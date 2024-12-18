“Go towards being original. Don’t try to mimic another stylist or aesthetic.” These wise words represent one of many reflections that Alexis Flagler shared when she sat down with BAUCE. Alexis established TruConnisseur Solutions, which provides high-quality lace front wig services, hair products, and educational seminars about premium styling techniques. Alexis boasts a career that weaves together threads of education, entrepreneurship, beauty, and business. Her focus on originality, innovation, and empowering her community are among the many attributes that distinguish Alexis and her company. Now, she is sharing her insights so that others can learn from her experiences.

Draw Inspiration from your Personal Experiences

Alexis’ professional journey has evolved since her early days. Alexis shares: “I began as a stylist, so my approach to building a brand came from a consumer approach first. I began wearing lace wigs thirteen years ago, and that first experience was amazing. But, when it came time to remove the wig, it was horrific. My edge line was gone!” This experience was difficult, but it brought a silver lining into her life. Alexis understood the commercial need for wigs and hair products that clients could use without sacrificing their hair in the process. Alexis explains: “I wanted to wear a wig, but I grew up around a lot of women who take pride in natural beauty, so…I wanted to make sure that experience of losing the edge line did not happen to other clients. I wanted to help clients who had trouble finding suitable wigs.”

Sometimes Plan B Becomes the Right Path

Beauty and haircare aren’t the only areas in which Alexis excels. This multifaceted leader also has a background in healthcare. She originally planned to work in that space after pursuing a career in beauty. Initially, Alexis envisioned her stylist work as a temporary pursuit that would give her flexibility as a young mother. Reflecting on her different options, Alexis says, “I have a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration. My ultimate goal was to go back to the healthcare space. But I wanted to nurse my child for at least a year. Originally, I thought I would return to the healthcare space after my son was old enough to go to daycare.” But her Plan B of pivoting back into healthcare made less sense as Alexis’ styling solutions gained an international audience. “I had clients flying in from London and Bermuda within three months of launching my installs business. LacedbyLex had a very solid client base and I was even starting to educate others. It was God’s will manifesting. Over the past two years, I have been reflecting a lot on my purpose. I don’t want to be there just to make money. I want to have purpose behind it at all times…With my business, I can be a listening ear to her clients, pour into them, and give them encouragement.”

Practice Self-Compassion and Set Boundaries

Motherhood and the option to be her own boss were some of the reasons that Alexis focused on her styling business. Her role enabled a newfound sense of flexibility and freedom in her schedule. But balancing a baby and a business proved to be a challenge, as it has been for many women. Alexis confirms, “I was able to make my own schedule, but that was one of the toughest moments for me in my entire career. I felt a lot of mom guilt. I still worked long hours Monday through Saturday, so I missed a lot of weekends with my first child. My business and career was soaring, but I was beginning to lose myself because I was prioritizing the needs of my customers above my own. If I could re-do it, I would have a lot more balance and spend more time with my son. I kept telling myself ‘ when I reach this point, I’ll spend more time with my son.’ But then I got pregnant again. So I set boundaries; I didn’t stay late all the time or miss important events. Sometimes you have to have a season of sacrifice to get to where you’re going. Now I am better with my boundaries and I am prioritizing family and children.”

Your Authenticity is Your Competitive Advantage

It’s no secret that the haircare space is a crowded ecosystem with lots of new players entering the industry each day. According to Grand View Research, the hair wigs and extension market was valued at nearly $6.5 billion in 2022, and it’s expected to maintain a compound annual growth rate of 8.4% from 2023 to 2030. This can make founders wonder how they can stand apart from the rest of their competitors. When asked about this reality, Alexis put her educator hat on and shared valuable insights. Alexis confirms, “Focusing on your niche is what I teach my students. You need to create your uniqueness. Your vibe will attract your tribe because there is a group of people who are looking for what you have.” Social media plays a central role in finding an audience. Alexis, who boasts over 120,000 followers on Instagram alone, understands how to translate online engagement into new customers. Alexis affirms: “Everything is content. Bring your personality out. Your presence and aura can draw people to you.” Alexis also advises entrepreneurs to be prepared for the response when their products or services go viral. At one point, TrueConnissuer Solutions’ products were so popular that they sold out amidst an influx of orders.

Keep Your Eye on the Horizon

Alexis and her team are not resting on their laurels. According to Alexis, they have: “A lot of exciting things this month. We have a new collection launching this month, so we have new products. We have been rebranding for a more premium approach. We’re also creating a physical space with a healthier approach toward beauty. We’re encouraging our clients to come and talk and feel the soft life. People can experience the vibes in person.”