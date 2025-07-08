12 Business Grants for Black Women to Secure in 2025

Welcome, BAUCE woman! You've built your business with vision and resilience, but accessing capital remains one of the biggest hurdles for many entrepreneurs. We get it. The statistics can be discouraging: Black women are the fastest-growing group of founders, yet historically receive a disproportionately small fraction of funding. But here’s the empowering truth: non-dilutive funding through business grants for black women is a powerful pathway to fuel your growth without giving up equity.

This guide is your actionable roadmap to demystify the grant application process. We're moving beyond a simple list; we’re diving deep into the top opportunities available right now from organizations like the Fearless Fund, Black Girl Ventures, and WomensNet. You'll get a clear breakdown of eligibility, award amounts, and key deadlines. Each entry includes direct links and relatable insights to help you focus your energy where it counts most.

Our goal is to help you navigate this landscape efficiently and confidently, turning your powerful grant proposals into approved funding. After you secure the capital, knowing how to strategically scale is the critical next step. To get ahead of the curve, discover effective small business growth strategies that will help you maximize your new funding and build a sustainable empire.

1. HerSuiteSpot – HerRise MicroGrant

HerSuiteSpot, in partnership with The Yva Jourdan Foundation, offers a consistent and accessible funding opportunity with its HerRise MicroGrant. This program is specifically designed to support women of color, making it a valuable resource for Black women entrepreneurs looking for a financial boost to start or grow their ventures. The grant awards $1,000 each month, with a focus on businesses that create a positive community impact.

What makes this one of the most practical business grants for Black women is its monthly frequency, which gives you a recurring chance to secure funding. The application process is refreshingly straightforward, removing many of the barriers common with larger grants. It's an ideal entry point for early-stage founders who need capital for specific, immediate needs like purchasing software, launching a marketing campaign, or covering initial legal fees.

Key Details & Tips

Award Amount: $1,000

$1,000 Frequency: Monthly

Monthly Eligibility: Must be a registered business (e.g., LLC, C Corp) owned by a woman of color.

Must be a registered business (e.g., LLC, C Corp) owned by a woman of color. Application Tip: Clearly connect your business to its community impact. Since the award is smaller, explain precisely how the $1,000 will help you achieve a tangible milestone.

While the $1,000 amount is modest, its regularity makes it a standout. This also means the grant is highly competitive. Don't be discouraged if you don't win on your first try; refine your application and reapply.

Website: HerSuiteSpot HerRise MicroGrant

2. WomensNet – Amber Grant

The Amber Grant, from WomensNet, is one of the most well-known and consistent funding sources for women entrepreneurs. Each month, the foundation awards a $10,000 grant to a different woman-owned business. At the end of the year, one of the 12 monthly winners is awarded an additional $25,000, making it a substantial opportunity for Black women looking to scale their operations. Its long-standing reputation and significant funding potential make it a top-tier resource.

What sets the Amber Grant apart is its focus on the story behind your business. The application asks about your passion and your "why," giving you a chance to connect with the judges on a personal level. This is a powerful advantage for mission-driven founders. Applying once automatically enters you for all relevant grants that month, streamlining your effort and maximizing your chances of being considered for different funding pools.

Key Details & Tips

Award Amount: $10,000 monthly, with a year-end $25,000 grant for one winner.

$10,000 monthly, with a year-end $25,000 grant for one winner. Frequency: Monthly.

Monthly. Eligibility: Open to all women-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

Open to all women-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada. Application Tip: Focus heavily on your personal story and business passion. Be authentic and clear about what drives you—this is a key evaluation criterion.

The main drawback is the $15 application fee, which may be a barrier for some. However, the potential return and multiple opportunities from a single application can make it a worthwhile investment. Given its high profile, this grant is extremely competitive, so a compelling narrative is crucial.

Website: WomensNet Amber Grant

3. Black Girl Ventures – Pitch Program

Black Girl Ventures (BGV) offers a unique and dynamic funding model that goes beyond a traditional grant application. Their pitch program is a live, crowd-funded competition where Black and Brown women entrepreneurs present their business ideas to an audience that votes with their dollars. This approach not only provides capital but also offers invaluable market validation and community engagement. The first-place winner typically receives a prize of $10,000, with other participants also receiving funds raised.

What makes BGV a standout platform for business grants for Black women is its community-centric approach. Instead of a small committee making decisions, the community directly funds the founders they believe in. This process provides immediate exposure and access to a powerful network of fellow entrepreneurs, investors, and supporters. It’s ideal for founders who are confident in their public speaking skills and want to build a loyal following from day one.

