How To Manage Your Mental and Physical Stress In A Sustainable Manner

Self-care is an interesting topic to cover, because while it’s a necessary and fundamental part of our lives, it’s also a habit that we need to maintain. Studies suggest that it takes up to four months to build a conclusive habit in our lives, and so keeping that in mind can help us structure our discipline accordingly.

That said, the reason that so many people go on-again or off-again with self-care is that it can be hard to keep up with from time to time. After all, most of us have had those periods where we feel lethargic or tired, or encountered those mornings where we’d rather stay in bed rather than go for a morning run in the autumn rain.

For this reason, dealing with our mental and physical health means that we need to keep our activities sustainable and relatively simple to keep up with. That doesn’t mean you can’t add more complexity or variance when you begin to get good at this process, just that often, commitment is the most important virtue to find here.

How can that be achieved? Let’s consider that below:

Find Appropriate Stress-Busting Activities

Stress is often one of the main components of making us feel less than we are, and of making short-term decisions over long-term, helpful choices. For instance, it might be that by watching yoga videos, you’ll find that you can more sustainably wake up to an exercise and meditation regimen that helps bust your stress while allowing you to feel mentally and physically alert before your day even begins. With a combination effort like that, you’re so much more likely to prosper and feel comfort in your daily life.

Keep A Consistent Schedule With Rest Days

Keeping an appropriate schedule of meditation and activities like walking can help you feel less obliged to figure out a new activity each day, and instead allows you to keep up the momentum you have built so far. This, combined with rest days between, can help you make sure that you never feel overly ‘spent’ or lethargic, and over time, make incremental efforts towards feeling your best self. It’s not hard to see just how effective that can be, and how much it may deter falling back into old habits.

Consider A Supportive Group

There’s a reason why alcoholics are asked to meet up with others each week to talk about their issues, struggles, and hopes, and that’s because regularly being honest and being held accountable can help us avoid disappearing into our own thoughts and bad habits. For you, it might be that simply keeping in touch with a friend and making sure both of you are okay will help you keep up with your sustainable health-focused activities. In some cases, working out with a friend, or simply going with a friend to talk to a doctor about your mental health can be the supportive element you most need. It’s okay to lean on someone when you need it.

With this advice, we hope you can continue to deal with your mental and physical stress in a sustainable manner.










