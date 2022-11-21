What Your Favorite Diamond Shape Says About You

Choosing your diamond shape is one of the most important decisions when selecting your engagement ring. After all, it will be with you for the rest of your life. An engagement ring can be a tough choice for your soulmate, so why not help out a little?

The shape of the diamond that you choose is a very personal decision. It’s not just the look you’re going after but reflects your personality.

So what does your choice say about you? Our guide will go through each option and how it represents you. If you haven’t chosen one yet, do not worry, our guide can help you choose one that reflects who you are.

Emerald Cut: The Classy Leader

The emerald cut design brings out the color of emerald gems. It has become a popular choice for other gems as well, in particular, diamonds. It features an elongated rectangular shape that provides profound clarity and a clean look.

Are you leaning toward an emerald-cut engagement ring? If so, you’re a natural leader and ready to embrace every challenge that comes your way with pure strength and sophistication. You have a great sense of who you are and can confidently tackle any challenge.

You’re seen as classy and straightforward but charming. As a warm-hearted individual, you’re open to meeting new people. You may find others feel comfortable coming to you with their concerns and ideas.

Round Cut: The Easy-Going Elegant

The round-cut diamond is the most popular style and is available in almost every setting. It has a natural sparkle, vibrance, and elegance that catches the eye at every turn.

As the wearer of the classy round-cut diamond, you’re outgoing and prefer the simplistic things in life. You’re an easy-going, relaxed, and generous person. Family and friends are essential to you.

You’re a bit traditional but can also appreciate a little elegance. Your poise, charm, and smile make you stand out in a crowd.

Princess Cut: The Modern-Day Go-Getter

The princess cut diamond is the second most popular cut. It has a square shape but is just as bright as the round cut. The princess cut is a more modern style.

As a fan of the princess cut, you’re independent and strong. You take your goals very seriously in your professional and personal life.

You have great confidence, and you aren’t afraid to take risks. Your creativity and passion are a powerhouse that motivates you to succeed in anything you put your mind to.

Oval Cut: The Carefree Trendsetter

Oval cuts are similar to round cuts but have a more elongated shape. This design has a larger surface area, making this diamond appear more prominent.

You’re a definite trendsetter if your preference leans towards an oval cut. You aren’t afraid to try something new while inspiring those around you. You also enjoy a carefree life filled with fun and laughter while embodying pure sophistication.

Those who know you know that they can count on you for anything. You can handle anything life throws you with grace and a fun-filled approach.

Cushion Cut: The Elegant Nostalgic

The cushion cut embodies a vintage style. These cuts are square-shaped and often curve down at the edges.

You’re a rather sentimental being if your ring has a cushion-cut diamond. Those around you see you as solid and capable of so much. Just add romanticism to this mix, and you embody natural elegance.

Since you can be nostalgic and sentimental, you find old family heirlooms fascinating. You will protect them for years to come.

Marquise: The Loyal Rebel

A marquise diamond has similar characteristics to the oval cut but has pointed ends instead. Its shape is designed to appear larger than it is.

If your favorite cut is the marquise, you embody resilience inside and out. You aren’t afraid to break the rules and follow your path. You don’t worry about what others think of you, but you’ll always remain loyal to your group.

You always create fun and adventures wherever you go while also being the instigator. You love a little drama and can be a little flashy sometimes. Many people will be waiting to see what you’re doing next.

Heart: The Romantic

A heart-cut diamond certainly makes a statement with its unique cut. It’s the ultimate symbol of love, and sentimental brides often gush over this design.

You’re a real passionate dreamer and, just like the heart-cut, a bit dramatic. You’re a hopeless romantic willing to take risks in love and life. You always put everything into your relationship from the first date, but you have high standards for those around you.

You’re intuitive and confident, but you aren’t afraid to wear your heart on your sleeve. You may also find yourself relaxing to a good old romantic comedy on the weekends.

Pear: The Devoted

The pear shape is a combination of the round and marquise designs. It’s curved on one end and pointed on the other.

As a holder of the pear-cut diamond, everyone is drawn to you for your lively personality. Your friends know you are most likely living it up on your new adventure.

It’s not all fun and games, though. Behind the edginess, you’re pretty compassionate and intuitive. You’re a devoted friend, and those around you appreciate your softer side. As a partner, you’re passionate and give your all to the relationship.