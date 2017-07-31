9 Pair of Denim Jeans That Can Withstand Thigh Rub

Last fall, after ogling over the new Fashion Nova jeans your favorite YouTuber was raving about, you may have shelled out some dough and purchased the jeans. Fast-forward to summer, and you’ve spied an annoying but familiar friend creeping up on you—the dreaded thigh rub, soon to be turned thigh rip. Not again?! It’s all about the denim percentage in the fabric. If you’re buying a pair of jeans that are 60% denim, 40% elastic, like many of our favorite

If you’re buying a pair of jeans that are 60% denim, 40% elastic, like many of our favorite jeggings, then you better create a space for your dear friend “thigh rip” because she is sure to come creeping up on your jeans in no time. However, the problem is that for curvy girls, a little stretch helps thick denim to fit properly. Don’t worry, we got ya. Before you go out and purchase another pair of jeans that’ll repeat the thigh-rub cycle, check out our list of jeans that are thigh-rub proof from your favorite retailers.

If there’s one pair of jeans that you need in your closet, it’s these Levi’s 711 Selvedge Skinny Jeans. It comes with a mid-rise, so it will be able to handle all of your bootie and the slim cut will fit your thighs. The style comes with a variety of inseams, so you never have to deal with the dreaded baggage of extra fabric gathering at your ankles. At 81% denim, these jeans will last take you through many seasons without falling trap to the thigh rip.

Your second must-have pair of jeans also comes from Levi’s. I’ve searched long and hard for a pair of white jeans that are thick enough to qualify as jeans and not fall prey to the thigh rub, and these pair of 711 does just the job. At 97% denim, ain’t no way the thigh rub is coming anywhere near you for a while. Keep in mind that this pair of jeans does have a low rise—all the more reason to pair it with a white bodysuit during the summer!

This bad boy is the answer to lazy Saturdays and Sundays when you’re running errands. Pair it with a crisp white tee-shirt and a chunky cardigan, and you’re set for your weekly grocery shopping. At 100% denim, it’s the boyfriend style jeans you’ve been dreaming of. What also sets it apart from the other boyfriend jeans is its patchwork detailing and the fact that it does not have excessive amounts of rip detailing.

For our ladies in corporate America, NY and Company has a great pair of bootcut jeans—in three inseams—that is sure to take your “casual Friday” outfit to the next level. At 81% denim, these jeans are stylish, work appropriate, and thigh-rub proof.

Now, don’t let the name of the jeans fool you. Even though “legging” and “super stretch” may be triggering memories of thigh rub problems, these pair of jeans actually has a high denim content. At 93% denim, you can rest at ease that you won’t be dealing with thigh rubs for many seasons. As with Levi’s, NY and Company also cater to petite and tall inseams so you’ll never have to deal with having excess fabric ruining your fab look.

For those late nights when you’re going out with your girls, you definitely need a pair of these Power Shaper Ankle Jeans in your closet. They feature two buttons so you’ll never have an accidental slip up. Plus, at 93% denim, you’ll have more memories with your girlfriends in these jeans before you even remember what thigh rub means.

Keeping up with the trends, these pair of Madewell jeans are fantastic because they are a great take on the dropped-hem look—except this is a trendy pair of jeans that you won’t regret buying. With 92% denim and a 9-inch high waist, issa dream!

These are the highest waist jeans in our list. Petite women, beware. High waist helps eliminate the constant need to pull up your jeans, but if you’re short and curvy, they can also eliminate your waist if they are too high. Plus, if you fall into the category of having a slim waist but a curvy derriere, the high waist may actually be counter-intuitive for you because although it will fit in the bootie, it will become too loose in the waist. Now, if you’re all around curvy, these jeans will work wonders for you because you can zip it up, and never have to even think about the #bootiecrack making a cameo!

A pair of great black jeans are essential in every woman’s wardrobe and this pair from Madewell has set the bar high. At 88% cotton, a high rise, and three inseams available, these jeans are strong enough to contain your bootie, define your waist, and make you forget about the thigh rub.