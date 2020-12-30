How To Make Your Home Senior-friendly For Aging

We all age, and as we get older, our bodies change. We get weaker and more vulnerable to accidents and illnesses. Whether it’s a loved one or yourself, you’ve got to prepare for aging. That includes making your home a safer place for seniors. Here’s how you can do so:

Get wider doors

Making your doorways wider is particularly important, especially if you need a wheelchair. It could be difficult for a wheelchair to pass through an average doorway. Most doorways have a width between 23 to 27 inches. The recommended width should beat least 32 inches in width for a wheelchair to fit comfortably. Don’t forget that this doesn’t only mean the front door. You have to widen every single doorway you have at home (bedroom and bathrooms).

Have ramps built at the entrance

If your home is elevated or you have a front porch with stairs, for instance. You’ll need to install a ramp for wheelchair access. According to Home Advisor, a 30 feet long wheelchair ramp will cost around $950 to $2,951, with an average of $1,940. You can try to build a ramp yourself. But a poorly made ramp can break easily and become a danger to your or your loved ones. Getting a professional to build you a ramp will be much safer and worth the cost.

Replace flooring

Flooring is essential when you’re preparing a senior-friendly home. When it comes to flooring, there are a few things you have to keep in mind. First is its slip-resistance. You want to pick a flooring that is not slippery because slippery floors can be hazardous. Second, you want flooring that is easy to walk on or travel on with a cane or a wheelchair. The third is maintenance. How easy is it to clean? Comfort is also something to consider. And last but not the least, cushioning. That means stone, porcelain, and ceramic tiles are out of the question. Your best options are carpet flooring, cork, and vinyl.

Add non-slip mats for your restrooms

One out of four older adults (65 years old and above) falls each year. One out of five falls cause serious injury and can even be fatal. Restrooms are one of the most fall-prone areas due to wet surfaces and slippery floors. A great way to prevent slipping and falling in the bathroom is by adding non-slip mats in your restrooms.

Do not use rugs because they move around, which can be hazardous. Make sure to buy a non-slip mat that has suction cups. The OTHWAY non-slip bathtub mator the Gorilla Grip shower bath matare two great options. They both have suction cups and texture. This allows your feet to grip comfortably onto the mats and prevent falls.

Install necessary assistive technology

Some people need to install certain assistive technology at home. They might need assistive technology such as medical hoists, stairlifts, and grab bars.

Stick contrast strips onto stairs

If you can still walk up and down the stairs, make sure to stick contrast strips onto your stairs. Contrast strips should be stuck onto the edge of each step. This ensures that even in low-light conditions, you see what you’re stepping on.

You may not have to do these renovations all at once. You can do them one at a time and only when necessary. So while you're still preparing to make your parents' or your home senior-friendly, let this be a reminder to enjoy whatever age you're at. In the end, age is just a number, and you shouldn't let it stop you from doing what you want to do. If you want to age in place instead of a nursing home, do it. Just make sure to make adjustments for safety reasons.
















