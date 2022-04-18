Skincare for Summer: Tips for Busy Moms

Summer is the season of sweat, dust, and dry skin. When the sun is out, it absorbs moisture from your skin, leaving it flaky and irritated. If you enjoy swimming to cool off, the chlorine in your pool could make your skin even drier.

As a busy mom, you may not have much time for skincare. However, it would be best if you did it. Neglecting your skin in the summer could cause significant damage. Here are a few summer skin care tips for busy moms.

Hydrate and Detox

This is one of the simplest ways to care for your skin. When you are dehydrated, it reflects on your skin. Drink at least eight glasses of water every day and detoxify with warm lemon water every morning. Green juices can also help you detoxify. They improve your metabolism and ultimately result in healthier, younger-looking skin.

Use Non-Comedogenic Formulas

No matter what foundations, moisturizers, or sunscreen you use, always ensure that they use non-comedogenic formulas. Such formulas work without clogging your pores.

You need to protect your pores from clogging with oils, dirt, and creams in the summer. If these creams clog your pores, they can trigger problems like blackheads and acne.

As a busy mom trying to find skincare essentials for the summer, non-comedogenic products should be on your shopping list. Balancing Combination Skin Cream is excellent for your pores. It refines them, giving you a radiant appearance.

Establish a Nighttime Routine

Get a quick nighttime routine and stick to it. When going about your day, your skin will absorb dirt, dust, and various types of gunk. If you do not clean your face before going to bed, it may start looking dull and unhealthy.

You only need facial wipes, moisturizer, and a peel-off mask for a quick nighttime routine. You can complete the entire routine in just a few minutes. Start by cleansing your face with facial wipes. Apply the mask, let it dry, and then apply some moisturizer to your skin.

If you wear lots of makeup, you may need to do more cleansing. If you have sensitive skin, use gentle facial wipes and avoid harsh products. Organic ingredients don’t have any harsh chemicals that could damage your skin.

Protect Your Skin From the Sun

Take care of your skin when out in the sun. When running errands, wear sunscreen, a protective hat, and sunglasses. Long-term exposure to the sun can trigger age spots, wrinkles, and other skin issues. It increases your risk of skin cancer as well.

Wear sunscreen with at least SPF 15 to filter out UV rays. When the sun is really strong, stay in the shade and cover your skin. Long-sleeved shirts and long dresses are great ideas.

Eat Healthy

Eating a healthy diet protects your skin without taking time off your day. Increase your intake of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins. A diet filled with vitamin C and healthy fats can make your skin look younger and healthier.

Manage Stress

Motherhood is stressful, and you always have something to worry about. However, you should find healthy ways to manage stress. Uncontrolled stress harms your skin. It can trigger breakouts and other skin issues.

While you want the kids to have as much fun as possible during the summer, you would be wise to set realistic expectations. Shorten your to-do list and schedule some time to rest.

Summer should be the season where you have fun and relax. However, it can be really difficult for busy moms. If you aren’t careful, your skin will suffer. Simple skincare tips to include in your summer routine include managing stress, hydrating and detoxing, and eating healthy.









