How to Save Money When Moving

Every year, about 9.8% of Americans relocate. Unfortunately, moving expenses are costly for most people. And if you are on a budget, moving becomes more stressful.

But there are several ways to save money when moving. Proper planning goes a long way in reducing your expenses and keeping your sanity. You should also consider using car shipping companies to move your vehicle. They may seem expensive at first, but you can pay less, especially if you are moving several cars.

That said, these tips can help you save money when moving.

Cancel Utilities

You can get stuck with bills for two places if you forget to factor your utility bills into your plans. If you know you are moving soon, you should cancel utilities on time.

Also, it gives you the perfect opportunity to shop for new companies that can offer you awesome deals. For example, some cable companies offer discounts for new account memberships.

Declutter Your Home

You don’t have to move with everything in your home. Some things will only take more space and cost more to move. So, if you have something valuable that you haven’t used in years, it’s time to sell or donate it.

Of course, some decisions are difficult to make, especially when it concerns something with sentimental value. But you have to factor in if the item is worth the headache of moving. If you don’t need it, sell it and use the money on moving expenses.

There are several ways to sell your items, like holding a garage sale or through online sites like Facebook or NextDoor.

You can also make barter trade with family or friends. That way, it’s a win-win situation where you exchange and end up with something you actually need.

Collect Your Debts

It is not easy to ask for a long-overdue debt. It is even awkward if it’s your friend or family member.

But that money can offset moving costs. It’s even more important to collect debts if you are moving across states. There are some people you may never see again.

Use Media Mail

If you want to move with your books, you can use Media Mail services. Books are heavy, bulky, and use a lot of space in your moving vehicle. The U.S. Postal Service Media Mail services will help you reduce these costs.

For example, the shipping costs of books, DVDs, or videotapes start at about $3.19 with USPS.

Pack Strategically

Packing can be stressful, especially if you procrastinate. It may take days or weeks to declutter and pack everything well. But consider packing your items well to reduce time, money, and space. For example, some things can be packed inside others to utilize space.

Remember, packing well may be the difference between hiring a big moving truck or a smaller one.

Also, ensure you label everything and use an inventory while packing. Every box should have your name and a number to avoid losing your stuff when moving.

Reuse Packing Boxes

Packing materials like boxes, bubble wraps, or papers can leave a huge dent in your wallet. But a little creativity can help you save on these items. For example, ask any friends or family member who is moving to lend you their packing materials.

Alternatively, you can get free or cheap boxes from grocery stores, liquor stores, or appliance outlets. Also, soft items like your towels or sweaters can be helpful for wrapping fragile things.

Know Your New House

It’s better to be cautious than sorry. If you have not visited your new home, make a point of seeing it. Also, make sure you get actual measurements instead of making mental estimates.

It’s stressful to move your king-size bed across states and not use it. Sometimes, your furniture may not fit your door or fail to fit your new stairs. Also, you may end up with so much furniture that you leave no space in your home.

If your new destination is too far, you may ask your landlord or seller to give you door and room dimensions. That way, you know what to leave and what to move.

Research Your Movers

Your moving company will be responsible for your items all the way. So, whether you are moving near or across the country, always find the best movers.

Cheaper companies may seem affordable at first, but they may cost you in the long haul. Some companies may have lower charges, only to offer low-quality services. A longer moving time or damaged items mean you will incur more costs.

Also, you can move things to a more accessible place like your garage if you have time. This can save time and extra costs for packing and moving.

Keep in mind that some companies also have hidden charges. Make sure you know what an extra service means with the company you choose. You can also learn the standard tip to know how you will tip them.

Move During the Off-season

Sixty percent of Americans move during Summer. But it may save you money and stress if you can move at another time. Moving when other people are moving means that the best companies may be booked throughout this period.

You may still pay the same amount during the off-season. Still, it may reduce your scheduling

headache and moving time.