Key Details & Tips

Award Amount: Up to $10,000 for first place, plus additional funds raised.

Up to $10,000 for first place, plus additional funds raised. Frequency: Multiple pitch competitions are held throughout the year.

Multiple pitch competitions are held throughout the year. Eligibility: Must be a Black/Brown woman-identifying founder of a business.

Must be a Black/Brown woman-identifying founder of a business. Application Tip: Perfect your pitch. BGV is as much about performance and connection as it is about your business plan. Focus on telling a compelling story that resonates with the audience and clearly explains your business model and impact.

The public pitching requirement can be daunting, and the selection process is highly competitive. However, the opportunity to gain significant exposure and join a robust, supportive ecosystem makes Black Girl Ventures an exceptional resource.

Website: Black Girl Ventures Pitch Program

4. SoGal Foundation – Black Founder Startup Grant

The SoGal Foundation, in partnership with Winky Lux, Twilio, and other sponsors, offers a vital resource for Black women and nonbinary entrepreneurs. Its Black Founder Startup Grant program provides not just capital but also critical mentorship and community access designed to help early-stage businesses navigate the challenging startup landscape. The program awards grants of $5,000 and $10,000, making it a significant source of funding.

What sets this grant apart is its holistic approach. Beyond the financial award, recipients gain lifetime access to the SoGal Foundation's global network and resources, which is invaluable for founders seeking long-term support. This focus on tactical and emotional support makes it one of the most comprehensive business grants for Black women who are just getting started and need more than just money to succeed.

Key Details & Tips

Award Amount: $5,000 or $10,000

$5,000 or $10,000 Frequency: Rolling applications (no specific deadlines)

Rolling applications (no specific deadlines) Eligibility: Must identify as a Black woman or Black nonbinary entrepreneur with a legally registered business.

Must identify as a Black woman or Black nonbinary entrepreneur with a legally registered business. Application Tip: Highlight your vision and scalability. SoGal looks for founders with ambitious plans who can leverage the grant and mentorship to create a high-growth, impactful venture.

The rolling application process offers flexibility, but it can also mean a longer wait time for a decision. Patience is key. To learn more about the impact of such programs, you can read about the rise of more women in business.

Website: SoGal Foundation Black Founder Startup Grant

5. Fearless Fund – Fearless Strivers Grant Contest

Fearless Fund, in partnership with Mastercard, offers one of the most substantial business grants for Black women through its Fearless Strivers Grant Contest. This initiative provides significant capital and resources aimed at helping established businesses scale. The program awards $20,000 grants, but its value extends beyond the money, including access to digital tools and valuable mentorship to foster long-term growth.

What sets the Fearless Strivers Grant apart is its holistic approach. It's not just a check; it's a comprehensive support system designed to address the multifaceted challenges of scaling a business. This makes it an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs who are past the initial startup phase and are ready to take their operations to the next level. The mentorship component, in particular, offers guidance that is often as critical as the funding itself. The demanding nature of growing a business makes it crucial to prioritize well-being, a topic you can explore further with some self-care tips for entrepreneurs.

Key Details & Tips

Award Amount: $20,000

$20,000 Frequency: Periodically (check website for current cycle)

Periodically (check website for current cycle) Eligibility: Black women who are U.S. residents and legal owners of a U.S.-based for-profit business.

Black women who are U.S. residents and legal owners of a U.S.-based for-profit business. Application Tip: Your application should demonstrate a clear path to scalability. Detail exactly how the $20,000 grant and mentorship will unlock specific growth milestones for your company.

The significant award amount makes this grant highly competitive. It's also important to note that the program has faced legal challenges, which could potentially affect its future availability. Always check the fund's website for the most current status and eligibility requirements before applying.

Website: Fearless Fund Strivers Grant Contest

6. Comcast RISE

Comcast RISE offers a unique and powerful alternative to traditional funding by focusing on in-kind services that can be just as valuable as cash. This program provides marketing consultations, media placements, advertising creative, and technology makeovers to small businesses owned by people of color. For a Black woman entrepreneur looking to scale her digital presence and marketing efforts, this is an invaluable opportunity. The program is designed to fuel growth by providing resources many small businesses can't afford.

What makes Comcast RISE stand out among business grants for Black women is its emphasis on tangible business support rather than a direct cash prize. A professional marketing campaign or a complete technology upgrade can have a far greater long-term impact than a small grant. This comprehensive approach addresses critical operational needs, helping your business become more resilient and competitive in a digital-first world.

Key Details & Tips

Award Amount: In-kind services including marketing, media, and technology makeovers.

