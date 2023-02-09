How To Stay In Shape During Your Next Vacation

Vacations are fun, but they also lead to weight gain and contribute to creeping obesity. Even a one-week trip can attract unhealthy folds around your waist. One study showed 61% of travelers gain weight while on vacation, with an average of 0.7 pounds. Staying in shape is undoubtedly difficult during a vacation, especially because of bad habits (such as overloading on sugar, overeating, and indulging in alcohol) that form while on holiday. However, it is possible with some effort and planning. So, don’t let travel be an excuse to let your fitness routine fall by the wayside. Use these tips to stay in shape during your next vacation.

Plan and pack accordingly

Research local gyms, parks, or recreation centers where you can work out. Then, list the activities you’d like to try, like hiking, kayaking, or paddleboarding, and plan to include them in your itinerary. Grab a gym backpack and throw in some workout clothes and equipment, like resistance bands or a yoga mat, so you’re prepared to exercise wherever you go. If you’re traveling with others, encourage them to join you in staying active and plan physical activities together.

Stay active during your travels

You can use your surroundings to stay in shape while traveling, so feel free to consider this. Start by exploring your local area and finding parks, beaches, or scenic trails to take a walk, run, or hike. You can also take advantage of outdoor activities like biking, swimming, or surfing to stay active and enjoy your surroundings simultaneously. If staying in a city, consider taking public transportation or walking instead of driving to sightsee and explore. You can also find local gyms, yoga studios, or fitness classes to join and make new friends while staying active. By being creative and incorporating physical activity into your travel itinerary, you can stay in shape and make the most of your surroundings.

Eat healthily

Eating healthy is a key component of staying in shape while traveling. A balanced diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains, can provide you with the energy and nutrients needed to stay active and healthy. While at it, avoid processed foods and sugary drinks, which can cause weight gain and undermine your fitness goals. Instead, pack healthy snacks like fruit, nuts, or granola bars to help you avoid unhealthy options when hunger strikes. If eating out, choose dishes with lean proteins, like grilled chicken or fish, and load up on vegetables. You can also ask for dressings and sauces on the side or choose healthier cooking methods like grilling or roasting, so keep this in mind.

Stay hydrated

Dehydration can lead to fatigue, muscle cramps, and decreased performance, making it more difficult to stay active. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water daily if you’re engaging in physical activity. Avoid sugary drinks, which can lead to weight gain and provide little nutritional value. Instead, choose water, unsweetened tea, or coconut water, which can help replenish fluids and electrolytes. Drink water before, during, and after physical activity. By staying hydrated, you can reduce your risk of injury, improve your performance, and feel better overall, making it easier to stay in shape while you travel.

Use hotel amenities

Thankfully, many hotels have amenities that can help you stay in shape when on vacation. You’ll find fitness centers with cardio and weight-lifting equipment and swimming pools that you can use to stay active. You can use your room as a workout space if your hotel doesn’t have a fitness center. Bodyweight exercises like push-ups, squats, and lunges are a great way to get a full-body workout without equipment. Consider bringing resistance bands or a jump rope for a more intense workout. If your hotel has a pool, you can swim laps or do aquatic aerobics for a low-impact workout.

Take advantage of local sports leagues or clubs

Local sports leagues or clubs can be a fun and effective way to stay in shape while on vacation. Joining a local soccer, basketball, or volleyball team is a great way to get physical activity, socialize with locals, and enjoy the sights and sounds of your destination. Participating in a sport provides a structured way to stay active and an opportunity to learn a new skill or improve your existing skills. Sports leagues or clubs typically have a set schedule, making it easier to plan your day and ensure you have time to be active.