Trip to Nantucket: It is Your Perfect Solo Getaway Destination

Nantucket is a small island that is often referred to as “the new Martha’s Vineyard.”

Located just 30 miles south of Cape Cod, this New England island is a perfect destination for a solo female traveler. It is a safe and charming place, where the locals are friendly, and where you can walk safely to your rented private house, inn, or hotel even after 10 pm.

Nantucket is a desired vacation spot for people from around the USA and the world because of its beautiful beaches, the picturesque landscapes, the untouched nature, and of course, the superbly preserved stately mansions, shingle-style cottages, cobblestone streets, and blossoming gardens.

The best part of traveling solo in Nantucket is that there is so much to do and that you get to decide how to spend your time on the island. You can sleep late and then go out for a leisurely walk through the enthralling historic downtown. You can spend time sipping on a cappuccino with muffins at the Handlebar Café. You can head off to Brant Point Grill and enjoy a hearty brunch with fresh local seafood, fruits, and other top-level dishes. While you are at it, you can have a glass or two of wine from the extensive curated wine list there.

Or, if you like to skip breakfast and have some coffee in your house before leaving, you can head straight to one of the many beaches on the island. With more than 80 miles of beaches on all coasts, there is literally a beach for any taste on Nantucket.

Thankfully, the island is relatively small and is bike-friendly, so you can rent a bike and get to just about any beach or site you want safely and easily. If you prefer, there are regular bus shuttles, taxis, Uber rides, and even car rentals there.

For those of you interested in history, heritage, and culture, Nantucket is one of the best destinations to pick. The downtown and the other neighborhoods and areas are the epitome of American history.

Thanks to the efforts and dedication of the local non-profit organizations, the authorities, and the residents, Nantucket has perfectly preserved historic buildings, streets, and sites. There are three historic lighthouses, the oldest working windmill, and many other historic places you can visit while traveling alone there.

You can also learn some fascinating facts about the history of this New England island if you visit the Whaling Museum, the Shipwreck and Lifesaving Museum, the Lightship Basket Museum, and others.

Overall, you will feel like you are stepping into a fairytale once you set foot on this beautiful island.

If you are dedicated to researching and celebrating African American history, culture, and heritage, you may be happy to know that there are sites on the island which are included in the famous Black Heritage Trail overseen by the Boston Museum of African-American History.

These sites are all related to the history of the African-American people from before the Civil War and related to the fights for ending slavery and for civil rights. The ten sites in Nantucket included in the Black Heritage Trail were selected by the Friends of the African Meeting House on the island. Some of them are the Florence Higginbotham House, built by Seneca Boston, a formerly enslaved person in 1774, a church, a school, a black community social center from 1820, and the African Meeting House. Here is a complete guided tour of this trail for those of you interested in visiting all these sites and hearing the stories of the black population which lived in Nantucket in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Once you are done with this tour, you can head off to enjoy other historic walking tours, or get on one of the many fishing, whale spotting, and sailing tours, or on a bike tour to further explore the wonders of this picturesque island.

One of the most scenic walking trails to pick, especially if you want to take Instagram-worthy photos of your solo travel, is the Sconset Bluff Walk. It starts from the small fishing village of Siasconset, and the walking path covered with white seashells will take you through the iconic weathered gray shingle-style cottages with crawling pink roses and charming gardens. On the way, you can buy a snack or a refreshing drink at the market and then head off to Siasconset Beach and then to the Sankaty Head Lighthouse.

As for the dinners, Nantucket is the place where there is a restaurant, bistro, and eatery for any taste. Some of the country’s top chefs have selected the island to open their restaurants. There are some more accessible ones where you can eat the best local lobster rolls, fresh oysters, and all kinds of seafood delicacies.

Many of these places have bars and suitable tables for single guests, so you won’t feel awkward or left out.

Overall, if you are a lady who likes to travel alone or new to traveling solo, Nantucket, MA, is probably one of the best places to pick for your getaway trip.









