5 Sustainable Black-Owned Lip Chapstick Brands To Keep You Hydrated This Winter

Brrrr! The wintery season brings us hot cocoa, Santa Claus, and sadly for most-dry lips! So, to keep them looking juicy, you need to invest in a lip balm or two or if you’re feeling bold? Three balms!

If you’re looking for lip balms that are vegan, organic, cruelty-free, sustainable, and owned by Black women who are a staple in the beauty industry, these 5 brands are sure to keep your lips kissable and hydrated, just in time for those chilly winter days and nights.

Abena Boamah-Acheampong, founder of Hanahana Beauty has created the Shea Lip Balm! The last thing we want when buying skin and body products is not to know what ingredients are being put in them. We want to feel confident in the products we’re putting on our skin and be free of any beauty standard set upon us. With the healing benefits of Shea Butter and natural oils, sourced from the Katariga Women’s Shea Cooperative in Ghana, you can feel confident that with Hanahana Beauty, your skincare needs will be met.

The sweet smells and hydrating benefits of Ghanaian harvested Shea Butter and Cocoa Butter are sure to leave your lips feeling not only moisturized but nourished against cold and overheated temperatures. You’ll no longer have dry lips with natural and vegan ingredients such as Jojoba Oil, honey, and cocoa powder. Great for daily use and small enough to fit inside your purse. The winter chills are no match for a BAUCE with a poppin, moist lip and Hanahana Beauty has got you covered!

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hanahana_beauty/?hl=en

2. Saniyah D’Nae Cosmetics – Strawberry Lip Butter

Saniyah D’Nae Cosmetics has opened its beauty world to those who wish to enhance and soothe any irritated part of their skin. When Saniyah started her brand, her mission was to create a cruelty-free body and lip line that will you look beautiful and feel confident. Your lips need tender love and care too and with Saniyah D’Nae Cosmetics, these handcrafted, non-sticky formula-based products will replenish moisture and give a glow unlike any other.

That brisk winter breeze brings not only Christmas cheer but chapped lips that are SO not in the holiday spirit. For BAUCEs who need a good lip balm that will calm the winter storm, Saniyah D’Nae Cosmetics brings your lips handcrafted and organic Strawberry Lip Butter! A mini chapstick that’s made for on-the-go and a product your lips will surely thank you for. Made with natural-based ingredients, your lips will stay smooth, smell and taste delicious, and will not become irritated by cool temps and blistering sun.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_beautybysd/

Stay pouty and sleek like a BAUCE in Karite’s Baume a Levres Nourishing Lip Balm!

When you put together the power of sisterhood and love for Shea Butter, you get the Karité brand. Sisters Naana Boakye, M.D, Abena Slowe, and Akua Okunseinde came together in a combination with their diverse backgrounds of dermatology, sales, and law to create the heaven of raw and unrefined Shea Buttered products. BAUCEs will have the best of both worlds with Karité’s dedication to selling antioxidant and hypoallergenic items that will leave you moisturized and dreaming of the beautiful land of Ghana.

Sustainably sourced from the lands of Ghana, this lip balm is made with naturally refined and organic ingredients-Jojoba Oil, Palm Oil, Raw Shea Butter, Rosehip Oil, and Murumuru Butter to name a few and they are antioxidant-rich, long-lasting, and plant-based dream to your lips! You can easily wear it by itself or as a primer for one of your favorite glosses or lipsticks. So, pucker up, BAUCE up, and invest in what Karité has to offer.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mykarite/

Your skin is the first thing that takes a hit by products and ingredients that aren’t good for it. BAUCEs want to be healthy and when it comes to products that are beneficial and Nature’s Natural Lather comes to the rescue!

When you sip your coffee in the morning, not only will you gulp it down, but you’ll also have the sweet aroma of roasted coffee right on your lips! This infused lip balm can soften your lips and with the combination of Coconut Oil and coffee along with Cocoa Butter, Nature’s Natural Lather ensures that your lips remain soft and healthy.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturesnaturallather/

BAUCEs this lip balm is the bomb.com. Mother-daughter duo Sade and Rachel have brought us into the multipurpose, vegan, and organic world of Sade Baron products. Whether you suffer from eczema like Sade did when she was younger, or from acne-prone skin, or even flaky, wind-chipped lips, Rachel and Sade have made it their goal to bring you naturally based formulas that are impeccable quality, has personally selected ingredients, and is most of all-handmade with love.

The Multipurpose Balm is nourishing and rich in texture that glides on the lips leaving a sweet smell of cocoa butter. You’ll get all the benefits of Vitamin C, A, and E, plus a hint of natural-based oils such as Apricot Kernel, Avocado, Sweet Almond, and Rosehip. And the best part? This balm can be used on other parts of the body! Use it on the parts where you get the most eczema flareups, peeling and dry skin on the elbows, and even on the cheeks when the wind is just a bit too strong causing redness and discomfort. Sade Baron provides you with the comfort that you’ll look and feel healthy in your skin, from top to bottom!

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sadebaron/