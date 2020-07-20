7 Eco-Friendly Decor Ideas To Boost Your Home’s Look

Even though there’s a trend of producing eco-friendly goods and buying them, finding safe decor is almost impossible. Moreover, people simply don’t know how to decorate the house wisely. That’s why we’ve assumed the responsibility of educating people about environmentally-friendly decor ideas. This information will be useful for students who want to make their room look better and don’t want to spend a fortune on beautiful decoration.

So, those who decided to change the interior of the house and want to use only ‘green’ options should pay attention to the ideas below. We are sure that everyone will find an interesting concept and bring it to life.

Buy indoor plants

Instead of buying plastic figures, decorate your house with green plants. They are environmentally-friendly and can clear the air in the room. There are many low-maintenance species that are suitable for busy people.

Consider laying a wooden floor

If you don’t want to paint it and lay a linoleum, you may give preference to laminate. Since we are talking about eco-friendly options, prefer reclaimed wood. A lot of manufacturers produce such laminate. In case the local shops don’t have suitable items, consider ordering it online, because sometimes, online shopping is even cheaper. By the way, bamboo is also regarded as eco-friendly.

Use thermal curtains

This product is relatively new in the market, so it’s not surprising that some people didn’t hear anything about it. They can black out more than 90% of sunlight, protect you from drafts and noise, and are eco-friendly. All these effects are achieved due to the use of different types of fabric, including cotton, polyester, etc.

Redesign old furniture

If you think of buying a new couch or chair, you may use your creativity and create unique masterpieces. Open Google and find guides on how to change the sheathing on your own and make the furniture suitable for a particular style of interior. It’s not so difficult as it seems. You’ll have to buy new fabric and perhaps, special lacquer or products that are used for renewing the wooden details.

Opt for eco-friendly paint

Sometimes using the paint is inevitable. We aren’t interested in for what purpose you buy it: you may paint the decorative elements, floor or walls. The only piece of advice we may give you in such a situation is to buy non-toxic types of paint. These paints are irreplaceable for people who tend to have allergies. But the main advantage of such color is that it can’t harm the environment, pollute groundwater and land. Moreover, they sometimes are more long-lasting and are resistant to damage.

Use handmade decoration

If you can’t imagine your house without decorative elements, do them on your own using DIYs or visit the local handmade shop. Perhaps, any of your friends create handmade accessories and decorations. Why not support him or her and buy several items that will help you create a cozy atmosphere.

Think of what’s eternal

Some trends change, whereas others stay relevant for centuries. People who care about the environment often opt for the second option. Find out more about the styles and decor that’s classic and adjust your house to it. This approach will save your pocket from unnecessary expenses. Browse the Internet to find some traditional decor options that are cheap and give life to them.

