How to Age as Gracefully as Possible

Time is the great equalizer, or so they say. The full quote from H.L Mencken refers to morality, but it rings true for every aspect of our lives. No matter what choices you make or how you live your life, time will eventually catch up to you.

But aging doesn’t have to be such a terrible thing. It is possible to age as gracefully, or disgracefully as you like. Here are a couple of ways to help you to manage the aging process.

Take Care of Yourself

The best way to stay happy and healthy as you get older is to make sure that you’re healthy now. When you’re in your twenties, you can feel invincible. You can eat what you like, exercise whenever you want, and your liver and kidneys can handle anything you put them through.

Unfortunately, even if you can manage as a young adult, all these unhealthy practices add up and take their toll as you get older. You don’t have to completely cut out anything tasty or fun, but it is worth it to pay attention to how you’re treating your body.

For example, your beauty sleep has a massive effect on your health. When you sleep, your body and mind replenish themselves and repair any damage. However, many Americans go through a measure of chronic sleep deprivation. While you might think that you can get by, your body does pay for it in time.

What you eat and generally take into your body also impacts your health. There’s no harm in the odd indulgence, but a diet focused entirely around junk food and alcohol doesn’t give your body the fuel that it needs to keep going and to stay healthy. Even if you’re skinny, it doesn’t mean that you’re fit or healthy.

As you get older, your body’s ability to process junk food, excessive alcohol, and other unhealthy practices gets worse. The simple trick is to stay balanced and look after yourself. Yes, have fun and enjoy yourself, but not at the expense of your health. You’ll feel better for it.

Skin Treatments

As well as looking after your health, you should also take care of your appearance. There’s a significant overlap with these two aspects of aging gracefully. One of the first casualties of age is generally your skin.

As you get older, your skin contains less collagen, which is what keeps your skin looking firm and elastic. Wrinkles form, things start to sag, and time takes its bitter toll on us all. But you can stave off this damage to your skin with a little bit of TLC.

One of the first things to do is to start taking care of your skin as soon as possible. Wear sunscreen and protect it from UV damage, as the sun is a very effective aging agent. Moisturize each day and night, so that your skin stays healthy.

Once your skin starts to show signs of aging, you can use treatments such as Thermage, which uses radio frequencies to treat wrinkles and sagging skin. With a little investment, time doesn’t have to be the enemy.