In-kind services including marketing, media, and technology makeovers. Frequency: Varies, with specific application cycles announced on their website.

Varies, with specific application cycles announced on their website. Eligibility: Must be at least 51% owned by a person of color, in business for 3+ years, and located within specific Comcast service areas.

Must be at least 51% owned by a person of color, in business for 3+ years, and located within specific Comcast service areas. Application Tip: Clearly explain how a marketing campaign or technology upgrade will directly solve a major business challenge and unlock new growth. Be specific about your goals.

While this isn't a direct cash grant, the services offered can be worth tens of thousands of dollars. The main limitation is its geographical restriction to Comcast and Effectv service areas. Be sure to check your eligibility on their website before investing time in the application.

Website: Comcast RISE

7. NAACP – Powershift Entrepreneur Grant

The NAACP, in collaboration with Daymond John's The Shark Group, offers the formidable Powershift Entrepreneur Grant. This initiative goes beyond simple funding, providing a significant capital injection designed to create transformative growth for Black-owned businesses. The program awards $25,000 grants, making it one of the most substantial business grants for Black women looking to scale their operations significantly.

What truly sets this grant apart is its holistic approach. Winners don't just receive capital; they gain invaluable mentorship from industry leaders and high-profile visibility through the NAACP's extensive network. This comprehensive support system is perfect for established entrepreneurs who are ready for a major leap forward and can leverage both the funds and the strategic connections to accelerate their business's trajectory and market presence.

Key Details & Tips

Award Amount: $25,000

$25,000 Frequency: Annual

Annual Eligibility: Must be a Black-owned business, often with specific requirements outlined during the application period.

Must be a Black-owned business, often with specific requirements outlined during the application period. Application Tip: Your application must demonstrate a clear, ambitious vision for growth. Detail exactly how the $25,000 will be a catalyst for scaling, creating jobs, or entering new markets. Highlight your track record and readiness for mentorship.

The large award and prestigious backing make this an incredibly competitive grant. Because it's an annual opportunity, it's a good idea to prepare your business narrative and financial projections well in advance of the application window opening.

Website: NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant

8. IFundWomen – Universal Grant Application Database

IFundWomen streamlines the often-overwhelming grant search with its Universal Grant Application database. Instead of filling out countless individual applications, this platform lets you create one comprehensive profile. That profile is then used to match you with and apply for a variety of grant opportunities from their corporate partners like Visa, Unilever, and adidas. This "apply once, be considered for many" model is a huge time-saver and increases your visibility to multiple funders.

What makes IFundWomen a powerful resource is its blend of efficiency and community. Beyond just funding, it offers coaching, networking, and a crowdfunding platform, creating a holistic ecosystem for female entrepreneurs. While not all grants are exclusive to Black women, the platform frequently partners on initiatives that are, making it a crucial hub for finding relevant business grants for Black women. The sheer volume and diversity of opportunities make it an indispensable tool.

Key Details & Tips

Award Amount: Varies by grant partner (can range from a few thousand to over $25,000).

Varies by grant partner (can range from a few thousand to over $25,000). Frequency: New grant programs are added regularly.

New grant programs are added regularly. Eligibility: Varies by grant, but a detailed profile increases your matching potential.

Varies by grant, but a detailed profile increases your matching potential. Application Tip: Invest time in creating a detailed and compelling universal application. Treat it as your master template, highlighting your mission, traction, and specific funding needs, as this single profile represents you to multiple potential funders.

The primary benefit is the streamlined process, though it means you have less ability to tailor each submission to a specific grant's nuances. A good practice is to update your profile quarterly to reflect your business's growth.

Website: IFundWomen Grants

9. National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE) – Growth Grants

The National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE) offers a valuable opportunity through its Growth Grants program. While not exclusively for Black women, its broad eligibility for self-employed members makes it an excellent and accessible option. The program provides quarterly grants of up to $4,000, designed to help small businesses take a significant step forward, whether that involves hiring new staff, launching a marketing campaign, or purchasing essential equipment.

What distinguishes the NASE grant is the comprehensive support system that comes with membership. Beyond the potential for funding, members gain access to a wealth of resources, including business advice and legislative advocacy. This holistic approach makes NASE a strong partner for Black women entrepreneurs who are serious about long-term growth and are developing the necessary entrepreneurial mindset to succeed. The quarterly cycle provides frequent chances to apply for these business grants for black women.

Key Details & Tips

Award Amount: Up to $4,000

Up to $4,000 Frequency: Quarterly

Quarterly Eligibility: Must be a NASE member in good standing for at least 90 days. You must demonstrate a specific business need.

