8 Black Owned Haircare Brands You Need For Your Winter Getaway

BAUCEs, feel the sun and the wind through your afro or protective style as you’ve finally escaped the noise and stress and made it to paradise for that annual winter getaway. But, as you prepare for some much-needed fun away from the bustling sounds of the office, you hope that you’ve brought along haircare products that will keep your hair shiny, hydrated, and most of all- fresh because as black women, our hair types are much more sensitive to different climates of weather. Haircare products is just as essential your skincare products and so, whether you’re hitting the beach in Cancun or walking the streets of Paris, these black women owned hair care brands will keep your afro, braids, locs, or even your silk press slayed and laid like a BAUCE!

BAUCEs, before you step outside that room to hit the beach or city shops, give your hair some love from Lil Little. Black woman owned and filled with blends of Green Tea, Marshmallow Root, and Avocado Oil to support healthy hair, Lil Little is sure to help your hair retain moisture and shine as you enjoy your winter holiday away from home.

When Rachel Prince founded Lil Little in 2016, she had the goal of creating a haircare brand that is versatile in products for all curly hair types-like the Big Hair Food Scalp Treatment, it’s perfect for maintaining your blown out afro’s length and will keep your silk press protected, just in case you got to iron it a few times during your holiday stay!

For our Loc’d BAUCEs, Nyah’s Valley’s Founder Natt Nyah has created a brand and haircare products that will keep any texture of locs hydrated during your time away-whether in cold weather or steamy heat.

Nyah’s Valley holistic haircare is made organically, has antibacterial properties, and is cruelty-free. Even if your locs are exposed to cold air on your winter vacation, Nyah’s Valley has Teatree Oil, Peppermint Leaf Oil, and Lemongrass Oil, all made to powerfully cleanse, relieve itchy scalp, promote hair circulation, and stimulate hair growth. A perfect blend that will keep your locs picture ready.

A winter getaway is a time to decompress, especially when it’s Christmas and family time. But, when knowing your destination, not only will your outfit planning be a priority but also how you will wear your hair.

BAUCEs, if you decide to wear your natural hair and not do braids or Senegalese twists, the Taliah Waajid Haircare Brand has the products that will make your curls non-frizzy and smell sweet like green apples! If you want to style your afro into mini twists or even cute space buns before you start the family activities, Taliah Waajid’s products like the Green Apple & Aloe Nutrition Hold Me Down Gelle will keep your afro sleek and not weighed down, while also preventing any build up. BAUCEs, nab that gelle and slick that fro.

Janell Stephens, founder of Camille Rose, started her brand with the intention to combat her children’s eczema that started on their skin and eventually progressed to their hair, thus making products perfect for naturalista’s with these issues.

The Camille Rose products such as the Middle Eastern OUD Rich Infusion Hair Oil combined with Olive Oil and Jojoba Oil, will beat the dryness out and give you a shine that will attract the locals from afar. BAUCEs, don’t let a dry scalp keep your holiday flaky!

A BAUCEs coils should never be undone when on a holiday getaway! Koils by Nature, founded by Pamela J. Booker, can give your hair, in any form, the ideal blend of natural, affordable, and vegan/cruelty free ingredients. Whether you’ve decided to take your partner on a Christmas adventure to the chilly Pocono Mountains or take the family to the hills of Oia town, Santorini, Koils by Nature’s products will make your winter holiday something special.

With a hydrating formula made to keep your 3b or 4c coils nourished and glowing, products such as the Herbal Curl Defining Eucalyptus and Lavender Gel will keep your coils shiny with replenishing oils like Jamaican Castor Oil, Grapeseed Oil, and Olive Oil, keep your edges smooth, and even keep that half-down half-up twist out frizz free. A great definition to your hair is sure to keep the dread of bitter cold away and more BAUCE-ified fun on the way!

A braided BAUCE is a bad BAUCE! BAUCEs, most of us tend to put in our braided looks for a lasting style on vacations and for a winter getaway where you’re leaving in the colder months, having braids can have its down sides like itchy scalp, frizz, and lack of moisture due to the kind of hair used.

But, founder Felis Butler of Qhemet Biologics, has the products needed to combat weather that won’t make your braids lose their shine. Old world formulas and nutrient-rich botanicals to nourish the scalp, enhance growth, and strengthen your hair is what the Castor Oil Collection for Maximum Moisture & Growth will achieve, along with keeping it super soft and your braids will stay flawless until your next appointment.

Who says your kinks and curls can’t be poppin on vacation?! BAUCEs, for those of us with 4c and even more kinkier textures of hair, sometimes styling our hair for getaways and vacation can be a hassle especially when we know we’re leaving during the brisk wintertime and perhaps we don’t want the extra work of doing a protective style.

So, if you’re feeling “bold” and wish to rock your natural kinks while away, look no further than Gianni Alexander’s haircare brand for kinkier hair texures-Fro.ology! Our afro’s need care too and with the products of Fro.ology, BAUCEs can be rest assured that their hair will not see a poof in sight. Enjoy your getaway with the family as you use the Fro.ology Growth Oil-a vegan oil with multiple vitamins that will keep your scalp moisturized, frizz free, and promote new growth.

No matter how you wear your hair away, healthy, and hydrated hair is here to stay! Sustainable, organic, and natural haircare brand Shedavi, founded by Elizabeth Davis, is here to give BAUCEs a well-oiled relief as you travel away to the snow slopes of New York or to the humid boardwalk of Miami. The Hair & Scalp Growth Elixir Oil is a blend of vegan nutrients, non -toxicity, and handmade ingredients that will combat any dry ailment that could come from dandruff, dry scalp, and split ends.

BAUCEs, use this oil to keep your hair healthy and continuously growing, and if needed, have a few drops while on your getaway!