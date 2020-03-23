With COVID-19 threatening people’s job spaces, many people are having to work from home. Working from home or remote work has already seen a rise in recent years due to cloud computing and the fact that businesses, especially smaller ones, can save a lot of money. Why make people work in an uncomfortable office space when they could just work from the comfort of their own home?

With that said, if you don’t know how to get a work from home job, or don’t know how to work from home, this article is for you. Here is a short yet effective guide on how to work from home especially during a global crisis.

First, Avoid the Scams

Before we dive into this subject, it’s important to know that there are many scams out there. This will especially apply to the current climate. You may see plenty of opportunistic scammers trying to bait people into their scam.

You tend to find scams as unsolicited spam emails, or comments on Facebook or Twitter. Sometimes, the hints are obvious, and other times, it’s a little less. Here are some tips for avoiding scams.

It’s too good to be true. This is the obvious first reason. Usually, the job will say that you can make thousands a week just by doing a couple of hours of work a day, or have another exaggerated claim.

The job posting is vague. Often, it may tell you to message or apply for more information. While not all the details of a job will be available in the description, it’s usually enough for you to know what you’re getting into.

If you have to pay money to make money, it’s probably a scam. Many of these scams will say that you have to invest a little to make a lot, but that’s simply not the case.

Do your research. If you’re skeptical, look into the company itself. Some scams claim to represent a real company. For example, you may see a scam saying that Coca-Cola will pay you $500 a week to put a sticker on your car. Still do your research even if they claim to represent a real company.

Ask for any references if possible. If they refuse, there’s a good chance that they’re a scam. Above all else, keep asking questions. A legit job won’t be afraid to answer any burning question that you have.

Look to the Job You Already Have

Some jobs are sending their employees home, but if yours isn’t, perhaps ask and see if they have a work from home job available.

Sometimes, you may have to sell the benefits to your boss. You may have to give some stats and point out that working from home can boost productivity and how much money it can save. If your job is white-collar to begin with, your boss may want to hop aboard the remote work train.

Look Online

If you want to work online, you may want to do some research online. You can research which jobs allow homework, and which jobs have a position available for your line of work. Obviously, you do have to do a little digging and asking around on social media and other sites. Get those feelers out.

If you do find a job, apply to it. With applying for online work, it could involve a traditional application and resume. For those who are applying for a job based on a particular talent, you may want to send in some samples of your work. Follow-up with the client after a while, and stay in the loop after you send that application.

Be Open To Gigs

Many work-from-home jobs make you a part or full-time employer, but some of them are gig-based. This means that you’re an independent contractor and you’re hired to do a certain task. It can be long-term or a short, one-off gig.

With the gig life, you’re probably not going to make enough at first, but the more work your do, the bigger your name is, and you can soon have a plateful of gigs on your table that pay well.

Some gigs may involve being a virtual assistant. Others can involve writing content for blogs. Find a talent, look at some jobs or freelancing sites, and there’s a good chance that you can find a job for your talent.

Try Starting Your Own Business

Why work for someone when you can be your own boss? If you have a talent, try to set up a business for your talent. Do art commissions, write for people, or be a seller.

You can make money as a bookseller, going to the free book bins and selling them for a profit. You could be a transcriber for hire. Setting up a business takes a while, but it is worth it.

Getting That Interview

Some people may want to interview you. With work from home jobs, it can be text-based interviews or interviews that are in-person if they’re local. Sometimes, you may have an interview from home that uses Skype or another video chat.

Make sure you look good while working from home. The beauty of working from home is that you can do so without any pants, but you probably need them during the interview!

Be Productive

If you have a work from home job, it can be a boost in productivity, but there are some tips you need to be mindful of.

Set up your office space. It doesn’t have to be a separate room, but it should be a place you’re comfortable working in that allows you to be productive.

Pets are okay. In fact, some studies say that a dog or cat can boost your productivity.

If you have kids, teach them not to disturb you when you work. Easier said than done, we know.

Clear the space from any distractions. Play some music if you want to in order to keep you focused.

Use apps for your computer or your phone to eliminate any distracting sites.

While working from home allows you to be flexible with your hours, it’s still important for you to have a routine. From timing your breaks to having a ballpark time to check your emails, make sure you have that in the ball.

Seek Help For Your Mental Sanity!

We're living in uncertain times right now. While you make a living at home, make sure to keep your sanity. Go outside, work out, and eat right. If you have depression, anxiety, or need life advice, you can get therapy through home by speaking to a licensed therapist online.

This post was written by Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.