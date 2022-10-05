Vibrators Aren’t Toys. They Could Be The Anti-Aging Tool Your Vagina Needs

There’s a bit of a sex toy revolution going on right now. Vibrators used to be a “dirty-little-secret” thing you’d buy at a seedy sex shop. But collective belief systems are finally shifting. Vibrators are now getting the recognition they’ve always deserved —these days, vibrators are a health and wellness must-have.

We all know that orgasms can do our bodies some good, but for some vulva-owners, vibrators are about more than pleasure.

“The change,” that arrives in our mid to late forties, brings with it shifting hormones and aging inevitabilities that can affect us belt the belt. Regular use of vibrators could serve as a vaginal anti-aging device, curbing menopause symptoms.

In this article, we’ll outline how vibrators are changing the game for those wanting to enjoy sex well into their life.

Use it or lose it baby

It sounds annoyingly cliche, but the saying “use it or lose it” actually applies when it comes to vaginal health.

Like any other muscle, your vagina needs to be used to remain strong, elastic, and healthy. Think of a vibe session as a little workout for your vagina.

Low sexual activity, coupled with declining estrogen could cause vaginal atrophy. A condition that affects 40 to 57 percent of post-menopausal women. (15% of women develop this before menopause.)

The same principle applies to general muscle mass decline that speeds up after age 40.

Use the muscle, or lose it.

Why does vaginal atrophy occur?

When we approach menopause estrogen declines, and so too does natural vaginal lubrication, genital blood flow, ease of arousal, and libido.

Without proper vaginal blood flow and vaginal lubrication sex can feel like it’s lost its magic. Sex may become painful and orgasms can be hard to come by. And this struggle might affect your desire to engage in sex in the first place.

But, sex (solo or partnered) is actually what keeps the vaginal tissues healthy. The more you engage with arousal and orgasm the healthier your vaginal tissues will be.

This is why regular vibrator use could be the anti-aging tool your vaginal tissues need to stay young, supple, and strong.

5 ways vibrators are an anti-aging tool for the vagina

With age, vulvas and vaginas can change. Vaginal tissues can become tight, and dry. Women may experience low sensation and low arousal. All of which can cause sex to become painful and orgasms to become elusive.

While you may still be young enough that you don’t have to worry about menopause, know that healthy vaginal sexual functioning is always affected by the regularity of use. No matter your age. (Use it, or lose it, remember?)

Here are 5 ways vibrators may curb these no-fun aging inevitabilities.

#1 Vibes increase blood flow to the vaginal tissues

When it comes to arousal and vaginal and clitoral sensitivity it all comes down to blood flow. It’s the lifeblood of any orgasm.

Without proper blood flow, you could find arousal is very difficult to achieve and stimulation might feel like nothing special. In menopause and post-menopause, blood flow decreases naturally.

Using a vibrator stimulates the vulva intensely, which quickly boosts blood flow. The same principle applies to a simple back massage, pressure, and stimulation increases blood flow. But with sexual health, vaginal blood flow can hugely affect your pleasure and sexual functioning.

#2 Vibes increase natural lubrication

Increased blood flow aided by a vibrator sends signals to your body to create natural tissue lubrication. Lubrication often happens naturally when you’re aroused. But if your arousal, i.e blood flow, is a little lackluster, lubrication can be too.

A lack of lubrication can be a big problem for some ladies. Low lubrication can cause a lot of friction and pain during sex. It can also cause vaginal tissues to become weak and atrophy.

#3 Vibes may decrease pain during sex by reviving tissues

Without proper blood flow and lubrication, the vaginal walls can start to thin, and shrink. Decreased elasticity of the tissues can cause serious pain.

Think of the skin on the inside of your cheek. If that tissue lacked all lubrication you’d have a lot of pain simply eating a sandwich, or smiling. Tissues need lubrication. Especially those that require elasticity.

Using vibrators can increase blood flow and lubrication which breathes new life into the tissues. This can naturally rejuvenate the tissues keeping them elastic and strong.

#4 Vibes increase vaginal sensation and arousal

The more blood flow you have, the more sensitive to stimulation you’ll become. Many menopausal women report low vaginal sensation which is likely due to low blood flow. Vibrators help increase arousal because of the incomparable intensity and consistency of stimulation.

Regularly using a vibe keeps that blood flow moving, which can improve your sensitivity even when you’re not using a vibrator.

#5 Vibes make it easier to orgasm

It’s no secret that vibrators can offer pretty powerful orgasms in record time. For some, vibrators may be the only way you can experience the pleasure and benefits of an orgasm.

Vibrators make it easier to orgasm, and the more you orgasm, the healthier your vaginal tissues may become. It’s like a wonderful circle of sexual wellness.

Vibrators of all kinds are helpful for sexual wellness

There is no single, end-all-be-all vibrator that will be your one-way ticket to sexual wellness. You can choose from any type of sex toy that stimulates the clit, vulva, or vagina. A vibrating clit sucker, g-spotters, cutesy mini vibrators, thrusters, bullet vibes, rabbit vibes —the list is truly endless.

There are only two major things you should consider when creating a vaginal wellness routine: clit stimulation and regularity.

Clitoral stimulation is a great avenue to take for keeping your vaginal tissues happy because it’s often optimal for arousal, boosting blood flow, increasing vaginal lubrication, and enjoying reliable orgasms.

Regularity is important because you won’t find much benefit from using a vibrator just a few times. The sexual wellness benefit comes from regular use. Keep those wheels a-moving. Set a goal for how often you want to orgasm (my favorite type of to-do list item) and stick to it.

Where solo sex and partnered sex meet

While vibrators are most often enjoyed during masturbation, they can of course be used during partnered sex too. For those struggling with arousal or orgasm, vibrators might be a sex game changer.

But if that’s not your jam, remember that your regular solo pleasure affects your ability to enjoy partnered sex too –with or without vibrators. The two are not mutually exclusive.

Bucket list item: Enjoy my sex life for my whole life

While we can’t evade aging, there are ways to ensure we enjoy our sex lives well into our golden years. Enjoying vibrators regularly may help get us there.

