In the chaos of the 21st century, many of us crave something more out of life than being attached to the blue screen in our pocket. But finding that greater sense of self and connection can be challenging when all you’re seeing on social media is your girl crew brunching again.

We’re here to dig deeper into the habits of spiritual people to help our readers find a practice or idea that works for them. Let’s explore eight ways you can get in touch with your spiritual side and find a greater connection to yourself and the world around you.

1. Yoga

Yoga combines movement, meditation, and spiritual teachings for a practice that benefits both mind and body. If you haven’t jumped on the yoga train yet, we suggest giving it a go. There are many health benefits that will have you feeling better than you ever have before.

2. Energy Practice

Spiritual individuals have used energy practices for hundreds of years to balance their energy and access their spirituality. Using crystals, yoga, and meditation, these individuals have learned how to adjust their internal energy. This expression of energy can be translated to how the outside world sees them. The exterior energy is referred to as an aura, which can be captured and shared with an aura machine. This educational tool shows individuals how their energy is communicated to the world around them. With this information, an individual can digest what kind of energy they are expressing, dig deeper into their spirituality, and make adjustments.

3. Expressing Your Creativity

Sometimes when you’re feeling like you’ve reached a plateau with your passion, ideas, and even relationships, your body and mind are just begging to experience something out of the norm. Think about it— most of us are hustling through life running doing the same monotonous tasks with each day that passes. It’s important to mix up your schedule every once in a while— and better yet, learn something new. Even if you don’t consider yourself a creative person, maybe you just haven’t found your medium.

Connect with your right brain and you may activate a newfound sense of innovation and thinking you never thought you had. Try taking a ceramics or painting class, or meet up with a group of creatives to gain inspiration.

4. Exploring the Outdoors

There’s nothing quite like a breath of fresh air to awaken your spirit. When you’re feeling a sense that you “need more,” try going out for a hike or take some friends camping for a new way to spend your weekend.

5. Exercise Your Mind

Take a break from binging your favorite streaming shows and pick up a book for once, boss babe! Whether you’re looking to tap into your spiritual thought or just need some female empowerment, reading is a great way to access your hungry mind and inspire. No matter what book or magazine you decide to pick up, this act of self-care will certainly give you a new perspective and verve for life.

6. Connecting with Like-Minded Individuals

One of the best ways to regain your sense of self and empowerment is to re-connect with others. Surrounding yourself with people that inspire you and make you feel valued can spark a greater feeling of belonging. Try meeting with individuals who are also seeking spiritual connection and explore how they express their spirituality!

7. Enjoy Some Quiet Space

With so much noise blanketing our daily lives, sometimes we just need some quiet space to reflect. Meditation is a great way to centralize your energy and practice self-care. Find a still space, use a meditation app, and take a little time to disconnect from the volume of the world around you.

8. Care For Your Body

Taking care of your body is an important part of caring for your mind and spirituality. Exercise is an extremely effective way to prioritize your mental wellness and physical health. Cardio activities like running, biking, and swimming get your heart pumping quickly and boost your endorphins— making you feel equally euphoric and powerful. Show your body some love with a little exercise and healthy foods, and we’re sure your mind will benefit too. Getting in touch with your spirituality could be exactly what you need to regain that self-confidence and awareness you’ve been looking for. Try out these eight tips and