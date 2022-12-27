Why Are Edmonton Psychologists Different from Other Professionals?

Would you not want your psychologist to become frustrated over your behavior or issues with depression? While many other professionals require us to get into their personal lives and problems, psychologists tend to look at each person individually and not judge them. They try to understand why we behave the way we do and help us improve our relationships with others.

There are two main types of psychology; clinical and counseling. Clinical psychologists focus on diagnosing mental disorders such as anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, substance abuse, personality disorders, etc. Counseling psychologists usually specialize in marital and family therapy, child counseling, career guidance, self-esteem coaching, etc. They also offer psychotherapy sessions.

Edmonton psychologists are professional counselors who practice psychological assessment and treatment. These experts typically see clients once every three months, for 45 minutes to an hour per session. Their main goal is to help clients understand themselves better and solve some life challenges. It can be difficult for anyone, especially if you’ve been struggling with specific issues for years. The majority of psychologists are trained in the area of humanistic psychology. This type of training emphasizes respect, understanding, empathy, and compassion. Many psychologists may have studied both forms of psychology to understand how different treatment methods work best. They will use various techniques to determine what’s causing the problem and then develop a plan that works best for you.

Some people choose to see a psychologist because they struggle with certain aspects of their daily routine. Maybe they’re feeling depressed or stressed out by school or work. Sometimes it’s due to relationship problems (e.g., couples’ therapy). Others come seeking advice about career choices, parenting styles, etc.

Edmonton psychologists might help you deal with the following:

Depression

Stress

Eating disorders

Anxiety

Substance abuse

Relationship problems

Bipolar disorder

Other psychological conditions

If these problems seem too overwhelming, don’t worry! There are plenty of other things to do. You could go hiking, read books or magazines, learn new skills, play sports, spend time with friends and loved ones, or even explore your spirituality.

If you feel like you need more serious help, options are available. Your local hospital or health center can refer you to the appropriate specialist. For instance, you may qualify for counseling through Alberta Health Services. However, if you need more intensive care, you should consider seeing a psychiatrist instead.

Shift Grit is an Edmonton Psychologist service. Our team of psychologists and licensed therapists provides one-on-one therapy to help individuals reach their goals. We offer the following services: individual, couples, family, and group sessions.

What is the difference Between Psychiatrists and Psychologists?

Psychiatry involves understanding mental disorders, whereas psychology focuses on personal development. Which area should you choose to pursue?

Both psychiatrists and psychologists study human behavior, including identifying psychological problems, assessing personality traits, evaluating emotional responses, and prescribing treatment programs designed to improve health outcomes.

Some individuals prefer studying psychiatry to help others live happier lives. Others look forward to working with patients with mental illnesses or other issues requiring counseling. There are also some practical reasons why someone might enter the field of psychology. For instance, working with both groups of clients means being able to observe and measure behaviors across multiple contexts. This allows practitioners to gain insight into the causes of these behaviors and develop strategies to change unhealthy patterns.