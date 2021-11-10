5 Easy Ways to Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

Based on current environmental trends, taking steps to reduce our carbon footprint wherever we can is critical. Luckily there are plenty of simple ways to do so, but it’s about making these small actions habits and knowing how our daily activities impact the environment. Check out these five easy ways to reduce your carbon footprint.

Don’t Buy Plastic

Plastics are one of the main industries driving fossil fuel use. When you walk into a room and look around at everything in it, so much of what you’re looking at is created from fossil fuel use. That’s why moving away from plastics and using more sustainable materials is essential to improving our carbon footprint.

This could mean doing your shopping at a farmers market with your own containers for certain items rather than buying food from the general grocery store. You can also mention to your local market that you’re interested in plastic alternatives so they are aware their customer base is looking for other options

Buy a Water Bottle

This brings us to reusable water bottles, which are a great and simple way to reduce your carbon footprint and use of plastics. Plastic bottles are ramparts in our oceans and are not really necessary anymore with some of the other hydration options. Most markets have refillable water stations outside and there are also a number of effective water filters that fit right on your faucet, so you know you have clean water and don’t have to buy a case of water bottles.

Although some companies are making moves towards bottles with less plastic, they’re usually using sugar cane as the substitute for plastic. Unfortunately, this also isn’t very sustainable when you consider how we harvest sugar cane and the environmental impact of that.

Energy Saving

Many states have taken steps to promote energy- and water-saving initiatives, but it remains a key way to reduce our carbon footprint. Turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth or only using the lights in your house when you need them are simple and effective ways to improve your environmental impact.

There are also financing options for those willing to invest in greener energy such as PACE funding. Even if you’re not ready to make a big investment, turning off the lights, as trivial as it may seem, can make a big difference when large numbers of people make it a habit.

Keep Your Car’s Tires Inflated

Another interesting way to reduce your carbon footprint and the amount of money you spend on gas is to make sure your car tires always have enough air in them. This means your car will get better gas mileage, which means less pollution as well as less money to blow on getting from place to place. So next time you stop for gas, why not check your tires and make sure they’re pumped up so you know your car is moving as efficiently as possible.

Wash Your Car on Your Lawn

This one might sound counterintuitive, but most states have implemented some type of regulation against washing chemicals into the street because they usually end up going through storm drains and into the ocean. Next time you’re getting ready to wash your car with some eco-friendly soap, think about pulling your car onto your lawn because the grass will filter the water, conserving water and making sure no chemicals enter the ocean.

Yes, you can actually kill two birds with one stone by washing your car and watering your lawn at the same time—although, to be clear, throwing rocks at birds is not an advisable strategy to reduce your carbon footprint.

Hopefully, these simple strategies will help you effectively reduce your carbon footprint and live a cleaner life. At first, some of these practices can seem difficult but they’re also empowering once you nail them because you have the confidence that comes from doing your part.









