Summer solstice is just around the corner. With the longer days, warm weather, and general optimism of the season, it’s hard to resist the allure of a long weekend in a new environment. June, July, and August present ample opportunities to explore and support Black businesses. Only 2% of hotels in the United States have Black owners according to the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators, and Developers. Within that 2%, there are ample possibilities to make new memories. There are beautiful and exciting options internationally as well. BAUCE has highlighted just a subset of these names below.

The Rook Hotel of South Boston: BAUCE profiled the entrepreneurial couple who established this hotel, which is located in Virginia. Karie and Julian carefully curated every detail to give their guests an optimal experience. Notably, the Rook Hotel of South Boston boasts amenities like an award-winning restaurant, a fitness center, a beautiful art collection, and conference rooms to take care of business. Another important note – the Rook Hotel of South Boston is pet-friendly. So be sure to bring your furry friend along for the ride as well.

Soft Spaces: This is the ideal option for BAUCE women keen to take a bit out of the Big Apple. Soft Spaces is a queer Black-owned lodging option based in New York City that offers month-to-month rentals of fully furnished apartments. Soft Spaces offers rentals within a one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment. BAUCE women who want a calm refuge while staying in NYC for a while should look into this option.

Akwaaba Bed and Breakfast Inns: To understand the magic of Akwaaba Bed and Breakfast Inns , it’s important to know about their esteemed founder. Monique Greenwood, who launched her illustrious brand of B&B’s in 1995, has worn several hats throughout her career. Monique is an established journalist who served as the Editor and Chief of Essence Magazine . Now Monique’s real estate empire spans eastern U.S. as Akwaaba Bed and Breakfast Inns maintains locations in Bed Stuy (Brooklyn); Washington, D.C.; Cape May, Philadelphia, and the Poconos.

La Maison in Midtown: Should your summer travels take you to Houston, you should absolutely check out La Maison in Midtown . Its two founders, Genora Boykins and Sharon Owens, are celebrated members of the Houston community as they have achieved major success in law, business, and philanthropy. La Maison in Midtown underscores the visionary nature of its founders. Spacious rooms, elegant decor, and bathrooms with spa-like appliances. The surrounding neighborhood is a major perk as well. Guests of La Maison in Midtown will find themselves close to historic Houston hallmarks. Catching an Opera at Wortham Center for Performing Arts , cheering on the Houston Rockets and the Toyota Center , or hiking the Buffalo Bayou trail are all easily accessible when La Maison Midtown is your home base.

Wanderstay Houston Hostel: BAUCE women who want to enjoy Houston on a tighter budget should seriously consider the Wanderstay Houston Hotel. The Wanderstay is brand new as the property was opened in 2023 by Deidre Mathis . The impeccable modern decor and various amenities underscore Wanderstay’s vibrancy. Guests will be within walking distance of a pool, a gym, and broader public transportation.

Salamander Resort & Spa: Sometimes, BAUCE women just need to decompress with some good old-fashioned rest and relaxation. Sheila Johnson, the co-founder of BET, understands this reality all too well. As such, she established the Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, Virginia. This resort provides the perfect backdrop for some much needed pampering. This top tier resort is a destination in and of itself. Guests don’t even have to leave the property to have a true vacation. The opportunity to enjoy hikes, fine dining, fitness classes, archery, literature, and other entertainment is easily within reach as the Salamander Resort & Spa provides its guests ample opportunities to learn and engage with new skills.

NOPSI New Orleans: Sheila Johnson’s portfolio does not end with the Salamander Resort & Spa. Ms. Johnson also owns the NOPSI Hotel in New Orleans . The NOPSI Hotel is near the French Quarter, the Garden District, and the Arts District. So guests can have a low key stay and experience attractions like the Ogden Museum of Southern Art . There is also the option to experience famously high energy locations like the bustling Bourbon Street .

Dunns-Josephine Hotel: Dunns-Josephine Hotel is a history buff’s dream. Kristin Kitchen and Metris Bass-Coley have thoughtfully designed this glamorous hotel, which holds more than beautiful decor. It played a critical role in Black American history. This hotel was once a stop along the Underground Railroad. In that sense, it represented freedom, hope, a sense of a better life ahead for those who found the bravery to venture into the unknown. Such tenets would surely resonate deeply with BAUCE women. Amidst the hustle and bustle of Miami, the Dunns-Josephine offers a rejuvenating refuge.

Copper Door Bed and Breakfast: The Copper Door Bed and Breakfast is another marvel of Miami. This bed and breakfast, founded by Jamila Ross and Akino West , embodies the nature of duality. The decor is vintage, but modern aesthetics are woven throughout the property as well. The founders were intentional about maintaining historical facets of the building while ensuring the clients could enjoy a very welcoming and energizing atmosphere as well.

Urban Cowboy – Nashville: Nashville is known for a lot of things. Country music, good southern cooking, and several universities contribute meaningfully to the city’s culture. The Urban Cowboy – Nashville is a hotel that celebrates the most exciting and artistic parts of Nashville. The brainchild of a husband and wife team , this boutique hotel offers large suites that have their own personalities. Guests can choose the Cabin , which contains dark wood and rich leather furniture. Or, for those who want a more colorful stay during their time in Nashville, the Penthouse suite may be preferable. For BAUCE women who are planning a trip to the mountains – stay tuned! The Urban Cowboy team will be unveiling a new location in Colorado in the next year.

The Oak Bluffs Inn: Oak Bluffs is one of North America’s Historically Black Beach Communities. Guests are only a few minutes away from Oak Bluffs Beach, which has received acclaim as one of the most beautiful beaches within Martha’s Vineyard. Stunning architecture, museums, outdoor activities, and delicious foods are other exciting options for guests to explore while staying at the Oak Bluffs Inn.

The Ivy Hotel: Visitors to Baltimore have the unique opportunity to take in the splendor of the Ivy Hotel. With a selection of seventeen guest rooms, the Ivy Hotel feels like an intimate paradise situated in a bustling city. Magdalena , an upscale restaurant that is owned by the couple who founded the Ivy Hotel, is another highlight of the property. Fresh seafood and innovative cocktails on an outdoor patio. To encourage further relaxation, the Ivy Hotel includes an on-premises spa where clients can treat themselves to massages, facials, and body scrubs.

Yowie Hotel: BAUCE women who find themselves in the city of Brotherly Love should definitely check out the Yowie Hotel . The Yowie Hotel is creativity personified. This comes as no surprise given that its founder, Shannon Maldonado , graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology and spent more than a decade as a designer for high-profile retailers such as Ralph Lauren and Urban Outfitters. This space is a hotel, cafe, and store. The hotel itself is a work of art – rooms showcase eye-catching artwork, colorful walls, and vibrant decor.

Fond Doux Eco Resort: For those who are seeking to get out of the United States, the warm sounds of St. Lucia may be calling your name. Fond Doux Eco Resort guests stay in cottages where they are surrounded by rolling green hills. The intention is to have an intimate and restorative stay. Lyton and Eroline Lamontagne focus on making an ideal stay for their clients. The resort is also notably environmentally friendly as it has removed any single use plastic and practices water conservation.