Must be a NASE member in good standing for at least 90 days. You must demonstrate a specific business need. Application Tip: Your application should include a detailed business plan and clearly outline how the funds will generate growth. Be specific about the ROI on the grant money.

The primary hurdle is the NASE membership requirement, which comes with an annual fee. However, the potential return on investment from the grant and the value of the additional member benefits can easily justify the cost for many established small businesses.

Website: NASE Growth Grants

10. Publish Her – Business Impact Grant

Publish Her provides the Business Impact Grant (BIG), an annual award aimed at supporting women of color entrepreneurs who are making a significant difference in their communities. This grant offers a substantial $5,000 to a business owner who can effectively show how their venture drives positive social change. It's a fantastic opportunity for established businesses looking to scale their impact-focused initiatives.

What makes this program stand out among business grants for Black women is its emphasis on storytelling and social responsibility. The application process requires you to go beyond financials and articulate a compelling narrative about your mission. This grant is ideal for entrepreneurs whose business model is deeply intertwined with community service, advocacy, or creating sustainable solutions to social problems.

Key Details & Tips

Award Amount: $5,000

$5,000 Frequency: Annually

Annually Eligibility: Must be a woman of color business owner with a registered business.

Must be a woman of color business owner with a registered business. Application Tip: Focus heavily on your business’s "why." Prepare a strong, evidence-backed narrative showing how you create tangible social impact and how the $5,000 will specifically amplify that work.

The significant award amount can be transformative, but its annual cycle makes it highly competitive. You only get one shot per year, so ensure your application is polished, detailed, and truly captures the heart of your mission.

Website: Publish Her Business Impact Grant

11. Galaxy of Stars – Galaxy Grant

Galaxy of Stars provides a straightforward funding opportunity through its Galaxy Grant, aimed at supporting women and minority entrepreneurs. This grant is particularly well-suited for early-stage ventures, making it an excellent resource for Black women who need foundational capital to get their business ideas off the ground. The program awards $2,450, a specific amount designed to cover critical initial startup costs.

What makes this grant stand out is its commitment to a simple, low-barrier application process. This approach recognizes that many new founders are short on time and resources, making it one of the more accessible business grants for Black women. The grant amount is ideal for tangible needs like securing business licenses, purchasing essential software subscriptions, or funding a small, targeted digital ad campaign to attract your first customers.

Key Details & Tips

Award Amount: $2,450

$2,450 Frequency: Varies; check the website for current cycles.

Varies; check the website for current cycles. Eligibility: Open to U.S.-based women and minority entrepreneurs.

Open to U.S.-based women and minority entrepreneurs. Application Tip: Your application should be concise and impactful. Clearly define the problem your business solves and provide a detailed, practical breakdown of how you will use the $2,450 to move your business forward in a measurable way.

The specific award amount and focus on simplicity make the Galaxy Grant highly competitive. However, its inclusive criteria for early-stage founders provide a valuable opportunity for those who may not yet qualify for more demanding grant programs.

Website: Galaxy of Stars Galaxy Grant

12. Sage – Invest in Progress Grant

Sage, the accounting and business management software giant, has partnered with The BOSS Network to create the Invest in Progress Grant. This program is a powerful opportunity for Black women entrepreneurs, combining a significant financial award with invaluable mentorship to foster long-term success. The grant provides $10,000 to founders whose businesses are five years old or younger, directly addressing the critical growth phase where capital and guidance are most needed.

What sets this grant apart is the comprehensive support package. Beyond the substantial funding, winners receive a one-year scholarship to BOSS University, a program designed to deliver mentorship and entrepreneurial coaching. This dual focus on capital and education makes it one of the most impactful business grants for Black women aiming to scale their operations strategically. It’s ideal for founders who are ready to move beyond initial startup hurdles and build a sustainable, growth-oriented enterprise.

Key Details & Tips

Award Amount: $10,000

$10,000 Frequency: Annual

Annual Eligibility: Black women entrepreneurs who have been in business for five years or less.

Black women entrepreneurs who have been in business for five years or less. Application Tip: Your application should tell a compelling story about your business’s journey and its potential for growth. Emphasize how the combination of the $10,000 grant and the BOSS University mentorship will be a catalyst for achieving specific, ambitious milestones.

The substantial award and mentorship component make this grant highly competitive. However, the focus on early-stage businesses provides a targeted opportunity for those who can clearly articulate their vision and need.

