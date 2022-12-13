6 Areas of Your Health You Should Keep An Eye On

We must put our health first. As we get older, we need to live in a healthy way.

Self-examinations are just as important as changing things like how we eat and how often we work out. By using them, you can find hidden health problems. Here are six self-checks you can do right now at home.

Looking After Your Skin

Exams for skin problems are easy to do and should be done often. Skin cancer can start in moles that are new or have changed. If you don’t know how to do a skin checkup, a little research can help. Some tips can help you step-by-step through the process. Using a full-body mirror makes it easy to look at every part. If you are worried about anything, make sure you go and get a skin check.

Your BMI

High body fat can make diseases that cause inflammation worse, like heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. So keep your body fat at a healthy level. Your bones will get weaker, and your immune system will get weaker.

BMI is used to figure out how much body fat is healthy. Weight, height, and sex will be used to figure this out. Before figuring out your BMI for the first time, it’s best to do some research.

Your Oral Health

People often forget how important gum health is to their overall health. Gum disease is very bad for the health of people of all ages. Heart disease, stroke, and diabetes can all be caused by gum disease. When you brush and floss your teeth at home, look out for signs that you need to check yourself. Gum disease can lead to bleeding, bad breath, gums that pull away from the teeth, and loose teeth.

If you can spot these signs early, it will be better for your health. If you have any of the above problems, you should see your dentist.

Your Nails

Your fingernails and toenails might tell a lot about your health that you wouldn’t expect. So, how? Changes in color, shape, texture, or growth can be signs that they are sick. If your nails are pale, you might have anemia, liver disease, or heart failure, among other things. Melanoma is a dangerous type of skin cancer that can show up as dark lines under your nails. There are many resources for nail health online. Doing research can help you spot warning signs.

Your Blood Pressure

Heart disease is a leading cause of death for both men and women. To check on your heart health and well-being, you can do a simple self-exam at home. You can check your pulse by putting the first two fingers of one hand on the base of the wrist of the other hand. Count your pulse for 10 seconds, then multiply by 6. The pulse rate of a healthy person should be between 60 and 100. That means you have a problem with your heart.

Looking After Your Eyes

Your eyesight is one of the most important senses you have. We must do everything we can to keep them safe. Keeping an eye on cataracts and glaucoma will help you avoid going blind or losing your sight in the long run. But how do you check your eyes at home? This can be done in a number of ways.

Most of the time, it’s an online eye chart. Put the chart on a wall 10 feet away and sit back 10 feet. Cover one eye and read each line. Do it again with the other eye. If you think you might need an eye exam, you can schedule one online.

All of these are important parts of your health that you should pay attention to. Do you think there are any more that should be on the list? Please write them in the comments section below.