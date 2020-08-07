4 Affordable Ways to Save The Planet And Look Good Doing It

Protecting our planet is important and we all have a part to play in environmentally-friendly practices that can assist in preserving the earth for generations to come.

Lots of people want to do their part in helping protect our environment but refrain from doing so because they feel that they’re small contribution won’t make any difference but it indeed will.

Sometimes, we can become overwhelmed by different going green initiatives that seem too expensive; however, there are numerous ways to affordably reduce our carbon footprints and save money in the process.

Grow Your Own Food

Starting your own garden has numerous benefits for both you and the environment. By growing your own food, you are able to reduce the number of harmful chemicals that pollute the environment, save energy that is used to ship foods across the country, and improve air quality by releasing oxygen into the air.

Beginning a garden from scratch can seem like a daunting task, but if you start small, you will slowly be able to grow your garden into something amazing for you and the world. Start by focusing on the fruits and vegetables you love and slowly work your way into producing more variety. Before you know it you will be serving yourself meals that you know are beneficial for your body, your budget, and the earth.

Buy Reusable

A simple way to lessen the amount of pollution that is damaging the planet is to buy reusable items. Reusable water bottles, plates, napkins, bags, and much more can be an easy way to cut back on costs and change the world.

People use an absurd amount of plastic water bottles that are immediately dumped in landfills that continue to pile up and harm the environment. Switching to a reusable water bottle is an effortless and cost-efficient method for making a difference daily.

Any adjustment we can make in our lives to choose reusable products will greatly impact our planet for the better.

Consider Energy Usage

Energy consumption has reached astronomical heights in our society, and it is often due to wasteful or ignorant usage. Becoming more aware of the amount and type of energy we use can help us adopt more efficient and green strategies that will protect the earth.

Simply unplugging electronics and turning off the lights can be helpful methods for saving energy. These simple steps will cost you nothing. In fact, they will even save you money! But if you ignore these easy steps, you will be costing the planet.

Alternative energy sources are a hot topic for saving energy. Maybe you’re interested in some of these methods, but they appear too pricey to pursue. For example, solar energy is becoming a more popular energy source, especially for homes; However, installation could be an expense you simply cannot afford.

Community solar is an option now available in some states that allows you to reap the benefits of solar energy without having to break the bank to install panels on your roof. Consider researching whether community solar is in or coming to your community.

Analyzing energy usage and sources can help you become more aware of the changes you can make in your life to create a difference.

Change Your Commute

Frequently driving a car to work and to run errands pollutes the air and costs you money. If possible, consider alternatives that will put your car on the road less and improve air quality.

Walking or riding a bike are manageable ways to cut back on wear and tear of your vehicle and the earth. Even utilizing public transportation will assist in diminishing your carbon footprint and improving the world.

Even the smallest changes in our lives can make a big difference. Decreasing pollution and wasteful energy can drastically enhance the quality and future of our planet. Saving the world does not have to be a monstrous and costly task. It starts with each of us making a small change in the right direction to truly make an environmental difference.









