliances to washing less regularly, there are many things that you can do to promote healthy hair. If you feel that you need extra assistance, you can also seek help from a zinc supplement that focuses on hair, skin and nails. According to the EFSA, zinc contributes to normal hair, skin and nails, making it a common mineral found in cosmetic products.















