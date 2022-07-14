Unable To Travel Abroad This Summer, Here Are 5 Affordable States To Visit

BAUCEs, let’s face it: travelling internationally these days seems more challenging than it used to. Social media teems with stories about horrific delays, overbooked flights, random cancellations, stranded passengers, and lines that wrap around entire airport terminals. If the prospect of summer travel seems daunting rather than desirable, then consider these exciting locations for an epic road trip.

Maine

if you’re hoping to beat the heat, then Maine is the place for you. While some parts of the country experience heat in excess of 100 degrees during the summer, Maine boasts a more temperate climate. On average, Maine provides beautiful 70-degree weather during the month of July. This creates the perfect backdrop for some exhilarating outdoor activities. Embrace your adventurous side and spend your days paddle boarding, skeet shooting, or fishing. Reward your hard work and enjoy one of Maine’s famous lobster rolls. Don’t forget to snap some photographs of the amazing wildlife while you’re there. According to Maine’s official website, captivating creatures such as whales, moose, otters, beavers, and bears live in different parts of the state. Of course, you should keep a safe distance and follow guidelines when observing these different species. Finally, no trip to Maine would be complete without a visit to Acadia National Park. Acadia offers opportunities to hike, swim, kayak, and look up at the stars.

Colorado

Breathe in the crisp clear air of Colorado. This western state boasts several cities that offer different forms of entertainment. Within Denver alone, you can visit a sprawling art museum, browse the beautiful botanic gardens, and tour the state capitol. If you want more of an earthy vibe, you can wander among the wildflowers of Rocky Mountain National Park. This beautiful space looks like a screensaver with its massive mountains, dazzling lakes, and expansive fields. Colorado also provides the opportunity to connect with your inner wine connoisseur as several wineries exist throughout the state.

North Carolina

Are you craving some downtime at the beach? Do you hear the majestic mountains calling your name? How do you feel about bustling cities with fantastic food scenes? If any of these options appeal to you, then you should definitely head over to North Carolina this summer. Dip your toes in the warm waters of Emerald Isle or Bald Head Island. Read a BAUCE-approved book while you take in the salty ocean air. Folks who are not fans of the beach can retreat to the mountains of North Carolina instead. Asheville receives acclaim for its rolling hills and its close proximity to some wonderful waterfalls. Architecture enthusiasts can enjoy the opulent Biltmore Estate and self-care aficionados can indulge in some top-tier treatment at the Omni Resort. Finally, North Carolina encourages its visitors to acknowledge its vital role in the twentieth century Civil Rights Movement. Greensboro houses the International Civil Rights Museum where folks can learn about civil disobedience, activist training, and community building. The Pauli Murray Center for Social Justice resides in Durham, and serves as an enduring testament to the work of the American activist, Pauli Murray.

Washington

This state is accessible for BAUCEs who are based on the west coast. Seattle has the famous Space Needle where visitors can look over the city. Grab your camera and head to the Sculpture Park when you have a free afternoon. Treat yourself to some unique art, fresh flowers, or delicious meals from Pike Place Market. Alternatively, you can switch things up and get your nature fix by visiting Olympic National Park. This vast landscape encapsulates over 800 lakes and 4,000 rivers, 16 campgrounds, and plenty of places to look at the biological diversity of the area.

Illinois

During the winter months, Illinois is subject to some pretty chilly temperatures. But the state thrives during the summer. Chicago thaws to reveal a vibrant and visionary city. Describing the windy city, former President Obama explained: “Chicago is a city where the practical and the inspirational exist in harmony… It’s a bustling metropolis with the warmth of a small town; where the world already comes together every day to live and work and reach for a dream…” Fulfill your summer dreams and stroll along the Lakefront trail, meander through the halls of the Chicago Art Institute, and laugh until you cry at a Second City Show. This midwestern metropolis also encompasses a variety of foods including marvelous Mexican restaurants and delicious deep dish pizza. A summer trip to this part of the country guarantees a full heart and a full stomach.

BAUCEs, it’s time to hit the road. Don’t overlook the ample adventures that can unfold within the country’s borders. Whether you find yourself sashaying through the south, wandering out west, or navigating the north, we are confident that you will make some magical memories in the months ahead.