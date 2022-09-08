Setting Realistic Expectations for the First Date: Rules to Follow

Young attractive African American woman flirting with her boyfriend puckering her lips for a kiss and caressing him on the chin

The best aspect of a first date is the possibilities that come with it. This raises your excitement and sense of anticipation. At the same time, you often feel anxiety and fear. You may have talked to the person online, but this is not the same as meeting face-to-face. The fact that you’re meeting a person you don’t really know for the first time can result in mixed emotions. It helps if you set realistic expectations that feel true to who you are. You don’t want to accept less than you deserve but setting the bar too high can also be a problem. When you have realistic expectations, you can be more objective.

The issue of who pays is open-ended

In the past, the guy would be expected to pick up the check on a first date. This isn’t the case anymore. The new dating etiquette is often that whoever gave the invitation, regardless of gender, should pick up the check. Going 50/50 is also perfectly acceptable. It’s polite to offer to cover your share, even if someone has invited you. A great way to get around the situation of who pays is to let the person know ahead of time that you would like to treat them to a coffee or lunch. Arranging to take turns paying for dates is often a good solution too.

A first date is an opportunity to learn and grow

The fact that you may have high expectations of a first date is perfectly understandable but it shouldn’t distract you from reality. First dates will inevitably be a little uncomfortable as you’re both trying to figure one another out. Even if the date goes well, you can’t just assume that you will get married and live happily ever after or even continue dating.

Whether or not you end up with the love of your life, a first date is an opportunity to learn and grow. From successful and unsuccessful dates, you will find out more about what you really want in a relationship. You can also learn how to laugh at yourself when a first date doesn’t work out. Perhaps you swore on the date, and it turned out to be a deal breaker.

Don’t try to force a connection

Even if you are a confident person, there will inevitably be some awkwardness on a first date. You may find you get on really well with the person, but there’s a chance you don’t get on at all. You may have decided to give someone a chance for many reasons that don’t dictate how much you will actually get on with them. You may instantly dislike someone you thought was handsome and smart when you spoke online. The person with the amusing dating app bio may be very unfunny in person. If you go on the date without feeling you have to make a connection, it will take off some of the pressure.

Don’t accept disrespectful behavior

You shouldn’t accept any behavior that’s not respectful on a date. That includes a date turning up late, drunk or high. Someone should contact you if they’re running late for a date. If you are left hanging without a call, that is not okay unless there’s a good reason. It helps to meet in a public place on a first date. You are not as vulnerable in a public space and you can get help if necessary.

You have a right to maintain your personal space

In terms of physical contact on a first date, there may be a wide range of expectations. If the date is going well it’s reasonable to make some kind of physical advance. If you aren’t feeling it yet, it is perfectly acceptable to let the person know that you aren’t ready for anything physical. Not having any physical expectations about a first date allows things to evolve more naturally. See what happens and how you feel. If you don’t feel any romantic connection at all, you don’t have to get physical.

No date is ever perfect

You may expect that your first date is full of interesting conversation. Instead, you may have awkward gaps of silence. It isn’t what you expected. If you were going by your expectations alone, you probably wouldn’t go on a second date. If you’re being realistic, you will take some awkwardness as being acceptable on a first date. You won’t expect the date to be flawless and the conversation to be scintillating from the moment you meet. Don’t let false expectations prevent you from discovering what someone has to offer.