Website: Sage Invest in Progress Grant

12 Business Grants for Black Women Comparison

Program Core Features Target Audience Unique Selling Points Funding / Price Application Experience HerSuiteSpot – HerRise MicroGrant $1,000 monthly grants, community focus Women of color entrepreneurs Monthly grants, simple application $1,000 monthly Easy, but highly competitive WomensNet – Amber Grant Multiple grants, $25k annual Women-owned businesses One app for all grants, large funding $10k monthly, $25k annual $15 fee, streamlined Black Girl Ventures – Pitch Program Crowd-funded pitches, $10k prize Black & Brown women Live pitch, networking community $10,000 prize Public pitching required SoGal Foundation – Black Founder Grants up to $10k, lifetime mentorship Black women & nonbinary Ongoing mentorship, early-stage focus Up to $10,000 Rolling applications Fearless Fund – Fearless Strivers $20k grants, digital tools, mentorship Black women entrepreneurs High funding, scaling support $20,000 grant Competitive, some legal risks Comcast RISE Marketing/media support, tech upgrades Businesses of color No cash, digital/business services Non-cash services Service area limitations NAACP – Powershift Grant $25k grant, mentorship, resources Black-owned businesses High visibility, industry mentorship $25,000 annually Annual, highly competitive IFundWomen – Universal Database Single app for many grants Women entrepreneurs Streamlined process, multiple grants Varies Membership may be required NASE – Growth Grants Quarterly grants, flexible use NASE members (incl. Black women) Regular grants, member benefits Up to $4,000 quarterly Membership required Publish Her – Business Impact Grant $5k grant, community impact focus Women of color business owners Social responsibility emphasis $5,000 annually Annual, competitive Galaxy of Stars – Galaxy Grant $2,450 grant, simple process Women/minority entrepreneurs Inclusive, early-stage focus $2,450 one-time Simple, competitive Sage – Invest in Progress Grant $10k award, 1-year mentorship Black women <5 yrs in business Mentorship via BOSS University $10,000 annually Annual, competitive

Your Journey to Funding Starts Now

Navigating the world of business grants can feel overwhelming, but securing the right funding is a pivotal step in turning your entrepreneurial vision into a thriving reality. Throughout this guide, we've shared a powerful array of business grants for black women, moving beyond a simple list to provide you with a strategic roadmap. From the community-focused pitch programs of Black Girl Ventures to the broader-access databases like IFundWomen, you now have a comprehensive toolkit at your disposal.

The key takeaway is that a one-size-fits-all approach to grant applications rarely works. Your business's stage, industry, and specific needs are critical factors in determining which opportunities are the best fit. Think of this process as strategic matchmaking, not just a numbers game.

Charting Your Next Steps

Feeling motivated is great, but turning that motivation into action is what secures capital. Here is a practical, step-by-step plan to begin your funding journey today:

Create a Grant-Tracking System: Start with a simple spreadsheet or a project management tool. List the grants you're interested in, like the Fearless Strivers Grant or the Amber Grant. Track key details: deadlines, eligibility requirements, award amounts, and application links. This organized system will be your new best friend.

Start with a simple spreadsheet or a project management tool. List the grants you're interested in, like the Fearless Strivers Grant or the Amber Grant. Track key details: deadlines, eligibility requirements, award amounts, and application links. This organized system will be your new best friend. Develop Your Core Narrative: Don't write a new story for every application. Instead, create a "master" document that details your business mission, your personal journey as a founder, your target market, and your unique value proposition. You can then tailor this core narrative for each specific grant's prompts.

Don't write a new story for every application. Instead, create a "master" document that details your business mission, your personal journey as a founder, your target market, and your unique value proposition. You can then tailor this core narrative for each specific grant's prompts. Prepare Your Financials: Many applications, including those for the NASE Growth Grants, will require financial documents. Work with an accountant or use accounting software to get your profit and loss statements, balance sheets, and cash flow projections in order now. Don't wait until a deadline is looming.

Matching the Grant to Your Goals

The diversity of grants available means you can be selective. A pre-launch startup might prioritize the pitch practice and community feedback from a Black Girl Ventures program. In contrast, a more established business looking to scale operations might find the larger awards from the NAACP Powershift Grant or the industry support from Comcast RISE more aligned with its immediate goals.

Your time is your most valuable asset. Focus your energy on the 3-5 grants that most closely align with your current business stage, industry, and funding needs. A targeted, high-quality application is always more effective than a dozen rushed ones.

Remember, the pursuit of business grants for black women is a testament to your resilience and ambition. Each application you complete refines your business plan and clarifies your vision. The process itself makes you a stronger, more prepared CEO. Your story is powerful, your business is essential, and the capital you need to grow is within reach. Use this guide as your playbook, stay persistent, and go claim the resources you and your business so richly deserve.