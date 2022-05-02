The Secrets to Healthy and Shiny Hair

It’s probably everyone’s dream to have healthy, shiny, and manageable hair. With the right hair care products and routine, your hair can flourish to its full glory.

Here are some practices you need to adopt to maintain healthy and shiny hair.

1. Brush Your Hair Gently

Look for the right brush for your hair and brush it gently to avoid breakages. Detangling hair roughly can break hair strands and cause frizz. It is essential to brush your hair from ends upwards to avoid tugging on the hair.

2. Avoid Harmful and Damaging Ingredients in Products

Some ingredients in hair products do more harm than good to the hair. Research the ingredients in your products before buying and using them. Some of them dry out the scalp and dehydrate the hair, and their extensive use can lead to hair loss and brittleness. Make sure to use high-quality products, such as Blue Lagoon hair products made from safe natural ingredients that strengthen and nourish the hair, making it stronger and healthy.

3. Stay Hydrated

You should use hydrating and moisturizing hair products to prevent dullness and soften hair. Dehydration causes frizz and dry scalp; thus, drinking the right amount of water and investing in a good hair and scalp mask is beneficial. It is also crucial to keep hydrated if you have grey hair since it is more fragile and finer.

4. Have Sufficient Proteins

Protein deficiency can cause hair to be brittle and dry since one of the most important proteins for hair health is keratin. Consider adding more protein to your diet for strong glossy hair. Proteins are present in dairy products, legumes, chicken, fish, eggs, and tofu. Other essential nutrients for hair growth are iron and complex carbs.

5. Trim Your Hair Regularly

Trimming hair helps eliminate split ends that can cause more damage as it grows. Trimming must be done by a professional to avoid further damage and unevenness. It is advisable to trim hair every six to eight weeks, and it will get fuller and healthier. If you don’t want to trim it so often, even twice a year will do.

6. Protect Your Hair from Excessive Heat

Exposing excessive heat to your hair causes hair loss and breakage. Heat tools burn proteins and remove moisture from your hair. If you regularly flat iron, blow dry or curl your hair, it is important to use heat protectant products to create a barrier between your hair and the heat. Using a hot device without applying a protective barrier will cause your strands to lose their vibrancy and color in the long run.

7. Massage and Exfoliate Your Scalp

Ensuring your scalp is always clean can enhance the growth of your hair. Exfoliating the scalp gets rid of dirt and dandruff build-up exacerbated by the cold weather and products. Massaging your scalp stimulates hair growth and maximizes blood circulation in your hair follicles to generate new cells.

Creating a hair maintenance routine is the first step toward having the most vibrant, bouncy, and healthy hair. In practice, it is essential to protect your hair from the sun and incorporate SPF sprays during the hot seasons of the year.









