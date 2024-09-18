Atlanta International Fashion Week (ATLFW) has been going on for the past 17 years and is a global success. It started as a vision from Founder and Director Paula Whittle and is now a platform that fosters diversity, innovation, and creativity within fashion and art. Whittle made history as the first Black woman to be a founder of an international fashion week. While the success of ATLFW is extraordinary, what is even more amazing is what Whittle went through to make it happen.

For years, some of ATLFW’s most devoted fans were unaware of the personal battles Whittle was fighting. Despite grappling with diseases, paralysis, and homelessness, she continued to put on her shows. Whittle’s story is a testament to the fact that nothing is impossible. If you have a dream and something seemingly stops you from achieving it, you must read Whittle’s story.

Destined for a career in fashion

Whittle is a person driven by passion and purpose. “Passion is what wakes me up,” she shares. “It keeps me going, and I need to make an impact in this world and leave my mark.” From a young age, following the influence of her mother, who was a seamstress, she knew that she would someday be an entrepreneur and work in the fashion industry. Yet she didn’t know precisely how.

The road ahead was as an empty canvas, so she started painting her future by building up her skills. “Im high school I started working in offices and administration because I knew exactly what I wanted to do in life.” After high school, she began an adjacent career in the entertainment industry. “ I started working in the entertainment industry doing PR work. I was connected to many celebrities and corporations so I got my feet wet before entering the fashion industry.”

By leveraging her connections within the entertainment industry, she was able to make a name for herself. One day, she received a vision that told her to pivot into what she was destined to do: start the Atlanta Fashion Week.

A difficult road to fulfilling her dream

As Whittle worked on the thing she had waited her whole life to do, tragedy struck. She was diagnosed with lupus and fibromyalgia in addition to having an arthritic spine. In her condition, almost anyone would throw in the towel. However, Whittle saw no other way than to push forward. Through countless doctor visits and relying on a wheelchair, she eventually taught herself how to walk again while continuing to produce her fashion show.

You might wonder how someone who can no longer walk can be concerned about putting on an event. Whittle says she kept going because she knew what she was creating was bigger than herself. “I had to take my eyes off my situation and think about how other people depended on me,” she states. “I had to fulfill my purpose because I could be helping someone else.”

Whittle held on to her purpose and used it as her strength.

An international success

ATLFW isn’t just a show to highlight fashion; it’s a creative hub where fashion designers and visual artists unite to break the glass ceiling on creativity. New trends are created during this event, and art, fashion, music, and culture blend together to create an unforgettable experience.

The event has partnered with well-known brands such as FUBU, BMW, Bloomingdale’s, The Art’s Atlanta, and Remy Martin. Focusing on diversity and inclusion, ATLFW has gained national and international support. Whittle has produced and directed over 250 shows, worked with over 500 designers, and produced 150 celebrity events. Some of her acclaimed achievements include a Proclamation from the Atlanta City Council, an Honorary Doctorate in Humanitarianism, and a Proclamation from the State of Georgia Governor.

Along with the success of ATLFW, Whittle has a giving spirit and has created a non-profit. Five years ago, Whittle saw a need within the fashion industry to nurture the next generation. Because of this need, she started Fashion Apprentice. “I didn’t see anyone in the fashion industry mentoring the next generation. So I started a program where the youth become experienced and engaged and shadow us during fashion week.” The program helps young dreamers and creatives connect to and learn from professionals in the industry.

Advice for women who want to break into the fashion industry

Whittle has mentored countless women in the fashion industry in growing their careers and following their dreams. She offers advice to other women who want to live their purpose by pursuing fashion.