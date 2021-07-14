10 Life-Changing Books To Binge On This Summer

Reading is a life-changing experience. It helps you consider new perspectives and apply transformational concepts to your everyday existence. If you binge on these books this summer, I promise you’ll gain the inspiration and guidance to evolve into a better you.
1. All About Love: New Visions
All About Love: New Visions is an authentic and vulnerable book. bell hooks is a prolific writer. Throughout the text, she shows awareness of what didn’t work in her upbringing and acknowledges how it affected her early adulthood. In addition, hooks details how she did the work to unlearn these detrimental beliefs and behaviors. All About Love covers abuse, lying, self-love, platonic love, romantic love, grief, spirituality, and so much more. It’s personal, relatable, and philosophic.
2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life
The title of this book sets the tone for the content to come. Mark Manson shatters societal norms and self-destructive beliefs. Get ready to question every feel-good mantra you’ve heard in your life. Manson’s manual challenges you to consider your core values and definitions of success and failure.
Contrary to popular belief, personal development isn’t a peachy journey. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck charges you to take responsibility for your healing, growth, and prosperity, regardless of any external circumstances. You only have a few f*cks to give, so you have to choose them wisely.
3. Sacred Woman: A Guide to Healing the Feminine Body, Mind, and Spirit
Queen Afua, an herbalist and natural health expert, is the author of Sacred Woman. The wisdom in this book covers many facets of life such as diet, relationships, communication, beauty, and more. The text contains prayers, affirmations, ancestral rituals, and life-giving recipes.
Sacred Woman holistically addresses all aspects of health. While anyone can enjoy it, Queen Afua truly tailored it to the Black woman’s experience. To receive the full benefits of this book, it’s critical to commit to the suggested activities with your tribe.
4. The Art of Happiness in a Troubled World
Trauma and turmoil are a part of life, but it’s possible to keep a bright smile in a dark storm. You can’t control external circumstances. However, you can mitigate the impact these events have on your emotional stability. This book seamlessly combines spirituality and science to explain how to achieve and maintain peace and happiness during tumultuous times. His Holiness the Dalai Lama and licensed psychiatrist Howard Cutler author The Art of Happiness in a Troubled World.
5. Black Pain: It Just Looks Like We’re Not Hurting
Black Pain is a life-changing book written by Terrie M. Williams, a licensed clinical social worker. The book contains the stories of many affluent and influential Black people such as DMX, Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, and Pattie Labelle. Black Pain covers the multitude of issues Black people deal with from poverty to mental illness to dysfunctional and abusive upbringings. Williams weaves personal anecdotes, research, and actionable advice into the text. The tone is challenging, yet compassionate. This book is necessary for the collective healing of Black people.
6. Secrets of a Millionaire Mind: Mastering the Inner Game of Wealth
T. Harv Eker, a well-known businessman and motivational speaker, is the mastermind behind Secrets of a Millionaire Mind. While this book does provide tips for financial stability, success, and freedom, it’s not the typical financial self-help book. Eker focuses on creating a mindset that attracts wealth rather than giving specific, one-size-fits-all advice. Secrets of a Millionaire Mind provides wealth-attracting affirmations and wealth-building actions.
7. The Sisters are Alright: Changing the Broken Narrative of Black Women in America
So many negative stereotypes exist about Black women. The Sisters are Alright dispels the myths with statistics and personal stories. Black women are hardworking, supportive, nurturing, and strong. However, no one is indestructible. Criticisms of complexion, coils, clothing, emotions, sexuality, socioeconomic status, and more affect Black women’s interactions and opportunities in the world.
Tamara Winfrey-Harris picks apart the racist, sexist, and sensationalist propaganda to reveal the truth of the matter. To truly excel in life, it’s crucial to know who you are. As Black women in America, hatred is ingrained in every system, even families. This book feels like a love letter and an unlearning.
8. Mindfulness: A Practical Guide
Mindfulness is the Eastern tradition and concept of being present and aware. While mindfulness is a spiritual practice, scientists validate its benefits. Objectively analyzing your situation empowers you to take clear, directed actions to change it.
Tessa Watt masterfully explains mindfulness, how it improves lives, and ways to incorporate the practice into everyday moments. Mindfulness helps us navigate the blurry boundaries between perception and reality. Thought patterns can keep you stuck if you allow them to take over. The mindfulness exercise allows you to recognize what parts of your belief system are beneficial and damaging to yourself and others.
9. Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results
Building habits starts with your mindset. Expecting perfection when trying to incorporate a new practice into your lifestyle sets you up for failure and disappointment. In Atomic Habits, James Clear provides a solid foundation for releasing self-destructive patterns and embracing self-empowering ones.
Atomic Habits asks are you the type of person who can achieve the goals you’ve set? If not, how can you get 1% closer to that individual every day? Getting it perfect is impossible, but getting better every day is within reach.
10. How to Think About Weird Things: Critical Thinking for a New Age
In this technologically advanced and globally connected world, it’s important to have critical thinking skills. Scamming and hacking are commonplace. Knowing how to construct and dissect arguments helps you make better decisions and avoid swindlers.
How to Think About Weird Things has practice problems and study questions. However, it’s an enjoyable read due to Theodore Shick, Jr. and Lewis Vaughn’s skillful and simplified writing. Instead of teaching you what to think, these authors teach you how to think. This way, you can evaluate and make claims for yourself.
The creators of these books have wildly different paths and perspectives. However, their goal is the same: to provide you with a more positive and accurate outlook. These writings teach you what’s important, what’s true, and what your capabilities are. Read them and change your life this summer.
