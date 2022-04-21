5 Health Checks as You Age

As we get older, our chances of battling illness and disease increase. As the body begins to age, we become more susceptible to injury and degenerative diseases. Keeping up with a healthy lifestyle is the best way to be proactive and can benefit us later in life. Here are five health checks to pursue as you age. You can protect your health against illness and disease with proper planning and preparation.

1. Test For Tremors

Essential tremor is a common condition that occurs during the aging process and manifests through involuntary shaking and an inability to perform basic tasks without these interferences.

If you are having trouble maintaining activities of daily living, reach out to a healthcare provider who can help you create a management plan to reduce your symptoms. They can check you for an essential tremor test to see if you are dealing with this.

2. Blood Pressure Checks

You want to have your blood pressure routinely monitored to keep tabs on your health. Unchecked high blood pressure can lead to heart attack or stroke and can be fatal. By addressing your blood pressure ongoingly, you avoid these crises and can ensure the safety of your health.

Taking up specific nutritional diets may be a necessary aspect of your plans. Get help right away if you are noticing stress and chronic pain. If you notice no symptoms, it is still essential to monitor your blood pressure to rule out unforeseen complications and to continue aging gracefully.

3. Bone Health Checks

Our joints, muscles, and bones begin to weaken as we get older. To rule out possible conditions like osteoporosis, it is essential to get routine screenings from your healthcare provider to address underlying issues related to bone health. Issues like nutritional deficiencies and sedentary lifestyles can influence your likelihood of developing poor bone health.

Spotting these signs early can give you the time you need to benefit from a pain management plan. If you’re struggling with poor posture, chronic back pain, or know that you have nutritional deficiencies, reach out to your provider to review your bone health.

4. Mental Cognition Tests

Cognitive decline is a common occurrence in people as they age. However, a significant decline in cognition may indicate more serious issues like dementia and severe cognitive impairment.

It is essential to become aware of these conditions early on to make plans to address your health sooner rather than later. Have your provider conduct a mental health check, brain scans, and other screening tests to rule out these issues.

5. Address Chronic Pain

Chronic pain should never be neglected, especially in old age. Some aches and pain are common as you age, but others may indicate severe conditions. You might also be advised to see a chiropractor to reduce your chronic pain.

Get checked out by your health provider to ensure that your chronic pain is normal and not signs of a more severe condition. You should have your provider rule out issues like arthritis and other chronic illnesses that can interfere with the quality of life if not addressed early on.

The Bottom Line

Health is about actively addressing your physical and mental needs. It is essential to get routine health checks as you age. To make care more manageable and ideally preventative, you need to play an active role in your health and regularly get the care you need. Consider the common illnesses and health challenges listed in this article and see if you should reach out to your provider to get the checks you need to improve your health.









