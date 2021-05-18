How to Ease Stress and Look After Yourself

If you are feeling stressed, overwhelmed, or anxious, it can be difficult to know where to start with easing the problem. There are thousands of resources online, all of which will tell you different things, and alternative ways to manage your stress. Here, we’ve broken down some of the most popular ones, so you can find a manageable way of dealing with any undue stress that you’ve been feeling recently.

Eat Well

You’ll find plenty of resources and articles online telling you that you need to be eating a healthy and balanced diet. And whilst that’s true, and it is critical to make sure you’re getting enough of what you need in terms of vitamins and minerals to see you through, it’s also important that you eat well. This might mean cooking yourself something comforting and hearty, or having pudding and not worrying about it. What is important is that you listen to your body and do what it needs, rather than attempting to follow a strict diet. Putting rules and regulations in place for yourself about what you can and cannot eat might ultimately only end up causing you more stress. As long as every day isn’t a binge day, then try to eat well rather than following a regime.

Identify the Cause of Stress

You might already be aware of what’s making you worry, but if you’re not then some professional counselling can be a solution. Therapy doesn’t have to be prohibitively expensive these days. Look at services such as BetterHelp, where you can seek support online, at your convenience and for a fraction of the price of traditional, face-to-face therapy. You can message your counsellor out of hours, and services like BetterHelp will let you change therapist if your initial match isn’t quite right for you.

Take Some Action

This can be easier said than done, but if there’s a very clear root cause of anxiety, then try and act on it. For example, if you know you’re feeling worried about money troubles, and are hitting the bottom of your bank account long before payday, is there anything you can do about it? You might try selling things online, or looking into a Cryptocurrency exchange. One of the brilliant things about the internet is that there are plenty of innovative ways to make a bit of extra cash, that won’t eat into your day job or free time too much. All it takes is a little bit of organisation.

Exercise and Mindfulness



Two phrases that will probably be familiar to you – either because you’re already doing it, or because you absolutely loathe the idea of them. There’s no denying the science though – exercise does release endorphins in your brain and will help you feel more related and positive in your daily life. Not only that, but it will also help you get a better night’s sleep – something which can suffer when you’re feeling stressed. If you’re not into the gym, look into alternative types of exercise so you can get some movement and activity into your day.



















