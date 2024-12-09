You might have mastered the hard skills needed to perform in your career, but to truly excel in any field requires strong people skills as well. This might come as a hard truth for introverts, who prefer to work alone, keep small talk to a minimum, and thrive in their solitude. The good news is you don’t need to abandon who you are—you just need strategies to help you break out of your shell and make connections in a way that works for you.

BAUCE Magazine reached out to 4 introverted black women in business who have cracked the code to succeeding in the professional world as an introvert. They have shared their insights on how to step out of your comfort zone, expand your network, and level up your career.

How to Network

Building professional relationships with strangers can seem like a daunting task for introverts. However, there are ways you can hack the system and build meaningful connections your way.

Start Small

Huge events can be overwhelming for individuals with a naturally low social battery. Instead of trying to make as many connections as possible, start with small goals that are realistic for you. Ericka Spradley, Career Coach and founder of Confident Career Woman consulting firm, uses this tactic. “I would go to an event and strategically tell myself, after five people, you can go home now,” Spradley shares with BAUCE. Even the simple act of showing up is a step closer to success.

Join an Organization

Jeri Bingham, founder of HushLoudly podcast, recommends joining smaller forced organizations and groups to strengthen your network. “It’s easier in smaller groups to meet people and make connections when you share a common purpose,” says Bingham. The close-knit structure of these settings can create more opportunities for meaningful conversations and rapport among people with similar interests and goals. Consider joining a committee at your job or an independent organization catered to women in your field.

Use Social Media

The 21st century makes it easier than ever to connect with a stranger, thanks to social networks such as LinkedIn, X, or Instagram. Spradley believes introverts should actively use these channels to build their networks and cultivate authentic relationships. “I recommend that people, especially if you’re introverted, start with one platform and then show up,” Spradley tells BAUCE.

Schedule a One-on-one

Shayla Burtin, founder of the media platform Building Her Dream, prefers a more direct approach choosing coffee chats over hectic networking events. “I find that people are able to get to know me more one-on-one because my personality will come out more.”

Have Talking Points Ready

Striking up a productive conversation with a stranger can be intimidating for introverts. To combat this issue, Tracey McGhee, founder of travel accessory line Ms. Trendsetter, recommends preparing for these interactions with a short list of questions. “People love to share their stories and when they see that you’re genuinely interested in them, it helps to build a connection much faster.”

How to Make Your Voice Heard

In workplaces dominated by louder personalities, introverts may find their voices being overshadowed, leading to feeling overlooked or undervalued. If you struggle with asserting yourself in the workplace there are a few things you can do to make your voice heard.

Just Do It

Sometimes you just have to put yourself out there, whether it’s contributing to a meeting or leading a project. “I think that many introverts find [speaking up] difficult because it feels like you’re playing double-dutch – waiting for the right time to jump in and be heard,” McGhee admits. “Ultimately, the only way I was able to overcome it was just to do it, even when it felt uncomfortable.”

Prepare for Meetings in Advance

Introverts are masters at deep thinking and analysis, but this can sometimes make it challenging to contribute on the spot during live meetings. “I noticed that my brain just needs time to process information,” says Burtin. To offer more constructive and impactful input, she recommends preparing in advance. Asking for an agenda allows you to write down ideas and develop questions beforehand so you can feel confident in your contributions.

Take Credit for Your Ideas

The soft-spoken voice of introverts can often fade into the background in a room of expressive extroverts, which might lead to others ignoring their contributions—or worse, taking their ideas. When this happens, Bingham advises politely calling out colleagues while taking ownership of your idea. “I’ll say ‘Thanks Jim for circling back on what I shared last week – let’s continue to build on that, or maybe we can work on that together.’ That way, I’ve reminded the room whose idea it was without seeming bothered by it.”

Send Follow-Up Email

If you couldn’t get a word in during a meeting but had an important contribution, a few of the ladies suggest sending a follow-up email. “Send your thoughts to the group. It will likely be accepted and appreciated. You’ve also taken ownership as the author of the idea that is now in writing and time stamped,” Bingham explains.

How To Find Balance

The constant people-facing duties of the job can leave you feeling drained over time. How you manage your time and energy is key to preventing you from becoming burntout.

Take Mental Health Breaks

“I know the things that help me recharge the fastest, so if I have a heavy event week, I will literally block off time on my calendar to do nothing so that I prioritize me,” McGhee tells BAUCE. Bingham also stands by this, sharing that that a walk around the office, a quick trip outside or a brief music break can help you refocus and regroup.

Control as Much of Your Day as Possible

While not everyone has autonomy over how they spend their workday, Bingham urges those who do have some control to use it to their advantage. Schedule tasks and meetings according to your energy levels and don’t be afraid to set boundaries. Whether it’s declining unnecessary meetings or taking lunch offsite, small adjustments make a big difference.

How To Know Your Strengths

Some might think introverts’ reserved nature can hold them back, but many traits such as being a good listener and active observer can propel them forward. Once you discover your own personal strengths, lead with them and find ways to leverage them in your career.

“Each one of us is unique in the fact that God only created one of us. But oftentimes, what happens is we operate from our weaknesses instead of our strengths,” Bradley explains. “Look at your gifts, your strengths, your talents, your background, your expertise, and say…that’s where I’m going to shine the lights.’”

Every introverted black woman deserves professional success and it can be achieved without compromising who you are. Using these skills and tactics to navigate your career can allow you to get even closer to your goals.