First things first, I’m gonna need you to let go of any notion that you can take a short cut, buy it, refurbish it and bypass hard work to become. Continue reading
First things first, I’m gonna need you to let go of any notion that you can take a short cut, buy it, refurbish it and bypass hard work to become. Continue reading
If you've been watching television lately then you might have heard that America's Next Top Model just got a whole new makeover. After it appeared. Continue reading
If you’re expecting a baby, you have to baby proof your home. There’s no way around it. It’s not something that you should delay or. Continue reading
With the rise of social media, we now have multiple avenues that we can utilize to strategically build our network. Networking can be a daunting. Continue reading
You would be wrong to assume it was any coincidence that Australian clothing brand Alice McCall’s sales increased exponentially a day after Beyonce. Continue reading
Tai Beauchamp’s list of credentials when it comes to media and fashion are envious. Most notably recognized for becoming the youngest and first. Continue reading
In the Latina community, it is rare to see women embrace their kinky hair textures or rizos. Even now when people say “Latin” hair, there is an. Continue reading
Michelle Dalzon, a digital marketing manager based in New York City, has been shopping "black" for years. After growing up with Haitian parents who. Continue reading
This post is inspired by a couple of my traveling friends that, one day, had an epiphany. As avid traveler, the more places they traveled the less. Continue reading
So let's take things back just a little... who remembers Coming To America? Okay, so do you guys remember when Prince Akeem was put in place by his. Continue reading
Ariel is making waves on the west coast as the first employee and Program Director of /dev/color, a startup that helps to maximize the impact of. Continue reading
‘Situationships’ are deadly. Often because we know exactly when their happening but do very little to change the situation. We have become. Continue reading
As California continues to make waves on the political front, the state's legal scholarship is also seeing positive strides in the name of. Continue reading
Whether you work in a corporate setting or in a creative field, it is important that your employer and co-workers see you as a valuable team member.. Continue reading
They say never discuss politics at work, but honestly who hasn’t been discussing this election? During lunch my co-workers come together like cast. Continue reading
Where Do We Go From Here America?
I couldn’t help but feel defeated after realizing that, none other, than Donald Trump was our new President-Elect. Was I surprised? No. Being a. Continue reading