How to Make the Best Interior Decorating Decisions For Your Home

It is undeniable that quality is the most important thing when it comes to furniture. You’d want to ensure that the furniture you pick is functional and sturdy such that it is built to last. Hence, it is only natural that you are particular in noticing every single detail like the structure and material before deciding to purchase anything. Performing a quality check like this will help you to determine which piece of furniture is the most suitable for your room.

Besides choosing the right furniture, you need to decide on the type of deco that you like as well. After all, interior design is comprised of two aspects: furniture and decor. They are what determine the style and ambiance of a room. Hence, when it comes to picking the style of your choice, the best method to do so is to be open to inspiration from anything and everything. Ironically, by broadening your horizon, you’ll be able to get a better sense of what you fancy and thereafter narrow down your selection to a few pieces of fabric scraps and color stories for the room’s aesthetic. Also, don’t be afraid to infuse your personal style and touch in the whole design process.

While all these look and sound simple enough, it’s much more complicated to execute in reality. Quality like structural integrity, easy maintenance and cost-effectiveness are but a few factors to consider during home furnishing. Hence, here are a few tips for you to help ease the process.

Begin your interior decorating only when you have finalized your design

Firstly, identify the styles, textures and color stories that you like. Next, decide on the best combinations of complimentary matches and contrasting accents. Subsequently, you can categorize them into overarching themes like casual, modern, country, etc. This simplifies the process of designating a style to a room. If you have trouble deciding, don’t hesitate to gain ideas and inspiration from TV shows, magazines, and catalogs.

While it is often highly encouraged to compile a scrapbook of all the styles that you wish to follow, do remember that at the end of the day, you’re the one making the final choice regarding your interior decor. Do not simply emulate a style because of peer pressure. Ultimately, it is your room. Your room should be rightfully suited to your taste and demands such that you can truly relax in your surroundings.

As the Chinese Say, “Feng Shui”

As mentioned before, your furniture’s structural integrity matters more than its aesthetics. Hence, you might want to avoid materials that are light and fragile and instead opt for something more steady and secure. For instance, fluffy aluminum frames would not help much in anchoring down your furniture. On the other hand, thick wood frames are relatively more durable and (luckily for you) creates a timeless look. It is one of the most popular materials for constructing fine furniture after all.

While the importance of functionality cannot be stressed enough, you must not neglect comfort either. Cushioning is another aspect for you to take note of. If your furniture is aesthetically pleasing but is uncomfortable to use, it completely defeats the purpose of its functionality. Thus, even though beauty is pain, this mantra is not applicable to furniture.

Take Inventory of Your Existing Furniture

Before confirming new furniture purchases, ensure that you take correct measurements of the room undergoing renovation. Conduct a rigorous evaluation of your existing decor, the estimated duration needed for the renovation and whether the existing decor is compatible with your refurbishing plans. Only visit your local home services repair when you are certain or hire a repairman only when you are sure that particular furniture pieces require modifications and improvements.

Maximize your Limited Space

While you’d definitely want to utilize your existing furniture to their fullest potential, it might sometimes be better to opt for newer furniture. The rationale behind this is that newer designs are more intuitively space-friendly. For example, newer bed designs include drawers underneath, allowing you to get more storage space. Additionally, bookshelves are no longer standalone units but rather, they can be installed onto the wall; saving you significant floor space. Such modern designs truly facilitate maximizing the lack of space in increasingly compact rooms.

Quality

Do not compromise on the material quality of your furniture. Low-quality materials will definitely not last in the long run. Even though they are cheaper, repairing and replacing them will incur more cost which will eventually surpass the original cost when you first purchase it. Hence, choosing durable materials is much more worth it despite the price. That being said, many suppliers often offer low-quality furniture under the pretense of guaranteeing you otherwise. Hence, always be sure to check thoroughly and request a warranty upon purchase. Do not be scammed and let your money go to waste.

How do you like your finishings?

Always aim for perfection. Carpenters nowadays have a tendency to use underhanded and suspicious methods for furniture alterations. You may request specific finishings to your furniture to accompany the trimming of your room’s interior but they might take advantage of your untrained eye to give you a lousy paint job instead.

Lines and Features

Any piece of furniture is a hefty investment. As such, not only do you want to make sure that you choose designs reflective of your personal taste but they should also be timeless and classic silhouettes — this can range from traditional to contemporary styles.

Living Comfortably According to Your Circumstances

If you are a mother of three children with an energetic Golden Retriever, it might be wise not to own too many rugs or floorboards that stain easily. Overall, avoid decor pieces that would be costly to clean or replace should they get dirty or tear.

Spend Within Your Means

Never settle for the first search result that pops up. Do your best to not only compare prices within the selection of a single catalog but also cross-compare with other catalogs of other furniture brands. This way, you can get the best options for the best prices.

Stick To Your Creative Vision

Take your time to curate decor pieces that you truly enjoy. Do not rush into buying any generic furniture piece due to other people’s opinions. Even if the designs might not be conventional, it is still your choice. No one else should have the final say but you. Thus, do not be ashamed to choose a style that truly reflects your personality; be it unique fringes or interesting wallpaper because, at the end of the day, it is your room, not theirs.

When you find designs that strike your fancy, do not be too quick in buying them. Some of these pieces may be popular during a certain season. As a result, their prices get hiked up. Instead, sit them out a little and wait for prices to fall during the end-season period.

Additionally, resist the inclination to buy furniture in bulk. While economically, it might seem more cost-effective to purchase items (especially big-ticket items) in bulk because they will be offered at a discounted rate, it might be sometimes cheaper to buy furniture individually. This is especially if you are on a tighter budget. Always look out for your bank account first before you make any significant purchases. After you’ve sorted out your finances, the next thing to do is make a list of essential furniture that you need to buy. Things like contemporary Bathroom mirrors and spacious shelves may just slip your mind once you start shopping and focusing on decorating your house; so be sure to plan everything out before having fun shopping around to decorate your dream house!