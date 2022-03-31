Getting Instagram Likes Doesn’t Have to Be Hard. Here are 6 Hot Tips and Tricks

As an Instagram user, you know how important it is to receive likes on your posts. Likes provide positive encouragement for users and help to fuel the Instagram algorithm so that whenever you post new content, more people are likely to see it. Simply put, the more likes you get, the higher your Instagram success rating.

Once upon a time, all you needed to do to get likes was post a picture. These days things are quite different. Now, you must tailor your Instagram profile to a long list of recent changes in the platform’s algorithm to make any impact.

Also, there’s been a shift from solely relying on organic reach toward focusing on other metrics, such as paid ads or sponsored advertisements. And there’s no denying that running ads, combined with good quality content, can further bolster brand profits and help increase overall brand visibility.

Over 90% of the 1 billion users of Instagram follow a business account, and there are tons of brands actively competing to get the attention of their target audience and followers.

It’s not easy to stand out in such a competitive arena. Especially since everyone feels the need to book advertising space at every corner of the web. It’s hard to generate traffic without investing decent cash – but there are ways to get your name out there and rake in the likes, even if you don’t have money for ads.

What factors increase your chances of getting more likes, and how can you improve on them to get more likes on Instagram? In this article, we’ll discuss these topics and provide you with practical examples.

Why Does Instagram Likes Matter?

Do likes really matter? This question is common, and many argue that it doesn’t matter anymore. If you’re among those who believe Instagram likes are irrelevant, you’re wrong.

Your likes are one of the major features Instagram algorithms focus on to calculate analytics and engagement. Here are some of the advantages of getting more likes on your Instagram posts:

It helps you rank higher amongst your competitors

It serves as an automatic social proof for your brand and products

It helps in conversion by portraying your business as an accepted one to your audience

It increases your brand’s visibility

Instagram likes improve your SEO ranking on the platform

With these benefits and more, you’ll agree that paying much attention to your Instagram likes is necessary.

How to Get Instagram Likes Easily

It’s normal to have a tough time getting Instagram likes on your posts when you start. There are definitely many ways to increase popularity, but it will require your effort as well since nothing is for free – that’s just how life works. The good news is that there are still a few things you can do to make earning more Instagram likes easier than ever! Here are some of our best advice on the subject:

Create Engaging Content

What kind of content do you share with your followers? Imagine going to a conference with the expectation of gaining deep knowledge from expert speakers. Unfortunately, when you get there, the speakers do not live up to your expectations, delivering an unsatisfactory address.

This will probably get you annoyed since you’ll feel like you’ve wasted your time attending the program. When you fail to post highly relevant content on your Instagram feed, your followers will get the same reaction.

Instagram gives you the freedom to decide what content you want to post. The new features (stories, IGTv, and reels) even make engagement better when the right content is available. When you’re working on your content strategy, ensure you tick these conditions for the best reactions from your audience.

Find out what kind of content your audience finds engaging

Jump on trends and let your personality shine through

Upload user-generated content

Be original and unique

To track your engagement on each content, maximize your Instagram analytics. This tool helps you analyze the engagement on each post, showing the best time with the highest likes and comments. Additional evaluations you get when using Instagram analytics are:

Top audience ages

Top locations

Gender

This information will provide you with the details you need to create the best content for your audience type. Remember that your products are related to a specific niche and catering to people in that niche should be your major focus.

Post Frequently

The more you post, the higher your chances of getting more likes. If you have a perfect understanding of how to create engaging content, you should also be particular about your consistency in uploading content.

A study shows that most top businesses on the platform post 1.56 times a day. Keeping up with this pace may be overwhelming, especially when there are other things to attend to. But weekly, you should try to post 2-3 times for your audience. This is very important because your audience will constantly place your brand in mind when they hear from you frequently.

Instagram statistics show that an average user spends 30 minutes on the platform during each visit. If your content pops up for your audience within 30 minutes of their time, you are gradually creating a positive impression for your brand.

Use Instagram stories and reels for your daily shorter content. It’s easier to reach a wider audience base using these tools.

Post Interesting Stories and Add Them to Highlight

Instagram stories is one of the most powerful means of reaching your audience on Instagram. This is especially so when your followers are mostly young people.

Your Instagram stories accommodate videos with a maximum of 15 minutes in length. The more attractive and informative your Instagram stories videos are, the more engagement you get.

One con of using Instagram stories is that they disappear after 24 hours. So, for those users who visit the platform once in a while, your stories won’t be available for them. But you can always keep this available for your audience anytime. How? By adding them to your highlights. Instagram highlights allow you to save your best stories on your profile. This way, when new visitors come, they can get a feel of what to expect in your stories.

If you don’t know how to create an Instagram story, simply follow the steps below:

On your feed, tap (+) sign on the top right corner

Select the story option on the pop-up list

Tap and hold the record button if you want to record a new video for upload. If not, swipe up for gallery photos and videos to pop up. After, select the preferred video for your Instagram story.

Follow the other procedures to add stickers, gifs, emojis, or to edit the photo before uploading. After that, select the story option to upload your content.

Engage With Your Audience

When you’re trying to win likes on Instagram, always remember that your audience are following your profile for a reason—they want to be engaged with. Don’t just post the occasional selfie and expect loads of people to get excited about it. To truly get those double taps on Instagram, learn to interact with your followers too. Make sure you give them a chance to express themselves by asking them questions.

Here are some suggestions to engage with your audience:

Post polls

Ask questions in your captions

Reply to DMs fast

Repost content where your followers have tagged you

Embed your content on WordPress website

Owning a website is one of the best ways to give your business a reliable digital presence. It seems social media marketing is gradually taking over, but when you harness the power of your website, you’ll see impressive results.

If you own a WordPress website, embed your Instagram content for your audience there. WordPress is one of the best platforms that can be operated without tech knowledge. Giving your website visitors your Instagram content will help you grow your followers and likes on the platform.

Run Conditional Giveaways and Ad

Giveaways have been a staple on Instagram for a while now. And it still remain because it is an effective tactic for gainin likes and engagements.

Giveaways can come in the form of discounts as well. While this may deprive you of some earnings on your products, it’s a way to appreciate your audience. And in the end, you’ll be rewarded greatly.

Everyone loves giveaways and you’ll be amazed at the amount of audience that’ll follow you just to win the prize

There are important tips to keep in mind when organizing a giveaway. These tips will help you avoid the problems that may erupt from the activities.

Decide on the price and state it clearly on the caption

Ensure the goal matches your Marketing goals

Determine the giveaway terms and conditions

Attach a time limit to your giveaways

Give your audience access to invite others to partake in the contest.

Conclusion

Growing your Instagram likes may be the little breakthrough you have been hoping for. With the right guidelines and tips to follow, your content will experience an increase in number. Try these tips out and see what it does for your account.









