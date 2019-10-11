4 Signs That You Seriously Need To Go On Vacation

Everyone loves to go on vacation – no matter what time of year it is or how old they are. And even though it’s not the cheapest activity, the experiences that you gain from vacation travel are often unforgettable. Making you feel relaxed, at ease and ready to go back to work (or college), there are many benefits that come with packing your bags and jetting off to a destination far away.

But what are the tell-tale signs that you need a vacation – other than you simply telling your girlfriends that you fancy a trip away? Here are four key signs that you are in desperate need of a vacation.

Work Is Stressing You Out

Work and adulting are never easy. The reality that you need to work in order to pay your rent, bills and that social life that you’re desperately trying to hold onto is never easy. So when you’re feeling particularly stressed at work, have a quick Google search and look at some holiday destinations. By booking a holiday a few weeks or months in advance, you will have something to look forward to. It will also make those bad days at work just a little bit better.

You’re in Pain

When you feel stressed either by work or by problems in your personal life, your body starts to show symptoms. Weakening your immune system and increasing your blood pressure, you can start to get headaches and nausea (amongst other issues).

This exhaustion and stress can start to be healed with a vacation! Of course, if you are in serious pain, you should seek professional help (there are certain medical facilities such as a Percocet addiction rehab center that can give you the help that you need). But if it’s symptoms that are a result of stress from working, having a holiday to look forward to could help.

You’re Struggling To Sleep

When you’re stressed, anxious or have a lot of your mind, sleeping becomes a mission. Staying up far later than you should be on a work or school night, you start to feel the impact the next morning.

When you don’t get at least eight hours of sleep a night, you can start to get agitated by friends or work colleagues – which can cause the smallest things to get to you. If you’re finding that you aren’t sleeping as much as you should, take some time to relax and plan out a vacation – from the moment that you arrive at your destination, you are guaranteed to feel a million times better.

You can then go back to college or work with a clear mind, ready to continue with your everyday routine.

You’re Frequently Using Unhealthy Coping Mechanisms

If you find that you’re frequently reaching for a glass of red wine, chocolate, ice cream or takeaways as a way to unwind, you might be suffering from burnout. Now, not everyone will want to go to the gym after work – they might instead choose to relax whilst watching TV. But that won’t be healthy in the long term. This is where a fabulous vacation can come in and nip those bad habits in the bud.

