If you thought the French only celebrated food, wine, and chocolate, you’re in for a surprise. From the remembrance of WW2 heroism and celebration of French identity to religious processions and cinematic thrills, French festivals have it all.

Struggling to choose? Here are the top 5 festivals and celebrations in France to enjoy on your next vacation.

Normandy’s D-Day Celebrations

If you’re looking for the French region that knows how to celebrate, it’s Normandy. This area of Northern France has many festivals and celebrations, from food festivals to outdoor music fests and even medieval-themed cultural events. But the most poignant of them all is their D-Day commemorations.

On June 6, 1944, Normandy’s shores hosted the most significant D-day invasion ever known – the beach landings at Normandy. To this day, locals and visitors alike commemorate this special day in Normandy, and around the world.

However, celebrating this pivotal day at the turn of the Second World War is especially touching when you do it where it all happened. A Band of Brothers Tours will be the highlight of your Normandy trip. You can do some exploring of the landing sites and memorials, and walk in the footsteps of those brave heroes.

Bastille Day in Paris

Bastille Day is what English-speaking countries call the national day of France, celebrated on 14 July each year. This commemorates the storming of the Bastille in 1789, a major event at the start of the French Revolution. It also celebrates the Fête de la Fédération that signified the unity of all the French people.

In France, Bastille Day is referred to as Fête Nationale Française (French National celebration). And what a celebration it is! Themed outdoor events (a different theme each year), open-air concerts, and fireworks displays – the French sure know how to put on a good show.

And to top it all, fighter jets fly overhead streaming the colors of the French flag. This is one French celebration you won’t want to miss. Besides, who can say no to a trip to Paris, the city of Lights? Be sure to go up to the top of the Eiffel Tower while you’re there, the panoramic view is amazing.

Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival was previously known as the International Film Festival until 2003. But the name of the festival is not what matters. Rather, it’s the big names it showcases. The Cannes Film Festival features new films from around the world every year and is a major highlight on the French cultural calendar.

Held in Cannes, this annual festival not only delights audiences with new international cinematic productions, it also pays tributes to some of the world’s biggest stars. This star-studded Festival de Cannes as the locals call it, is held at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.

Lyon’s Fête des Lumières

Paris may be known as the city of lights, but the Festival of Lights is located more than 4 hours’ drive away, in the town of Lyon. Known in French as the Fête des Lumières, it is a festival with a long and fascinating history.

In 1643, Lyon was struck by the Plague sweeping through Europe. Deeply religious, the town’s municipal councilors promised to pay tribute to Mary, the mother of Jesus, if their town was spared. They must have been pleased by the results because every December since then, Lyon sets aside a day to celebrate.

Lyonnaise tradition dictates that every house places beautiful candles outside their windows to produce a glistening effect throughout the streets. The festival includes other light-filled events usually for several days, but the peak of activity occurs on the 8th of December.

Devout Catholics enjoy a solemn procession to the Basilica to light candles in the name of Mary. In 1852, a statue of the Virgin Mary was erected next to the Basilica, and it continues to be a focal point of this memorable, light-filled celebration.

Berck-sur-Mer Kite Festival

Every year, the seaside resort of Berck-sur-Mer springs to life with the much-loved Kite Festival. Here, international participants demonstrate their love of, and skill in, kite flying. The sky is filled with kites of every description, from the traditional to the quirky, and every hue under the sun is represented.

But don’t think for a moment that this is just one for the youth. Kite-flying fans of all ages get together for this day of fun under the sun. That makes this the ideal festival if you’re traveling through France with the family. And, of course, to show off your beautifully, toned beach body.

The sandy beach that plays host to this riot of color, is also where aviation pioneers the Caudron brothers carried out their first flight tests more than a century ago.